marketplace.org
How brutal is NYC’s rental market? Just ask this producer.
Have you ever fallen in love one day only to have your heart broken the next? If so, then you probably have a fair idea of what it’s like to apartment hunt in New York City. In case you haven’t heard, New York City’s rental market is … bonkers. A report by real estate company Douglas Elliman found that average net effective rents in Manhattan were north of $5,000 in August. Over in Brooklyn, where this poor soul recently apartment hunted, the net effective median rent jumped more than 27% yearly to $3,464 — the highest on record.
Curbed
The Best Kitchen Shops in New York
Over the years, JB Prince has retained its reputation as the city’s go-to shop for serious cooks, in part, says Veranda chef George Mendes, for often being the first to stock ahead-of-the-curve products like sous-vide machines (when they were first introduced) and disposable bowls made of sugarcane (these days). This is essentially how the store started in 1977, when Judy Prince began importing molds, knives, and pasta-making equipment from Europe to sell out of her Brooklyn attic. Today, JB Prince is on the sixth floor of a midtown office building, where it remains a staple for chefs from Eleven Madison Park, Jean-Georges, and Atomix as well as for younger chefs like cookbook author Andy Baraghani, who calls it “a toy store for cooks.” Mendes started shopping at JB Prince when he worked at Bouley in the late 1990s and points out that the store is still the exclusive producer of the Kunz tasting spoon, which, he says, “has to be the single most significant contribution to our toolbox.”
Mayor Adams Wants Migrants Housed in this New York City Neighborhood
Mayor Eric Adams and migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. Five buses arrived in New York City on Tuesday as the city is building up tent city in the Bronx. Tent city is not a permanent home for migrants but a temporary home to facilitate their transfer which is expected to last up to four days.
Brooklyn residents fed up with sewer problems in their neighborhood: ‘It’s unacceptable’
DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A little rain is cause for big concern for residents of a Brooklyn neighborhood dealing with persistent flooding issues in their homes due to outdated sewer infrastructure. That’s according to Democratic State Sen. Andrew Gounardes, who joined Dyker Heights residents and other elected officials on Tuesday in calling on the […]
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 2321 Belmont Avenue in Belmont, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2321 Belmont Avenue, a seven-story mixed-use building in Belmont, The Bronx. Designed by Sion Consulting Engineering, the structure yields 42 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 13 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $72,000 to $167,570.
stupiddope.com
Uncle Budd NYC Launches Cannabis on Demand Delivery in Bronx, New York
In the old days, New York City smelled like garbage, but nowadays thanks mainly to Uncle Budd NYC, it smells like that sweet, sweet cheeba!. After watching their trucks get towed away a few weeks ago, getting the run around by city officials and watching all the other weed trucks get released and flooding the streets of New York City, Uncle Budd did what any Harlem native would do. The Unclee Budd team kept it moving by launching a dope new Uber Eats-style app where you can donate and be gifted a carefully curated selection of the city’s finest cannabis products.
A New Target Location Is Coming To The Bronx
Following the announcement of new Target stores to open in SoHo and Astoria, comes a third location set to open in the Bronx. The new location will be on East Fordham Road near Valentine Avenue. According to sprawltag.com, it will be a small-format store. Small-format Targets originated as a way to introduce Target products to urban areas, college campuses, and anywhere else not suited for a normal-sized Target. The first small-format target opened at the University of Minnesota in 2014. As of 2019, Target reported opening nearly 100 small-format stores since the original. Target’s small-format stores typically range from 15,000 square feet to 45,000 square feet—quite small in comparison to an average full-size Target that is appx. 130,000 square feet. The new East Fordham location will span 21,000 square feet, middle-sized for a small-format store.
brickunderground.com
5 NYC no-fee apartments for rent that come with free months
If you’re hunting for a rental apartment in New York City, there’s a sliver of good news: Concessions like landlord-paid broker fees or months of free rent are coming back, but only in pricier, new luxury buildings. Why? Thanks to skyrocketing rents—and slightly more listings on the market,...
amny.com
NYPD removes abandoned and idling trucks following community complaints in the Bronx
The NYPD conducted a heavy tow operation in the Bronx Wednesday to remove large, stagnating trucks from the community. According to NYPD sources, the operation is but one in a number of initiatives the department has greenlit following community complaints. Locals argue that trucks parked overnight and sometimes for weeks make it difficult to get around and lead to other quality of life issues, with some trucks being left so long they begin to rust.
Eater
The Biggest Restaurant Makeover in New York City
My first time walking into HAGS, a queer fine dining destination in the East Village, I thought I would be flooded with memories. I thought it would be obvious what it had been, the bones of its previous life pushing through the skin of its walls. But among the bar’s drapery, the soft booths, the lime green accents and the heart-shaped pink lights that adorn each table, it felt like a singular space, something new and weird and decidedly queer. I was surprised to find I wasn’t thinking of all the dinners I’d had in this room, which had defined dining in the early aughts in New York City not just for me, but for basically the whole country. The transformation was sort of an amazing feat.
Good Samaritan's face broken by punches, speaker, sneaker on SoHo subway train
A good Samaritan’s face was broken as he tried to stop an assault on a Manhattan subway train last week, police said Thursday.
Curbed
‘It Was Imperfect by Definition’
On September 12, 60 unhoused men arrived at an intake center on East 30th Street expecting a place to stay, only to learn there were no beds available in any of New York City’s shelters. In addition to those 60 men, according to the Legal Aid Society, others who had been processed and assigned a bed later returned to the intake center after being told the shelters were full. City officials, if they knew, did not immediately say where any of these men went or may have spent the night.
Air quality violations found in East Harlem apartment
NEW YORK -- Residents in East Harlem say their apartments are covered in a black tar-like substance due to work being done by the city.They told CBS2's Lisa Rozner it's been going on for seven years. After her reporting on Sept. 16, a small step was made Wednesday in getting them the help they need. READ MORE: Exclusive: Some East Harlem residents say mobile boiler at NYCHA houses has been covering their apartments in sootWednesday, NYCHA workers were seen troubleshooting a mobile boiler on East 102nd Street after receiving more calls about the pollution it's creating inside apartments nearby."The smoke, it's...
fox5ny.com
12 people shot in 9 hours across NYC
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating several shootings that rattled neighborhoods in four boroughs on Tuesday. 12 people were shot. Half of the victims in the shootings were innocent bystanders, police said. Harlem Shootings. There were two shootings in Harlem. One happened around 11:45 p.m. in the area of...
Thieves break into Manhattan food court, steal cash and safes from businesses: report
A Manhattan food court with multiple vendors was robbed overnight and police are searching for the suspects responsible.
Thieves break into New York City food court, steal cash from vendors
It appears the thieves broke in through a glass door and broke into an office to obtain keys to the individual restaurants.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 153 Erasmus Street in Flatbush, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 153 Erasmus Street, a four-story residential building in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by Oleg Ruditser, the structure yields 22 residences and 11 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $66,858 to $156,130.
politicsny.com
By 2024, NYPD radios may ‘go dark’ with no assurances for media and public access
NYPD police radios may go dark by late 2023 or 2024 — potentially cutting off the public, volunteer emergency groups and the media from day-to-day radio communications. More importantly, it may leave decisions on publicly disclosing news incidents largely in the hands of the police themselves, according to sources within and outside the department.
New York mayor's migrant tents give him more time to meet shelter mandate
The 1,000-bed tent for adult asylum seekers being built in the Orchard Beach section of the Bronx will be heated, but it won't fulfill all the requirements to comply with right-to-shelter laws.
New York households to payments get up to $1,050
Photo of moneyPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) If you live in New York, here is some good news that will possibly make your wallet smile. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
