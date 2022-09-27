Over the years, JB Prince has retained its reputation as the city’s go-to shop for serious cooks, in part, says Veranda chef George Mendes, for often being the first to stock ahead-of-the-curve products like sous-vide machines (when they were first introduced) and disposable bowls made of sugarcane (these days). This is essentially how the store started in 1977, when Judy Prince began importing molds, knives, and pasta-making equipment from Europe to sell out of her Brooklyn attic. Today, JB Prince is on the sixth floor of a midtown office building, where it remains a staple for chefs from Eleven Madison Park, Jean-Georges, and Atomix as well as for younger chefs like cookbook author Andy Baraghani, who calls it “a toy store for cooks.” Mendes started shopping at JB Prince when he worked at Bouley in the late 1990s and points out that the store is still the exclusive producer of the Kunz tasting spoon, which, he says, “has to be the single most significant contribution to our toolbox.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO