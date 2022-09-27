Read full article on original website
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
spartanburgsportsradio.com
Week 6 2A/3A Preview
Week 6 is a little different as games were moved from Friday Night to Thursday Night due to inclement weather from Hurricane Ian. So let’s look at the matchups from 2A/3A in our local listening area. Broome @ Travelers Rest. Broome is coming into their first region game with...
blufftontoday.com
ESPN 'College GameDay' looks for Clemson football indoor options because of Hurricane Ian
CLEMSON – With Hurricane Ian expected to bring high winds and heavy rain to the Upstate on Saturday, ESPN is considering indoor options for its College GameDay program. The broadcast is scheduled for 9 a.m. until noon at Bowman Field on campus, but could be moved to an indoor location, such as Littlejohn Coliseum.
SC schools announce changes due to Hurricane Ian
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina schools announced that campuses and offices will be closed Friday due to the threat of high winds and heavy rain associated with Hurricane Ian. SPARTANBURG COUNTY All Spartanburg School Districts said their schools will hold an eLearning day. Students are not required to log on for live instruction. All […]
Tree falls on house in Spartanburg Co.
Winds caused problems Thursday in the Upstate.
gsabusiness.com
Longtime downtown Greenville restaurant relocating
A longtime restaurant along the Reedy River in downtown Greenville is moving to another high-profile spot in the city. After 17 years at 318 S. Main St., Larkin’s On The River — well-known for its service, steak and seafood — is making a move one block over to Camperdown Plaza, according to a news release from Larkin’s Restaurant Group.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina schools announce Friday changes due to Ian impacts
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Below you will find the latest on school changes due to Ian impacts. Complete list of closings here. (We will continue to add to this story as we learn more) Greenville County:. "Greenville County Schools will have an eLearning day, Friday, September 30. Schools and office...
wspa.com
Pet of the Week: Bobby
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another ‘Pet of the Week’! This week’s featured pet is Bobby. Bobby is five years old and is up to date on all his vaccines, is microchipped and will be getting neutered Tuesday. It costs $95...
2 schools without power in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two schools are without power Thursday in Spartanburg County. The Spartanburg School District 5 said Byrnes Freshman Academy and Duncan Elementary are currently without power. The Spartanburg County Fire said the outage was caused by power lines being down by Duncan Elementary. Duncan Fire Department, Reidville Fire Department and Duncan […]
Some residents in Spartanburg take fate of community into their own hands
Some Spartanburg residents are taking the fate of their community into their own hands.
Coroner identifies wreck fatality
NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified Tevis Odell Mobley, 28, of Prosperity, as the individual killed in a head on vehicle collision on Wednesday, September 21. According to Mater Trooper Brandon Bolt, of the S.C. Highway patrol, the collision occurred around 4:40 a.m. on S.C. Highway...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Saluda songwriter scores number one hit on national charts
Well-known singer-songwriter James Metcalf of Saluda, a descendant of some of Polk County’s earliest pioneers, and no stranger to the area’s music scene, scored a number one hit on the Bluegrass Today National Bluegrass Gospel Charts in early September. His composition, ”The Devil’s Not Afraid of a Dust...
1 shot in fight at Greenville Co. home
One person is in the hospital after a fight led to a shooting Tuesday night at a Greenville County home.
WYFF4.com
Event changes, cancellations in South Carolina, North Carolina due to Ian impacts
GREENVILLE, S.C. — We are hearing about several event changes or cancellations due to the impacts of Ian. (Video above: Upstate man with Alzheimer's shares story with others after being inspired by Geoff Hart) We will continue to add to this list as we learn more. Walk to End...
WYFF4.com
Greenville man diagnosed with Alzheimer's, inspired by Geoff Hart, shares story with others
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate man diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease is sharing his story after being inspired by our very own Geoff Hart. He'll participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer's in Greenville this weekend. In 2017, Doyle Campbell of Laurens County was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment after...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Police locate woman believed to be homeless
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a woman who has not been seen in over a week and a half has been found. 31-year-old Amanda Cain was reported missing on Sept. 16 and last known to be in Greenville, according to police. Cain is described as...
The Post and Courier
Mexican restaurant opens first SC location in downtown Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG — Downtown Spartanburg is set to get a new restaurant that serves authentic Mexican cuisine and a variety of margaritas in early October. El Paso Tacos & Tequila will open its fifth restaurant in the former location of The Farmer’s Table on 149 S. Daniel Morgan Ave. There are other locations in Valdosta, Ga.; Crestview, Fla.; Victoria, Texas; and Belle Chasse, La.
4 hospitalized in crash which closed I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
Four people were injured in a crash which closed Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County Tuesday evening.
1 dead, 2 injured in Greenwood apartment shooting
One person has died, and two others have been injured in a shooting at a Greenwood apartment complex.
wspa.com
Police: Person wanted for financial fraud in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department is looking for a person suspected of committing financial fraud. The police department said the individual in the following photos is wanted for taking a victim’s financial information and using it at several businesses in Greenville. The suspect is believed...
Fight breaks out, pepper spray used at South Central High School
Greenville police are investigating after a fight broke out and pepper spray was used by school resource officers at South Central High School on Thursday.
