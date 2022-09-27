Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
Liberis Secures an Additional £140M from Barclays, BCI Finance to Fund SMEs
Liberis, a global embedded business finance platform, announced that they have secured £140m in financing from Barclays Bank PLC and BCI Finance in order “to help secure its global partner expansion and growth plans for the next two years.”. This brings Liberis’ total funds raised “to £350m, including...
crowdfundinsider.com
NAB Ventures Leads $6M Investment in Fintech Platform Thriday
Thriday, the “all-in-one” financial management platform, takes another leap on its mission to become the fastest way for SMEs “to manage their banking, accounting, and tax with a circa $6 million pre-Series A round led by NAB Ventures and significant participation from existing investor Lempriere Capital.”. This...
crowdfundinsider.com
Binance Labs Leads $8.5M Seed Funding for Bitquery to Support Development of Blockchain Data Solutions
Binance Labs, the venture capital arm and accelerator of Binance, led a $8.5 million seed funding round for Bitquery as part of its ongoing drive “to support innovative blockchain data solution providers.”. The investment round was “co-led by dao5, with Susquehanna, DHVC, INCE Capital, and angel investors from Google...
Bionic Clothing Innovator CIONIC Secures $12.5M Series A Funding to Revolutionize Human Mobility
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- CIONIC, the innovative bionic clothing company behind the breakthrough Cionic Neural Sleeve, today announced a $12.5M Series A financing. The round was led by BlueRun Ventures, with participation from Caffeinated Capital, EPIC Ventures, JobsOhio Growth Capital Fund, and LDV Capital. This funding follows the Cionic Neural Sleeve’s FDA clearance earlier this year and fuels the manufacturing and delivery of their revolutionary mobility technology to the millions of people living with multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy, and other mobility impairments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005270/en/ Cionic Neural Sleeve (Photo: Business Wire)
pymnts.com
EMEA Daily: Mollie Launches Capital Division to Help SMBs Tap Funding
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Dutch FinTech Mollie has launched Mollie Capital, which will offer loans of up to 250,000 euros ($240,500) to eligible SMB customers. Meanwhile, shares in the Italian payment provider Nexi rose as the firm projected above-expedited growth in the next three years.
Paris Food Tech Startup Raises $80M to Expand Virtual Food Delivery Franchise
Food tech startup Not So Dark (NSD) has raised $80 million in a Series B funding round it will use to further expand its virtual food delivery franchise model across Europe. The funding was led by Kharis Capital and Verlinvest, with additional participation from Conviviality Ventures. With the fresh capital, the company has raised $105 million to date, Tech Funding News reported on Monday (Sept. 26).
crowdfundinsider.com
Regtech Trulioo Expands International Presence to Singapore
Trulioo, a global identity verification company, has expanded to Singapore in response to growing customer demand in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The move allows Trulioo “to directly serve its extensive and expanding enterprise-level APAC customer base.”. Steve Munford, CEO of Trulioo, said:. “As businesses in the Asia-Pacific region continue...
Commercial Observer
Proptech Founders and Investors Sour on the Sector: Survey
Even as many proptech startup founders, venture capitalists and traditional real estate companies agree that the industry needs technological innovation more than ever, macroeconomic headwinds have caused them to temper their enthusiasm for the sector, at least in the near future. This is according to MetaProp’s Mid-Year 2022 Confidence Index,...
inTEST Corporation to Demonstrate Innovative SCAiLX™ Zoom Block Camera Technology at Vision 2022 in Stuttgart, Germany
MT. LAUREL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor, announced today the introduction of its all-new SCAiLX Zoom Block cameras developed by Videology, an inTEST Company in the Process Technologies division. The Zoom Block camera with SCAiLX technology is a first-to-market product with custom AI (artificial intelligence) on the Edge platform. Videology will be demonstrating SCAiLX cameras at the upcoming Vision 2022 trade show in Stuttgart, Germany. The show, which is the largest imaging event of its kind in Europe, will take place from October 4 th to October 6 th. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005332/en/ Developed by Videology, an inTEST company, the Zoom Block camera with SCAiLX technology is a first-to-market product with custom AI on the Edge platform. (Photo: Business Wire)
ffnews.com
Pennsylvania Community Bank Partners with Fintech to Digitize All Aspects of Commercial Lending
Quaint Oak Bank and Teslar Software today announced their partnership to enhance the bank’s commercial lending strategy. The $750 million-asset community bank will leverage Teslar’s full suite of automated workflow and portfolio management tools to improve the lending process for both lenders and borrowers. “We care about our...
technode.global
Japan's Wasabi Technologies closes $250M new funding
Wasabi Technologies, a Japan-based hot cloud storage company, announced Wednesday it has achieved unicorn status following $250 million in new funding. Wasabi Technologies said in a statement it has raised $125 million in Series D equity led by L2 Point Management with participation from Cedar Pine; an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management; and returning investors including Fidelity Management & Research Company and Forestay Capital, bringing the company’s valuation to over $1.1 billion.
UiPath Analysts See It Improving Value By Its Platform Strategy
Analysts attended UiPath, Inc's PATH annual analyst day yesterday. The clear focus was on driving a new platform product message and shifting its GTM approach to focus on expansions to capitalize more effectively upon this strategic platform strategy, Needham analyst Scott Berg noted. Berg reiterated a Buy and $20 price...
Auto Repair Tech Startup ServiceUp Nets $14.5M to Expand
Autotech startup ServiceUp, which provides end-to-end car repairs, has secured $14.5 million in Series A funding, a press release said. The startup, founded in South Bay in 2021, connects customers to advocates who manage the entire car repair process including payments. It works with “pick up, delivery, repair estimates, and management to payment, including BNPL (buy now, pay later) financing options and customer service.” The company is also working on a suite of machine learning and AI tech to help out with efficiency for logistics, customer service and marketing.
waste360.com
Battle Motors Announces Series B Capital Raise of $150
New Philadelphia, OH & Los Angeles, CA — Battle Motors, formerly Crane Carrier Company (CCC), has completed a Series B investment round with $150 million in new growth capital from a cornerstone global institutional investor. This capital raise follows a $120 million Series A investment round announced in December 2021. “We have validated our strategic growth initiatives and the attractive sector fundamentals while identifying additional market opportunity,” said Michael Patterson, CEO of Battle Motors.
Explainer-How a massive options trade by a JP Morgan fund can move markets
NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A nearly $16 billion JP Morgan fund is expected to reset its options positions on Friday, potentially adding to equity volatility at the end of a gloomy quarter for stocks.
TechCrunch
Pigment raises another $65M to build the modern business planning platform
For small companies that are growing up, it can replace Microsoft Excel as it’s more secure and more solid in general. For bigger companies that already use a business planning product from Oracle or SAP, Pigment can replace these legacy platforms with something a bit more modern. The company...
geekwire.com
Madrona Venture Labs spinout aims to take the pain out of insurance claims
Outbound AI has a prescription for one of the biggest headaches of the medical system: interacting with insurance companies and other payers to process claims. The Seattle startup emerged Tuesday with a software product, PayerVA Console, to help automate claims processing. The company, which spun out of Madrona Venture Labs with $7 million in seed funding more than a year ago, also plans to take on other rote tasks in healthcare.
Ikotek Expands Executive Management Team to Continue Rapid Growth of Its ODM Services Across North America and EMEA Regions
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Ikotek, the leading IoT original design manufacturer (ODM) and electronics manufacturing service (EMS) provider, is announcing expansion of its executive management team with industry veterans and continue their aggressive growth plans for the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005870/en/ Ikotek - Your Trusted IoT ODM Partner (Photo: Business Wire)
ffnews.com
Bridge Money Raises $5.8 Million in Seed Funding Led by TMV
Bridge Money, Inc. a first-of-its-kind fintech company empowering lower income Americans to earn supplemental income, today announced that it has raised $5.8 million in seed funding led by TMV. Founder Collective, Kapor Capital, Acumen America, Bread & Butter Ventures, Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, Plug and Play Ventures, Basecamp Fund (Alumni Ventures) and Ulu Ventures, among others, also participated in the funding round. The investment will help Bridge execute its next phase of development and expansion, including adding to its robust line up of in-app money making opportunities, sourcing and executing additional third-party partnerships, and growing its roster of talent.
crowdfundinsider.com
PNC Bank Partners with Blend, a Provider of Cloud Banking Software
PNC Bank (NYSE: PNC) recently announced a strategic partnership with Blend (NYSE:BLND), a provider of cloud banking software, in order “to digitally optimize the company’s end-to-end online mortgage application process for an improved customer experience.”. Peter McCarthy, PNC executive vice president and head of Mortgage, said:. “Over the...
