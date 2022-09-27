MACOMB, IL – After a tied matchup in the first half, Western let in a second half goal to fall short to the Oral Robert Golden Eagles 2-to-1. Amy Anderws was the lone goal scorer for the Fighting Leathernecks. Anderws currently has six goals of the season leading the team. Myla Stewart made her first appearance in the field since Eastern Michigan matchup on August, 18. Isabel Navas Rodriguez made ten saves and only allowed two goals to go past her as the Golden Eagles scored within the last minute of the game.

MACOMB, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO