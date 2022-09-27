Read full article on original website
Related
theproxyreport.com
Western Goes 1-for-1 in the Two game Home Stand
MACOMB, IL – After a tied matchup in the first half, Western let in a second half goal to fall short to the Oral Robert Golden Eagles 2-to-1. Amy Anderws was the lone goal scorer for the Fighting Leathernecks. Anderws currently has six goals of the season leading the team. Myla Stewart made her first appearance in the field since Eastern Michigan matchup on August, 18. Isabel Navas Rodriguez made ten saves and only allowed two goals to go past her as the Golden Eagles scored within the last minute of the game.
tspr.org
New research suggests French explorer La Salle's Ft. Crevecoeur's true locale was in Beardstown
Conventional wisdom tells us the traditional location of the French Fort Crevecoeur was somewhere in the Peoria area. Where exactly that is has long been disputed, but it's generally believed the fort lay somewhere along the eastern bank of the Illinois River. There's even a Tazewell County village and a...
KWQC
Erik recommends three good beer stops in Illinois
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The KWQC-TV6 Chief Meteorologist is back with more craft beer recommendations (and road trips) as we settle into fall and prepare to celebrate upcoming Oktoberfests. In the spirit of Erik Maitland’s usual “Beer of the Month” selections, he shares three new beer stop discoveries while he and...
1470 WMBD
Pekin native sticks with Florida during Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A woman who still owns a home in Pekin but is currently in Florida, is experiencing her first hurricane as Ian barrels through. Angie Bennett spends most of her time in Clearwater, as an employee of Allegiant Air. She considered taking a relief flight from Allegiant out of Florida, but changed her mind last minute.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
muddyrivernews.com
JWCC names three finalists for new president
QUINCY — John Wood Community College has identified three people as finalists to be the school’s next president. Three men will be in Quincy in early October for in-person interviews. One of them will succeed Mike Elbe, who served as President since 2014. Elbe is staying on through December and his successor is expected to start in January 2023.
Central Illinois Proud
Bradley professor dies unexpectedly Monday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Edward “Ed” Bond, Professor of Marketing and Director of the Supply Chain Institute at Bradley University, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, the school announced. Bond was a part of the Bradley marketing department since 1997 and served as its chair from 2007...
1470 WMBD
Cement truck overturns at Peoria intersection Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. — Precise information about injuries is unknown, but an investigation will be underway in the wake of an accident involving an overturned cement truck in Peoria. It happened sometime after 2 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of War Memorial Drive and Knoxville Ave. An image showed significant...
KWQC
Section of Monmouth Boulevard closed starting Monday in Galesburg
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A section of Monmouth Boulevard will be closed starting Monday in Galesburg. According to city officials, from Academy to Henderson Street, Monmouth Boulevard will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. for road reconstruction. City officials said the road is expected to be closed for about three...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coffee craze! You’ll soon have 4 new options in Galesburg
Ground will soon be broken on two new coffee shops in Galesburg, and another two are in the works. Dame Fine Coffee recently secured property at the corner of East Main Street and Illinois Avenue where it has broken ground and plans to open a double drive-thru building around Thanksgiving. The Monmouth-based company has operated from a temporary coffee trailer on North Henderson Street since March, and is seeking a permanent home on the north side of town.
No injuries in Borghi USA fire
No injuries were reported in a commercial fire in West Burlington yesterday afternoon. The Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments were called to a structure fire at Borghi USA, 402 W. Division Street in West Burlington at about 4:22 p.m. on Monday, September 26. Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from the […]
Pen City Current
Seither & Cherry hits 150 years
Seither & Cherry Co. celebrated it’s 150th anniversary in business with a celebration Wednesday at Victory Park in Keokuk, Iowa. Seither & Cherry Co. is a multi-discipline contractor providing structural steel erection, heavy rigging, electrical service, piping, conveyor installation, mechanical installation, equipment installation, carpentry, industrial concrete and industrial maintenance services throughout the Midwest. They specialize in working in industrial settings. Their family of companies also includes Tri-State Sheet Metal and McDowell Crane & Rigging. Tri-State Sheet Metal provides custom sheet metal fabrication, installation of ventilation and dust collection systems, equipment lining services, tank fabrication and more. McDowell Crane & Rigging offers short term and long term crane rentals.
KWQC
Section of Illinois 41 in Knox County set to be closed Wednesday
KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A section of Illinois 41 is set to be closed Wednesday starting at 8 a.m. for overhead bridge crossing repairs. Illinois 41/Linwood Road will be closed between Lacon Road and Knox County Highway 10 in Galesburg, according to the Illinois DOT. BNSF is expected to have the repairs done and the road reopened by 6 p.m. Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ready for the Knox County Scenic Drive? Here’s 6 things to know
The season has changed, the calendar will soon flip and the leaves are starting to turn colors. That means it’s time for the Knox County Scenic Drive. The Knox County Scenic Drive gets underway Saturday and Sunday at various locations around the county. It continues the following weekend, Oct. 8 and 9. The event is a self-guided car tour, allowing you to navigate your way through the small towns of Knox County, displaying the best they have to offer.
25newsnow.com
A new beginning for a historic church in Knox Co.
PEORIA (25 News Now) - An old church just south of Knoxville was forced to close its doors during to the pandemic. It sat empty for nine months before a couple decided they wanted to buy the historic chapel and renovate it. Our Morning Reporter Brett Brooks has the story...
aledotimesrecord.com
Police: Student, 14, videoed while changing clothes at Galesburg High School
GALESBURG — A 14-year-old told police on Friday evening that she was recorded while changing clothes at Galesburg High School. Officers responded to the girl’s residence at 7:28 p.m. where a parent told them that the two individuals had recorded the girl at the school. The parent said he does want to press charges.
ourquadcities.com
IDOT hiring for “snowbird” positions
The Illinois Department of Transportation will be holding open houses for those interested in seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal. Open houses will be held throughout the state about the department’s annual “snowbird” program. Attendees will have a chance to speak with IDOT staff to learn more about the program and be able to submit an application, which must be completed online.
aledotimesrecord.com
Vehicle abandoned after crashing into tree on North Kellogg Street, Galesburg
GALESBURG — A vehicle crashed into a tree and was abandoned in northeastern Galesburg Sunday night, according to a police report. Officers were called to the 400 block of North Kellogg Street at 9:17 p.m., where a silver, 2008 Dodge Caravan had crashed into a tree in someone’s yard. Airbags had been deployed and the vehicle suffered heavy damage, but no one was with the vehicle. No witnesses reported seeing the crash, but one witness reported seeing a man running away from the scene following the crash.
muddyrivernews.com
City official admits new citywide cleanup format was ‘a little rough’ Monday but will improve this week
QUINCY — John Schafer, assistant director of Central Services, could only offer an apology to the people first to arrive at the citywide cleanup site in the Quincy Town Center parking lot Monday morning. “It’s a learning experience for us all,” Schafer said. “This is the first time we’ve...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: All lanes reopened after cement truck overturns in Peoria
UPDATE 4:49 P.M. - The Peoria Emergency Communications Center says all lanes are back open. PEORIA (25 News Now) - Northbound Knoxville Avenue and Eastbound War Memorial Drive are closed after a cement mixer truck overturned Wednesday afternoon. Few details have been released, but a 25 News crew was told...
From covered parking to decorative elements. $2M state grant to improve section of downtown
A $2 million state grant will help spruce up a portion of downtown Galesburg. The City of Galesburg recently received a $2 million Rebuild Downtown and Main Streets grant to make improvements to Parking Lot H and the 200 block of East Simmons Street. City Engineer Aaron Gavin tells WGIL...
Comments / 1