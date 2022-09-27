Linda Woodham Ward, cherished mother and grandmother, gracefully passed away Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at the age of 78. Linda Faye Woodham was born on Sept. 23, 1944, in Hartford, Alabama to Cuthbert and Gaynell Woodham. Linda graduated from her beloved Geneva High School in 1962, where she was a majorette and class favorite. Linda married James (Jim) Edward Czap on Sept. 16, 1965. Together, they raised two children, Lisa Maria and James Edward (Jimmy) Czap, Jr. After moving to Andalusia in 1977, Linda worked for more than 20 years in the Social Security Administration. Linda lovingly married William (Bill) Albaugh Ward on May 16, 2004.

ANDALUSIA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO