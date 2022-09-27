Read full article on original website
Andalusia Star News
Bulldogs resume region play with Panthers at home
After picking up a decisive non-region win, Andalusia (6-0, 3-0 4A Region 2) will be back in front of the home crowd against Geneva (2-4, 0-3) Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m. The two teams will meet for the 24th time and have not played each other since 2007. The Bulldogs have an all-time 17-6 lead over the Panthers.
Andalusia Star News
Straughn battles unbeaten Houston Academy in crucial region contest
After falling for the first time this year, Straughn (4-1, 3-0 3A Region 2) hopes for a vital region win in a visit to Houston Academy (5-0, 3-0) Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. The two teams will face one another for the fifth time overall. The Tigers maintain a 3-1 lead since the 2016 season and have won two road wins over the Raiders in the series.
Troy Messenger
Trojans set for Homecoming matchup with Rehobeth
A region football game is always a big game and each one brings it’s own set of obstacles for a team, but this week’s Homecoming game for the Charles Henderson Trojans (4-1, 2-0) against the Rehobeth Rebels (1-4, 0-2) provides a unique one. The Class 5A, Region 2...
In-State Softball Pitcher Commits to Crimson Tide
Class of 2024 in-state softball pitcher Braya Hodges has committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Hodges plays for the Houston Academy Raiders out of Dothan, Ala. As a sophomore, she pitched a perfect game, recording 18 strikeouts and aided the Raiders to the 2022 3A AHSAA state title where the Raiders beat Mobile Christian 5-3. She won the tournament's MVP award and made the 2022 Class 3A All-State Tournament Team.
Andalusia Star News
Red Level prepares for region trip to undefeated Elba
Following a narrow road loss to a much larger team, Red Level (3-2, 3-1 1A Region 2) will begin the second half with a contest at Elba (5-0, 4-0) Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m. The battle of the Tigers will be played for the first time in three years and seventh time overall. Elba holds an all-time series lead of 5-1 against Red Level.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban offers Charles Henderson 4-Star sophomore Zion Grady
Zion Grady returned to the University of Alabama Saturday for an unofficial visit, and he earned an offer from the Crimson Tide. Grady attends Charles Henderson High School in Troy, Alabama. He currently holds nine D1 offers and is rated as a high four-star recruit on multiple recruiting sites. Nick...
wtvy.com
Some Wiregrass high school football games moved to Thursday due to Hurricane Ian
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Due to the threat of inclement weather this week, some area high school football games have been moved from Friday to Thursday. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Free shuttle service to Dothan vs Central game
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Attention sports fans: a free shuttle service will be offered at the Dothan High School vs. Central High School football game. The football game, scheduled for Thursday, September 29, at Rip Hewes Stadium will have available parking at Dothan Preparatory Academy and Doug Tew Recreation Center.
Andalusia Star News
Linda Woodham Ward
Linda Woodham Ward, cherished mother and grandmother, gracefully passed away Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at the age of 78. Linda Faye Woodham was born on Sept. 23, 1944, in Hartford, Alabama to Cuthbert and Gaynell Woodham. Linda graduated from her beloved Geneva High School in 1962, where she was a majorette and class favorite. Linda married James (Jim) Edward Czap on Sept. 16, 1965. Together, they raised two children, Lisa Maria and James Edward (Jimmy) Czap, Jr. After moving to Andalusia in 1977, Linda worked for more than 20 years in the Social Security Administration. Linda lovingly married William (Bill) Albaugh Ward on May 16, 2004.
wdhn.com
Dothan preps for hurricane evacuees
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Wiregrass has already begun to prepare for the incoming evacuees the storm will likely bring. “Our biggest concern here in the Wiregrass, Houston County area will be the influx of people,” Houston County EMA Director, Chris Judah said. “The traffic load we will encounter will be high. Our hotels, our resources, restaurants, and things of that nature are going to be filled up quickly.”
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia Utilities sending crew to assist with aftermath of Hurricane Ian
The City of Andalusia Utilities is sending a crew to Green Cove Springs, Florida, to assist their city in restoring power in the expected aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The crew will leave at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, unless the path of the storm changes before then. Those traveling...
wtvy.com
Houston County gives $1 million to downtown project
Protestors are demanding reform from Alabama's prison system. Boll Weevil Soap Company receives Gold Retailer Award. The Boll Weevil Soap Company is one of Alabama’s small businesses of the year. 15,000 pharmacies cut from military healthcare network. Updated: 7 hours ago. Active military and veterans are furious that government...
Miss USA 2022: Meet 51 women competing for the crown, including Miss Alabama USA
Katelyn Vinson of Dothan is ready to smile, strut and sparkle this weekend, appearing on the national stage. As Miss Alabama USA, she’s competing in the 2022 Miss USA pageant in Reno, Nev. A total of 51 women will vie for the title, and you can see their photos in the gallery at the top of this post.
wtvy.com
4WARN WEATHER SPECIAL: Hurricane Ian makes landfall, what impact on the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Join Meteorologists Amber Kulick and Zach Hatcher as they discuss the landfall of Hurricane Ian and what it means for the Wiregrass. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wdhn.com
Downtown Enterprise has state’s business of the year
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—A family-owned business in Downtown Enterprise received a “prestigious” award by. the Alabama Retail Association. Chad and Kendra Wester are Alabama’s “Gold Retailers” of the year in the category of “annual sales of. less than one million dollars”. For the...
wdhn.com
Geneva Co. EMA prepares for Hurricane Ian
Geneva, Ala. (WDHN)—As “Ian” churns closer to Florida’s Central West Coast, one wiregrass EMA Director says. folks across Southeast Alabama and the panhandle still need to remain vigilant. In today’s “teleconference” with the National Weather Service, Geneva County EMA Director Brian Smith. says...
wdhn.com
Gusty winds continue through the weekend
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We’ve got another cool night ahead of us as temperatures drop to the middle and upper 50s across much of the Wiregrass. Winds will be out of the north tonight through Friday. Thursday kicks things up a notch in the wind department with gusts...
Andalusia Star News
Cupola placed atop AHS auditorium entrance
A cupola was mounted by workers on the Andalusia High School campus at the entrance of the auditorium lobby Wednesday, Sept. 21. Andalusia City Schools Superintendent Dr. Daniel Shakespeare ordered the cupola as a way to highlight the facility. “The cupola means so much to our students, alumni, and community....
wdhn.com
Liquor license denied for one Houston Co. restaurant
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A liquor license was denied by the Houston County Commission for a new bar and grill where a strip club had been located. Horizon Bar and Grill location used to be the location of Teasers’ Gentlemen’s Club. Now, one of the former...
wtvy.com
EMA: Hurricane evacuees likely to pack Dothan hotels
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan hotels are expected to fill up as Floridians flee the anticipated wrath of Hurricane Ian. “Our biggest concern here in the Dothan and Houston County area is that we’ll have a (large) influx of people,” Houston County Emergency Management Agency Director Chris Judah said on Monday.
