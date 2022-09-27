ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Independent

Texas attorney general Ken Paxton mocked for fleeing subpoena in truck driven by his wife: ‘Run, Ken, run!’

Ken Paxton, the Republican Texas state attorney general, fled a subpoena in a vehicle alongside his wife, state Senator Angela Paxton. Mr Paxton was being given a subpoena at his home on Monday in connection to a court hearing set for Tuesday linked to a lawsuit by nonprofits attempting to fund abortions outside of the state for Texas residents. A federal court affidavit states that process server Ernesto Martin Herrera came to the home to hand over the documents when he was met by Ms Paxton, according to The Texas Tribune. Mr Herrera recounted that Ms Paxton told him...
Texas DPS: Texan charged with smuggling undocumented migrants, 1 day after 19 were caught

WESLACO, Texas — Multiple agencies uncovered and foiled an attempt to transport undocumented immigrants on Sunday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported. Texas DPS and Homeland Security Investigations authorities during "Operation Lone Star" saw two vehicles arrive at the Mid Valley Airport and drop off several individuals, who subsequently entered a Raytheon plane.
Insider

A busload of migrants — which included a 1-month-old baby — was dropped off near VP Kamala Harris' official residence by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as he battles Democrats over immigration

A busload of migrants were dropped off near VP Harris' official residence on Saturday morning. The migrants included women, men and children, according to reports, and were sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. It comes amid a bubbling war between Republicans and the Biden administration's border policies. A busload of...
The Independent

Mother settles lawsuit over Texas arrest captured on video

A Texas city has settled a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by a Black mother after she and her daughter were wrestled to the ground and arrested by a white police officer following a dispute with a neighbor.Jacqueline Craig and one of her daughters were wrestled to the ground and had a stun gun pointed at them by Fort Worth officer William Martin in December 2016. Another of Craig’s daughters, who filmed the incident on her cellphone, was also arrested. Charges against all three were later dropped. Martin served a 10-day suspension for violating departmental policies.The city agreed to...
Salon

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
The Independent

Texas denies posthumous pardon for George Floyd

A Texas board has declined a request to grant a posthumous pardon to George Floyd for a 2004 drug arrest, suddenly changing its previous decision.The decision on Thursday is a reversal of the board’s previous recommendation it made unanimously last year to provide a pardon to Floyd, whose death sparked the widespread Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.The case in question is a 2004 arrest over drug-related charges made by a now-indicted former Houston police officer whose case history is under scrutiny following a drug raid.However, according to a letter first reported by an investigative journalist with nonprofit The...
CBS Sacramento

"It's going to happen again": Some say Texas' mass shooting responses fall short

When shots rang out in Uvalde, Texas, they echoed among a small group of people who knew all too well the pain the survivors at Robb Elementary were experiencing. They'd gone through it themselves, just a few years earlier, at another Texas school.  Many in Texas know the same pain. From one of the country's first recorded mass shootings at the University of Texas at Austin in 1966 to Uvalde in 2022, Texas has a decades-long history of mass gun violence, a CBS News investigation found. The state has had more people killed in mass shootings since 2019 than any...
TheDailyBeast

Texas Jail Warden and Twin Brother Accused of Shooting 2 Migrants, Killing 1

The warden of a federal jail for detained immigrants in West Texas and his twin brother were arrested after allegedly shooting at a group of undocumented migrants walking along a remote roadway on Tuesday, killing one, according to authorities.Shortly after he was arrested on a manslaughter charge, Michael Sheppard was fired from his position at Sierra Blanca’s privately run West Texas Detention Center, the San Antonio Express-News reported Thursday. A spokesperson told the newspaper that Sheppard had been “terminated due to an off-duty incident unrelated to his employment.”Sheppard’s brother, Mark Sheppard, also faces a manslaughter charge after the alleged shooting...
FOX 13 News

Utah's AG joins fight over docs seized at Trump's Florida home

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes has signed on to a challenge of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's estate in Florida. Reyes joined a multi-state coalition of Republican attorneys general who have filed a "friend of the court" brief demanding the return of documents President Trump deems privileged. The amicus was filed in the Atlanta-based 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
