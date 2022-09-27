Read full article on original website
Judge rules that Texas AG who ran away from being served a subpoena won't have to testify in abortion lawsuit
"Top executive officials should not be called to testify absent extraordinary circumstances," the motion from Judge Robert Pitman said, CNN reported.
Judge hears lawsuit from abortion rights groups suing AG Ken Paxton, prosecutors
A federal Austin judge on Tuesday will hear a lawsuit against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and a class of county and district attorneys regarding the state's near-total abortion ban.
Texas AG Paxton fled home in a truck driven by his wife to avoid subpoena, process server alleges
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fled his home in a truck driven by his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, on Monday to avoid being served a subpoena, a process server said in an affidavit filed in federal court. Paxton was being subpoenaed to testify at a hearing Tuesday in a...
