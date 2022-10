The City of Flagstaff will host an Indigenous Peoples Day celebration on October 10, 2022. Titled “Honoring the Voices of Our Youth”, the event will feature both virtual and in-person sessions from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. including in-depth discussions, as well as cultural performances and shares. A full schedule of the event can be seen here.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO