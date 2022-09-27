ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DIY Photography

Nikon is trying to invalidate RED’s raw video patent, arguing it shouldn’t have been granted in the first place

It’s no secret that RED is very protective of its patents, particularly the one covering the internal recording of compressed raw video. They’ve pursued it pretty relentlessly over the years, stifling the competition and probably setting back camera development by quite a few years. DJI and Kinefinity are rumoured to have removed their internal raw capabilities over RED’s threats. More recently, however, RED’s sights have been aimed towards Nikon.
ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate brings new smart AI features and cloud integration

ACD Systems has announced its new version of ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2023. As is the trend, it sees the addition of new AI-powered features, including AI Face Edit and AI Actions. It also offers a new Advanced Search feature with enhanced AND/OR logic capabilities as well as tighter integration with Microsoft OneDrive. A new simplified Photomerge feature allows for easy panoramic stitching, HDR and focus stacking.
XenceLabs versus Wacom – there’s a clear winner

The graphics tablet scene has been hit hard with the launch of a range of tablets by XenceLabs. Founded in 2019, XenceLabs is formed mainly of former Wacom employees. According to them, they were stuck in a rut and hitting brick walls put up by upper management when they were at Wacom. The designers, developers, and engineers could not smash through this brick wall and decided to go ahead and make XenceLabs to break free of the corporate shackles. Of course, I wasn’t really there, so I can’t say for sure, but this is the narrative they share.
