ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
KENS 5

How to avoid hurricane relief charity schemes

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Texans are extremely generous, but schemers lurk out there to take advantage of tragedy knowing people will donate. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) shares tips on making sure whatever you give really assists those truly in need. The impulse is to give what you can...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
KENS 5

Democrat looking to make up ground in race for Attorney General

TEXAS, USA — With less than six weeks to go before the midterm election, Rochelle Garza says there’s still time for her to make a move in the race for Attorney General. The Democrat trails by 5% in the latest poll. But Garza says abortion, a central message of her campaign, is an issue that moves people and can help her close that gap.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Rose
KENS 5

KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Sept. 29 - Oct. 1, 2022

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page!
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy