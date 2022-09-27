ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

3 Concerts To Catch This Weekend In Louisville (9/30)

$10 | Doors at 8 p.m., music at 9 p.m. Local hip-hop artists RMLLW2LLZ and The N8VS join Late for Dinner (Las Vegas), Sons of Silverton (Cincinnati), and Nick Ramsey (Racine, WI) at Art Sanctuary. This show will also stream on YouTube. SATURDAY, OCT. 1. Brown-Forman Amphitheater (Waterfront Park) $20...
A Look at Louisville Kentucky’s Louder Than Life Festival [Fan Photos]

Last weekend, thousands of rock fans from all over the world descended on Louisville, Kentucky for an epic, four days of live music. For those of us that didn't get to make it to this year's Louder Than Life Festival, we've got a look into what we missed from some locals who were there. Plus, you can keep scrolling to see some pro shots from Louder Than Life as well.
Louisville Taco Festival Returns To 4th Street Live This Weekend

Head to 4th Street Live this weekend (Oct. 1-2) for The 4th Annual Louisville Taco Festival. All tacos are $3 each, with over 50 styles of tacos and food items from over 20 food vendors. The festival will also feature:. Lucha Libre Wrestling. A Guy Fieri Nacho Bar. Margarita Bars.
Hundreds of extras needed for film shot in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A producer shooting a movie here in Louisville is looking for hundreds of people to be cast as extras in her faith-based film. According to a news release, auditions are scheduled to be held on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Hyatt House Louisville at 9315 Leesgate Road, near Whittington Parkway off of S. Hurstbourne Lane, for the film "Just One Life."
Belle of Louisville hosting several fall, Halloween cruises in October

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Belle of Louisville is getting ready to set sail on some special fall cruises. There will be several themes to the cruises. The first will explore the Ohio River's connection to the Underground Railroad. From 4-5 p.m. on Oct. 8, guests will board the Mary M. Miller to learn about the role the river played in getting enslaved people to freedom. Tickets cost $10 for adults and seniors, $5 for children age 5-14, and free for kids age 4 and under.
10 Upcoming Events In Louisville You Shouldn’t Miss

If you’ve been to any Waterfront Wednesday this year, you know that the free event series is a big deal — thousands of people  flock to Waterfront Park on the last Wednesday of every month to see live bands, eat local food, drink and be merry. This Wednesday, three bands — Houseplant at 6 p.m., Hot Brown Smackdown at 7:30 p.m. and Yonder Mountain String Band at 9 p.m. — will bring an interesting mix of bluegrass and psychedelic rock to the waterfront. Unfortunately, with the arrival of colder temperatures comes the end of the series for this year, and this is the last Waterfront Wednesday of 2022. Don’t miss it.
Doctors and patients among spirits at haunted Waverly Hills Sanatorium

One of Louisville's most famous haunted grounds is opening its haunted house this weekend. Waverly Hills' haunted house will begin tours for the Halloween season starting this Friday. Watch our previous coverage of the haunted sanatorium in the player above. This isn't the full tour of the old sanatorium, but...
Former Louisville QB Seeks XFL Debut

Jawon Pass, a former four-star prospect, arrived on the University of Louisville campus in 2016 with dreams of becoming the next great Louisville quarterback. Following in the footsteps of guys like Brian Brohm, Teddy Bridgewater and Lamar Jackson, he sought to continue the greatness of Louisville football. The dawn of a new age was going to take place and the hope of success is still on the horizon as he wins the starting role in 2018.
People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most Louisville weather experiences cannot compare to the scope and duration of a major hurricane. When Hurricane Ian was making landfall in southwest Florida, a worried Nicole Wallace hunkered down in Sarasota. “Well, we did lose power a couple of hours ago,” Wallace said. “So, I’m...
The 10 Best Restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville is well known for its long list of eclectic restaurants and eateries, serving everything from bourbon-inspired cuisine to authentic Mayan and Cuban fare. To help you narrow down your choices, U.S. News researched dozens of review sites, including restaurant, dining and travel industry review sites, to bring you the best restaurants in this top Kentucky destination. Fill up your belly at one of these award-winning eateries, then work off the calories by exploring Louisville's top attractions.
Waverly Hills haunted house open this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's most famous haunted grounds is opening its haunted house this weekend. Waverly Hills' haunted house will begin tours for the Halloween season starting this Friday. Watch our previous coverage of the haunted sanatorium in the player above. This isn't the full tour of...
