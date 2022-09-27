Read full article on original website
Related
leoweekly.com
3 Concerts To Catch This Weekend In Louisville (9/30)
$10 | Doors at 8 p.m., music at 9 p.m. Local hip-hop artists RMLLW2LLZ and The N8VS join Late for Dinner (Las Vegas), Sons of Silverton (Cincinnati), and Nick Ramsey (Racine, WI) at Art Sanctuary. This show will also stream on YouTube. SATURDAY, OCT. 1. Brown-Forman Amphitheater (Waterfront Park) $20...
A Look at Louisville Kentucky’s Louder Than Life Festival [Fan Photos]
Last weekend, thousands of rock fans from all over the world descended on Louisville, Kentucky for an epic, four days of live music. For those of us that didn't get to make it to this year's Louder Than Life Festival, we've got a look into what we missed from some locals who were there. Plus, you can keep scrolling to see some pro shots from Louder Than Life as well.
leoweekly.com
Louisville Taco Festival Returns To 4th Street Live This Weekend
Head to 4th Street Live this weekend (Oct. 1-2) for The 4th Annual Louisville Taco Festival. All tacos are $3 each, with over 50 styles of tacos and food items from over 20 food vendors. The festival will also feature:. Lucha Libre Wrestling. A Guy Fieri Nacho Bar. Margarita Bars.
'It's really not fair': Louisville artists upset after popular music venue shuts down
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Music lovers will no longer be able to hear their favorite bands play at The Whirling Tiger. "It's really not fair," Beth Dunn, founder of Harlots & Hellions Art Collectives, said. Dunn said one of her bands was set to perform at The Whirling Tiger on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Hundreds of extras needed for film shot in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A producer shooting a movie here in Louisville is looking for hundreds of people to be cast as extras in her faith-based film. According to a news release, auditions are scheduled to be held on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Hyatt House Louisville at 9315 Leesgate Road, near Whittington Parkway off of S. Hurstbourne Lane, for the film "Just One Life."
wdrb.com
Belle of Louisville hosting several fall, Halloween cruises in October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Belle of Louisville is getting ready to set sail on some special fall cruises. There will be several themes to the cruises. The first will explore the Ohio River's connection to the Underground Railroad. From 4-5 p.m. on Oct. 8, guests will board the Mary M. Miller to learn about the role the river played in getting enslaved people to freedom. Tickets cost $10 for adults and seniors, $5 for children age 5-14, and free for kids age 4 and under.
leoweekly.com
10 Upcoming Events In Louisville You Shouldn’t Miss
If you’ve been to any Waterfront Wednesday this year, you know that the free event series is a big deal — thousands of people flock to Waterfront Park on the last Wednesday of every month to see live bands, eat local food, drink and be merry. This Wednesday, three bands — Houseplant at 6 p.m., Hot Brown Smackdown at 7:30 p.m. and Yonder Mountain String Band at 9 p.m. — will bring an interesting mix of bluegrass and psychedelic rock to the waterfront. Unfortunately, with the arrival of colder temperatures comes the end of the series for this year, and this is the last Waterfront Wednesday of 2022. Don’t miss it.
WLWT 5
Doctors and patients among spirits at haunted Waverly Hills Sanatorium
One of Louisville's most famous haunted grounds is opening its haunted house this weekend. Waverly Hills' haunted house will begin tours for the Halloween season starting this Friday. Watch our previous coverage of the haunted sanatorium in the player above. This isn't the full tour of the old sanatorium, but...
RELATED PEOPLE
wdrb.com
9-year-old JCPS student going on concert tour, moving to California to pursue big dreams
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The morning announcements have turned out to be a Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) student's big break. Last year, a student from Bates Elementary became social media famous for singing the National Anthem during the morning announcements. And 9-year-old D'Corey Johnson hasn't stopped there. He also...
Is This the Scariest Road in Kentucky? Are You Willing to Find Out?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
Louisville Guards El Ellis, Fabio Basili Impressing HC Kenny Payne
The Cardinals might have a thin backcourt heading into the 2022-23 season, but both scholarship guards have been impressing first-year head coach Kenny Payne.
bigredlouie.com
Former Louisville QB Seeks XFL Debut
Jawon Pass, a former four-star prospect, arrived on the University of Louisville campus in 2016 with dreams of becoming the next great Louisville quarterback. Following in the footsteps of guys like Brian Brohm, Teddy Bridgewater and Lamar Jackson, he sought to continue the greatness of Louisville football. The dawn of a new age was going to take place and the hope of success is still on the horizon as he wins the starting role in 2018.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most Louisville weather experiences cannot compare to the scope and duration of a major hurricane. When Hurricane Ian was making landfall in southwest Florida, a worried Nicole Wallace hunkered down in Sarasota. “Well, we did lose power a couple of hours ago,” Wallace said. “So, I’m...
What Happened Inside Former Kentucky Asylum with Secret Tunnels Will Haunt Your Dreams
If you think that Waverly Hills Sanatorium, in Louisville, KY, is a scary place, you have yet to hear about the Lakeland Asylum. It used to be located in an area now known as E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park. The 550-acre park is on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky. The...
foodanddine.com
The Taste Bud: A trip back to youthful innocence (and Po Folks Restaurant)
The Fall 2022 issue of Food & Dining Magazine (#75) is now available in all the familiar places: Louisville area eateries and food shops, newsstands and online. Go here for a preview of the features, profiles and columns, with links to the new edition at issuu. Kevin Gibson grew up...
US News and World Report
The 10 Best Restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville is well known for its long list of eclectic restaurants and eateries, serving everything from bourbon-inspired cuisine to authentic Mayan and Cuban fare. To help you narrow down your choices, U.S. News researched dozens of review sites, including restaurant, dining and travel industry review sites, to bring you the best restaurants in this top Kentucky destination. Fill up your belly at one of these award-winning eateries, then work off the calories by exploring Louisville's top attractions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Steamboat Nights celebration returns to Jeffersonville this weekend
Steamboat Nights is a continuation of a previous festival in Jeffersonville, called Steamboat Days, which started nearly 50 years ago.
WLKY.com
Waverly Hills haunted house open this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's most famous haunted grounds is opening its haunted house this weekend. Waverly Hills' haunted house will begin tours for the Halloween season starting this Friday. Watch our previous coverage of the haunted sanatorium in the player above. This isn't the full tour of...
wdrb.com
Louisville Water Tower abruptly cancels all indoor events, weddings for 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All indoor events and weddings at the Louisville Water Tower have been canceled for 2023, according to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Water Company. Kelley Dearing Smith said the decision was made to cancel the event space rentals after the $6.2 million renovation currently underway at...
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Against New Albany, Jeffersonville football parties like its 1972
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) — There were flashing lights. A siren. A police escort. Canon fire. And, of course, a standing ovation in Jeffersonville Friday night. All for the result of one high school football game. A game that was played 50 years ago. Jeffersonville 34, New Albany 0. “A...
Comments / 0