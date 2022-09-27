Read full article on original website
Fall River Police investigating after officer responding to call collides with vehicle
Fall River Police are investigating after an officer responding to a call was involved in a collision with another vehicle. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Friday, at approximately 8:15 p.m., an officer operating a marked police cruiser with its emergency equipment activated (lights/siren) was responding to a report of an armed robbery where a firearm was involved.
Terminated Fall River police officer facing 11 charges as trial set to begin Monday
The trial of a terminated Fall River police officer is scheduled to begin on Monday. Michel Pessoa was initially indicted on the charges of one count of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault and battery, four counts of civil rights violation with bodily injury, three counts of intimidation of a witness (misleading), three counts of filing a false report by a public officer and one count of malicious destruction of property.
Fall River Police recognize officer after family reveals commitment to elderly resident who passed away
A Fall River police officer gave some special time to a city resident with no fanfare and the FRPD and family of the woman wanted to recognize him. The Fall River Police Department let it be known that one of their own had gone out of their way to spend time with an elderly city resident.
Fall River Police make second arrest in string of city robberies
Fall River Police have made two arrests concerning 4 of 5 robberies that occurred in less than a two-day span. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, just after 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, Officer Domingas Gomes responded to Walgreens Pharmacy located at 1512 South Main St. in response to an unarmed robbery. Upon arrival, Officer Gomes met with the store employee who indicated that an unknown white male approached her register and produced a note demanding money. The clerk complied with the suspect’s demands and the male fled the area on a bicycle which he stole while exiting the store.
34-year-old Quincy man dead, 33-year-old Brockton woman arrested, two seriously injured, in highway crash
One person has died, and another arrested after a three-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on a Massachusetts highway. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 2:30 a.m. today, Massachusetts State Police responded to Route 93 south, prior to Exit 12, in Dorchester for an incident involving three vehicles. The operator of one of the cars was fatally struck by another vehicle after he exited his own car and was on foot on the highway.
Driver cited, 66-year-old Fall River man sent to RI Hospital after pedestrian crash with Fedex truck
A Fall River man has been sent to the hospital after being hit by a Fedex truck Friday afternoon. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Officer Charles Souza responded to the intersection of Choate Street and Pleasant Street in response to an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Rhode Island Police investigating incident involving 24-year-old man who suffered self-inflicted gunshot wound
Police in Rhode Island are investigating after responding to a discharge of a firearm that resulted in injuries. At approximately 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the Cumberland Police Department responded to 2500 block of Mendon Road for the report of a 24-year-old male resident who suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police...
Man charged with 2 robberies in Fall River
Police have arrested a Fall River man believed to have robbed two businesses in the city earlier this week.
Police investing after fatal pedestrian crash in southeastern Massachusetts
Police are investigating and have released the name of the victim in a fatal southeastern Massachusetts crash. According to police, on Wednesday, just after 7:15 p.m., the Yarmouth Police Department and Yarmouth Fire Department responded to the area of 115 Route 28 in West Yarmouth for a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle.
Investigation after complaints from people and businesses leads to 15 arrests on drug and other charges
A combination of police and vigilance by residents has led to the arrest of 15 people on drug and other charges. According to police, the Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit along with the Community Policing Unit culminated a narcotics investigation after receiving numerous complaints from local business owners and residents in the areas of Broad Street and Montgomery Street in the City of Pawtucket. Several of the complaints involved the use and sale of narcotics in front of the businesses, residences, and of individuals harassing customers and local residents.
Massachusetts State Police release details on fiery fatal Route 24 crash
One person is dead, and another injured in a serious crash on Friday morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 3:00 a.m. today Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 24 north in West Bridgewater that resulted in the death of the operator. Preliminary investigation indicates...
21-year old Rehobeth man and friend indicted for shooting death of father
“An extensive investigation into the previously unsolved July 6, 2021 homicide of 66-year-old Joseph Housley in Seekonk has resulted in the indictment of the victim’s son and another man for murder, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. A Bristol County Grand Jury on Thursday handed down...
Fall River Man Arrested for Two Armed Robberies
FALL RIVER — Fall River police have arrested a city man they suspect of committing two armed robberies in a three-day span earlier this week. Police said 56-year-old Ronald Joncas of Fall River was arrested on Tuesday and charged with robbing an unnamed victim at knifepoint on Oak Street on Tuesday morning.
Lenox Project Shooting Leaves Man Dead Thursday Night
At about 18:05 hours, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) along with numerous other specialized units responded to a report for a person shot in the area of 625 Shawmut Avenue in Roxbury. You can listen to the police radio audio below:. On arrival,...
New Bedford family seeks public’s help IDing vehicle in hit and run that totaled their car
“My girlfriend and I got into a car accident around 9:00pm on Monday night, the 26th. We were rear-ended in the north end near Cafe Roma. It was a hit-and-run by a black SUV, I think it was a BMW. They left my girlfriend and me for dead they took...
Police: Man stabbed in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed in a Providence apartment complex Thursday evening. Providence police were called to Park West Apartments on Montgomery Avenue just before 6 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. ABC6 News crews on scene witnessed a dozen police cruisers outside of the apartment.
13 people displaced after two early morning house fires
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Fire Department is investigating after a home caught fire early Saturday morning, causing a neighboring house to also catch fire. According to Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Steve Capracotta, they first received a call around 6:30 a.m. for a fire at the 500 block of Charles Street. When they arrived, […]
43-year-old man killed in fiery crash along Rt. 24 in West Bridgewater
WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — One person was killed in a fiery crash along Route 24 in West Bridgwater early Friday morning. The crash happened at 3 a.m. on the northbound side of Route 24 near Route 106, according to Massachusetts State Police. Police said a 2017 Ford Explorer was...
Rehoboth Men Indicted for Seekonk Murder
REHOBOTH — The son of a Seekonk man who was murdered last year has been arrested and indicted in connection to his father's killing, along with another man from Rehoboth. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said a grand jury on Thursday indicted Joseph "JD" Housley II and Christopher Heron, both 21 years old and both from Rehoboth, with murder and carrying an illegal firearm.
