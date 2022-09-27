A combination of police and vigilance by residents has led to the arrest of 15 people on drug and other charges. According to police, the Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit along with the Community Policing Unit culminated a narcotics investigation after receiving numerous complaints from local business owners and residents in the areas of Broad Street and Montgomery Street in the City of Pawtucket. Several of the complaints involved the use and sale of narcotics in front of the businesses, residences, and of individuals harassing customers and local residents.

