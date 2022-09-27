Read full article on original website
'Tsunami'-like floodwaters kill at least 10 in Italy as people climb trees to find safety
Floodwaters triggered by heavy rainfall have swept through several towns in a hilly region of central Italy, leaving 10 people dead and at least four missing, authorities said. Dozens of survivors scrambled onto rooftops or up trees to await rescue. “It wasn’t a water bomb, it was a tsunami,” Riccardo...
Hurricane Ian killed at least 2 people in Cuba and wiped out power to the entire island
Crews rushed to restore power to some of the millions of Cubans who lost electricity as Ian battered the western region with fierce winds and treacherous storm surge.
Storm Fiona destroys houses and leaves extensive damage in Canada
Storm Fiona has washed away houses and brought down power lines in two major provinces in Canada, including Toronto.Fiona transformed from a hurricane into a post-tropical storm on Friday, but still brought huge winds and waves with it as it tore rooves off homes.Justin Trudeau said in a speech that the federal government would deploy the Canadian Armed Forces to help with rescues.No fatalities or injuries have been confirmed as of yet.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Winds pick up as Hurricane Fiona hits Nova ScotiaSandra Oh: Actress ‘proud’ to represent Canada at Queen’s funeralSandra Oh attends Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral at Westminster Abbey
In Italy floods, mud tsunami swallowed victims alive
Adriana Pianelli called out to her husband and son as they disappeared under a sea of mud in the underground carpark, during a deadly storm that devastated villages in central Italy. "I saw them, I called Andrea!
‘Hours of terror’ in Cuba after Ian: Millions without power, massive floods, homes destroyed
A damaged hospital, destroyed homes, downed trees and power poles, and towns where residents wade through waist-deep water. Those are some of the images coming out of Cuba in the aftermath of the destruction left by Category 3 Hurricane Ian, which battered the island’s westernmost provinces Tuesday.
Warnings over floods and landslides in Japan in wake of Typhoon Nanmadol
Two dead and thousands without power as storm dumps heavy rain and authorities warn six million to evacuate
Rare ‘special warning’ issued as violent typhoon makes landfall in Japan
Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall in south-western Japan on Sunday night, with authorities urging millions of people to take shelter from the powerful storm’s high winds and torrential rain. The storm officially made landfall at about 7pm local time (11am BST) as its eyewall – the region just outside the...
Hurricane Ian Leaves Cuba Without Power for Island’s 11 Million Residents
Hurricane Ian knocked out power in all of Cuba on Tuesday. The hurricane barraged the western tip of the island and destroyed many of the country’s most important tobacco farms, according to an AP report. Cuba’s Electric Union reported that they were currently working to restore power to the...
More than 5,000 people affected by floods in Thailand
At least one person is dead, with thousands displaced as a result of massive flooding near riverfront communities in Thailand on Thursday, following heavy tropical rainfall. In the country's northeastern province of Ubon Ratchatani, over 8 inches of rain fell in 24 hours, forcing more than 5,000 people to flee. Heavy rain destroyed trees and water reached to waist-high type flooding in these areas.
INCIDENT This is how bad looks the winglet of an easyJet A320 after being struck by lightning
An easyJet plane was forced to make an emergency landing after its wing was suddenly struck by lightning. The aircraft took off from Milan when it was hit by the lightning while flying over Italy. An image showed the extent of the damage, with blackened patches that looked like some...
6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico, 2 dead
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck Mexico early Thursday, causing at least two deaths, damaging buildings and setting off landslides. The earthquake struck at 1:19 a.m. near the epicenter of a magnitude 7.6 quake that hit three days earlier in the western state of Michoacan. It was also blamed for two deaths. The U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday’s earthquake was centered in a sparsely populated area 31 miles (50 kilometers) south-southwest of Aguililla, Michoacan, at a depth of 15 miles (24.1 kilometers). Michoacan’s state government said the quake was felt throughout the state. It reported damage to a building in the city of Uruapan and some landslides on highways.
Tropical rains flood parts of Thailand, 5,000 seek shelter
BANGKOK (AP) — Water up to waist-high flooded some riverfront neighborhoods and other areas of Thailand on Thursday after a tropical depression dumped heavy rains and knocked down trees, causing at least one death. The heaviest rainfall, about 22 centimeters (8.5 inches) in 24 hours, was recorded in the...
Typhoon Noru turns deadly, unleashes severe flooding in the Philippines
The third super typhoon of the season, Noru, roared to life in the Philippine Sea this past weekend and unleashed torrential rainfall, damaging winds and deadly flooding across portions of the northern Philippines. The destructive typhoon is now on a path that will take it through Vietnam, AccuWeather forecasters say.
