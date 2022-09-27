ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DIY Photography

AI image creator DALL-E is now open for everyone

Earlier this year, OpenAI introduced an AI image generator DALL-E 2, and chose one million creators for beta testing. And if you’ve been eager to test it out yourself – now you can. From now on, OpenAI is removing the waitlist for DALL-E, so anyone can sign up and start playing with it immediately.
SOFTWARE
DIY Photography

Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements 2023 promise “faster, easier photo and video editing” with AI updates

Adobe has today announced their newest versions of Photoshop Elements 2023 and Premiere Elements 2023 with a bunch of new features to help make the photo and video editing process simpler and easier. The new versions include Adobe Sensei AI-powered features with step-by-step guided edits to help both beginner and advanced users. Elements 2023 also connects with new web and mobile companion apps for editing on the go.
SOFTWARE
DIY Photography

Meta launches text-to-video generator and it’s giving me nightmares

AI text-to-image generators have been in full swing lately. Even text-to-video has become a thing, now Meta has introduced its own. Just like the rest of these generators, Meta’s Make-A-Video AI model lets you turn textual prompts into short video clips. Make-A-Video offers three different styles of videos: surreal,...
SOFTWARE
DIY Photography

Bride ‘cancels’ bridesmaid and asks her to be unpaid photographer instead

A bridesmaid shared the story of how her friend demoted her at the last second before the wedding ceremony and demanded that she become her unpaid photographer instead. The woman, called Aila (presumably not her real name) posted on the popular Reddit forum AITA to ask if she was correct to walk out on the wedding and her so-called friend at the request.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

