gustavus.edu
Steve Heitzeg, Grammy Award-winning alumnus, to compose for Gustavus Carillon
As Gustavus Adolphus College host the 58th Nobel Conference, there will be a special reveal of Steve Heitzeg’s “Aequa (Equality Rings, Birds Sing)”: a musical movement specially composed for the Gustavus Carillon. Today at 12 p.m. the Gustavus students, staff, and guests attending this conference will be...
gustavus.edu
Mahkato Wacipi powwow returns for 50th celebration
More than 50 Gustavus students and faculty attended the 50th Annual Mahkato Wacipi on Friday, Sept 16 at Dakota Wokiksuye Makoce (Land of Memories Park) in Mankato. Tickets and busing were provided by Gustavus for the first day of the Wacipi. However, the ticket, which was a button, was good for the entire weekend if students wanted to return on their own.
gustavus.edu
Garrett Wants to Skunk You And You Should Let Him
One of the most charming people at Gustavus is Assistant Director of Campus Activities Garrett Meier. You may have experienced his dashing smile and impeccable manners at a CAB event around campus or at the Involvement Fair. If not, you’re probably dying to know: “How can I meet this fantastic faculty?”
gustavus.edu
Men’s Golf Takes Fifth at Twin Cities Classic
EDINA, Minn. – The Gustavus men’s golf team Monday finished in fifth place at the Twin Cities Classic, played at Edina Country Club. The Gusties shot a three-round total of 302-318-308-928 (+64). Saint John’s won the event at 288-297-301-886 (+13). Wyatt Wasko (Sr., Lake Elmo) finished in...
gustavus.edu
Gusties Make Quick Work of Vikings, 3-0
MANKATO, Minn. — The Gustavus volleyball team bounced back from a two-match losing streak for a convincing 3-0 victory over non-conference opponent Bethany Lutheran. Gustavus came out swinging in the team’s non-conference showdown, jumping out to an early 8-2 lead, which the Gusties eventually built to a 25-8 win in the opening set. It was the Vikings who got out to the quick start in the second set, taking a 5-1 lead over the Gusties. It wouldn’t be enough, though, as Gustavus battled back to defeat the Vikings 25-14 in set two. The Gusties completed the sweep over the Vikings with a 25-15 victory in set No. 3.
gustavus.edu
2022 ITA Division III Men's Midwest Regional Championship
WATCH LIVE (SWANSON INDOOR TENNIS CENTER) * live stream links will be posted before 9 a.m. Friday. SAINT PETER, Minn. (Sept. 28) - Gustavus Adolphus College is set to host the 2022 ITA Midwest Regional Championships in Saint Peter, Minn. this weekend. The tournament runs from Friday, Sept. 30 through Monday, Oct. 3 and will feature 25 of the top teams in the region at multiple sites throughout Saint Peter and Mankato.
gustavus.edu
Cardinals Score Late to Edge Gusties
WINONA, Minn. — Having been shutout in two of their last three losses, the Gustavus women’s soccer team was looking for some offensive mojo Tuesday night. The Gusties weren’t able to find it in Winona, as Cardinal goalkeeper Alexis Nguyen was enough to foil any offensive attempts, making seven saves between the pipes, helping Saint Mary’s deal Gustavus a 1-0 MIAC setback.
gustavus.edu
Krumenauer Scores Twice, Men’s Soccer Shuts Out Saint Mary’s
WINONA, Minn. – No. 7 Gustavus men’s soccer continued its winning ways Wednesday night, picking up its fourth straight shutout in a 2-0 victory at Saint Mary’s. The Gusties remain undefeated at 7-0-2 overall and 4-0-0 in the MIAC, while the Cardinals drop to 3-5-2 overall and 0-3-0 in the league.
gustavus.edu
Gustie football falls just short
Following their 62-20 win this Sunday versus Buena Vista, the Gustavus football team took the field for the first time at home this season against UW-Stout. It was a warm, sunny day and the stadium was packed, so it looked like the Gusties were primed to keep their momentum going.
