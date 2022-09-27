ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
wvua23.com

Inmates at Alabama prison discuss strike

TUSCALOOSA – Several state inmates at an Alabama prison spoke with WVUA 23 by phone on Monday about a one-day statewide prison strike the same day in protest of their treatment within the Alabama prison system. Two inmates who wished to remain anonymous for security reasons spoke with WVUA...
ALABAMA STATE
wvua23.com

Ivey pledges assistance for Florida after Ian

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said the state is prepared and will ship out to assist those in need in Florida following Hurricane Ian. Alabama emergency management officials are closely monitoring Ian’s path, and once they were sure Alabama would avoid the hurricane they switched toward making preparations for recovery in Florida.
ALABAMA STATE
wvua23.com

People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people. It’s now aiming for the Atlantic Coast as a tropical storm....
FLORIDA STATE
wvua23.com

Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 storm

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Hurricane Ian has made landfall in southwest Florida as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S. It swamped city streets with water and smashed trees along the coast while moving at a crawl that threatened catastrophic flooding across a wide area.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Camden, AL
County
Clarke County, AL
Clarke County, AL
Crime & Safety
wvua23.com

Environmental group sues over coal ash plan on Alabama coast

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – An environmental group has filed suit trying to block a decision by Alabama Power Co. to leave millions of tons of coal ash along a riverside in the Mobile-Tensaw Delta. The federal lawsuit by Mobile Baykeeper was filed by the Southern Environmental Law Center. The...
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy