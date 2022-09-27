Read full article on original website
Inmates at Alabama prison discuss strike
TUSCALOOSA – Several state inmates at an Alabama prison spoke with WVUA 23 by phone on Monday about a one-day statewide prison strike the same day in protest of their treatment within the Alabama prison system. Two inmates who wished to remain anonymous for security reasons spoke with WVUA...
Ivey pledges assistance for Florida after Ian
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said the state is prepared and will ship out to assist those in need in Florida following Hurricane Ian. Alabama emergency management officials are closely monitoring Ian’s path, and once they were sure Alabama would avoid the hurricane they switched toward making preparations for recovery in Florida.
People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people. It’s now aiming for the Atlantic Coast as a tropical storm....
Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 storm
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Hurricane Ian has made landfall in southwest Florida as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S. It swamped city streets with water and smashed trees along the coast while moving at a crawl that threatened catastrophic flooding across a wide area.
Environmental group sues over coal ash plan on Alabama coast
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – An environmental group has filed suit trying to block a decision by Alabama Power Co. to leave millions of tons of coal ash along a riverside in the Mobile-Tensaw Delta. The federal lawsuit by Mobile Baykeeper was filed by the Southern Environmental Law Center. The...
Need a driver’s license? If you can’t do it online, you’re out of luck at the moment
If you need a new driver’s license and want it done in person, you’re out of luck right now, as the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Driver License Division is experiencing a statewide network outage. Because of the outage, Diver License Examiners throughout the state can’t process any...
