Germany's takeover of Russian refineries frees the nation from dependence on Moscow, Chancellor Olaf Scholz says
Germany took control Friday of Russian-owned Rosneft's subsidiary in the country, which included three oil refineries. The move signals freedom for Germany from Russian dependence, according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "We are making ourselves independent of Russia, and any decisions that are taken there," he said at a news conference.
Putin feared to have SABOTAGED Nord Stream pipelines as the sea bubbles from huge leak sending gas prices soaring
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to have sabotaged the Nord Stream pipelines - sending gas prices soaring further in Europe today. Huge bubbles erupted on the sea surface following reports of explosions as seismologists detected mini earthquakes near the Danish island of Bornholm. Ukraine accused Russia of a "terror attack" after...
Russian Ships Spotted Near Nord Stream Pipelines Before Explosions: Report
The Russian embassy in the U.S. mocked the claims, saying that American "legislators perhaps... have a better view from the top of Capitol Hill."
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
Video: Ukrainian woman reveals the question Russian soldiers 'always' asked
CNN senior international correspondent Ben Wedeman reports from Pisky, a town in Eastern Ukraine that has been partially liberated from Russian forces.
Polish politician suggests US sabotaged Russia-Germany gas pipelines
A Polish politician suggested the United States was behind the sabotage of two Nord Stream pipelines linking Russia to Germany.
Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces
A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
Ukraine Troops Encircling Russian Forces as Putin Faces Major Defeat
Ukrainian troops are encircling Russian forces in Lyman, an occupied town in the northeast of the country, as Kyiv presses on with its counteroffensive to recapture seized territory. Maps detailing Ukrainian advance in the region amid a continued counteroffensive show its forces moving north across the Siverskyi Donets river from...
Russia says Nord Stream leaks occurred in zone controlled by U.S. intelligence
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry on Thursday said ruptures to the Nord Stream pipelines that have caused gas leaks off the coasts of Denmark and Sweden occurred in territory that is "fully under the control" of U.S. intelligence agencies.
Ex-CIA officer says Putin is 'completely cornered' and the chances of his using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine are increasing 'by the day'
A former CIA officer said Vladimir Putin had been backed into a corner over his war in Ukraine. Robert Baer told CNN the Russian leader was unlikely to deescalate, given all his setbacks. Baer also said the chances that Putin might turn to tactical nuclear weapons were increasing. As military...
Germany secures natural gas deal with the UAE as Berlin rushes to replace Russian supply before winter
Germany signed a natural gas deal with the UAE on Sunday, as Europe scrambles to replace Russian supplies. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. will send a LNG cargo to German utility RWE by the end of December. Russia has slashed its gas flows to Europe in response to Western...
Denmark issues warning after Nord Stream 2 gas leak in Baltic Sea
Denmark has issued a warning to ships after a gas leak from the pipeline connecting Russia to Europe underneath the Baltic Sea.The operator of Nord Stream 2 confirmed that a leak in the pipeline had been detected southeast of the Danish island Bornholm.The pipeline runs 1,230 kilometers (764 miles) from Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. It is completed and filled with gas, but gas has never been imported through it, dpa reported.The cause of the detected leak wasn't immediately clear.The Danish energy agency said in a statement that the country’s maritime authority has issued a navigation...
EU vows to protect energy network after 'sabotage' of Russian gas pipeline
BERLIN/COPENHAGEN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The European Union on Wednesday promised a "robust" response to any intentional disruption of its energy infrastructure after saying it suspected sabotage was behind gas leaks discovered this week on subsea Russian pipelines to Europe.
Germany Suspects Sabotage Hit Nord Stream Pipelines
Germany suspects the Nord Stream gas pipeline system was damaged by an act of sabotage, in what would amount to a major escalation in the standoff between Russia and Europe. According to a German security official, the evidence points to a violent act rather than a technical issue. Swedish seismologists detected two explosions in the area on Monday, when leaks appeared almost simultaneously in the Baltic Sea.
Sweden issues warning of two gas leaks on Nord Stream 1 pipeline
STOCKHOLM, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Sweden's Maritime Authority said on Tuesday it had issued a warning of two leaks on the Russian-owned Nord Stream 1 pipeline in Swedish and Danish waters, shortly after a leak on the nearby Nord Stream 2 project was discovered.
Nord Stream: Fourth leak found in Russian gas pipeline
A fourth leak has been discovered on the “sabotaged” Nord Stream pipelines, the Swedish coastguard has revealed.Officials confirmed the leak to Swedish media on Thursday and said there was a vessel on the site of the leak.All four leaks are in international waters – two near Sweden and two near Denmark.Although no officials have publicly blamed Russia for the explosions, Western officials are suspicious that Moscow was behind the attack, and say the leaks are a result of deliberate action.Russia’s foreign ministry denied any involvement on the part of Moscow and pointed out that the leaks occured in areas controlled...
Mystery leaks hit Russian undersea gas pipelines to Europe
European countries on Tuesday raced to investigate unexplained leaks in two Russian gas pipelines running under the Baltic Sea near Sweden and Denmark, infrastructure at the heart of an energy crisis since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Russia gas pipeline ‘sabotage’ an ‘attempt to destabilise energy supply to EU’
The European Council has said that the leak in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is a further attempt to destabilise gas supply to the European Union.Charles Michel, president of the European Council, said in a statement on Twitter: “Nordstream sabotage acts appear to be an attempt to further destabilize energy supply to EU. We need an urgent and thorough investigation.Those responsible will be held fully accountable and made to pay.”#Nordstream sabotage acts appear to be an attempt to further destabilize energy supply to EU.We need an urgent and thorough investigation.Those responsible will be held fully accountable and made to...
Watch: Nord Stream Pipeline Leaks Cause 1-Km Of Gas Bubbles In Baltic Sea; Germany, Denmark, Sweden Allege Sabotage
A video released on Tuesday by Denmark's armed forces showed gas bubbles rushing to the Baltic Sea surface above the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines. What Happened: The video by the Danish army showed that the largest gas leak had caused surface disturbance of well over one kilometer in diameter. It noted Nord Stream 1 has two leaks northeast of Bornholm, and Nord Stream 2 has one leak south of Dueodde.
Sabotage Suspected In Undersea Gas Pipeline Explosions In The Baltic
Danish Armed ForcesThe controversial Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which are supposed to carry Russian gas to Europe, have been breached.
