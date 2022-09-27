Read full article on original website
Meloni 'unfit to govern Italy' for defending Orban, critics say
ROME, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Giorgia Meloni, likely to be Italy's next prime minister after elections this month, is unfit to lead the country, her critics said on Friday after she backed Hungarian leader Viktor Orban in a row with Europe.
CNBC
The far-right wins big in Italy. Here's what that means for Europe
Early results from Italy's snap election indicate that a right-wing coalition, led by the far-right Fratelli d'Italia party, had scooped a majority of the vote — and this could have major implications for Europe. Fratelli d'Italia's runaway success means that Giorgia Meloni is likely to become Italy's next prime...
France's Atos rejects bid interest valued at $4.1 billion for Evidian arm
PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - French technology consultancy company Atos (ATOS.PA), whose shares have slumped on scepticism over its restructuring plan, said on Thursday it had rejected expressions of interest in its Evidian unit from rival onepoint and UK private equity fund ICG.
BBC
Giorgia Meloni: Italy's new leader arrives at a critical time for Europe
From political wilderness to pole position to become Italy's first female prime minister, this is the moment Giorgia Meloni has been waiting for all her political life, since she first started as a far-right teen activist in a working class district of Rome. A hard grafter and canny politician, she...
Spain postpones summit while leader tests positive for COVID
The Spanish government said a planned meeting Friday of the nine leaders of Europe’s Mediterranean countries will be postponed because Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, the event's host, continues to test positive for COVID-19. The energy crisis triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine was to have topped the agenda of the informal annual summit. The Spanish government said a new date would be set. The leaders of France, Italy, Greece, Portugal and other countries planned to attend the meeting in Spain's eastern coastal city of Alicante along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Charles Michel.Sánchez said Sunday he had the coronavirus but still planned to attend the summit.
US News and World Report
Berlusconi Bounces Back With Return to Italy's Parliament
ROME (Reuters) - The Italian right-wing coalition's resounding victory in Sunday's general election marks a return to parliament for former premier Silvio Berlusconi, nine years after he was kicked out over a tax fraud conviction. Berlusconi, who turns 86 on Thursday, won more than 50% of the votes in a...
BBC
Giorgia Meloni: Italy's far-right wins election and vows to govern for all
Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni has claimed victory in Italy's election, and is on course to become the country's first female prime minister. Ms Meloni is widely expected to form Italy's most right-wing government since World War Two. That will alarm much of Europe as Italy is the EU's third-biggest economy.
ceoworld.biz
Wealthiest People in Italy (September 25, 2022)
New York, September 25 (CEOWORLD magazine) – As of September 25, 2022, Giovanni Ferrero was the wealthiest man in Italy, with an estimated net worth of 32.0 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Silvio Berlusconi (No. 2, $5.4 billion), Giorgio Armani (No. 3, $5.1 billion); and Sergio Stevanato (No. 4, $4.1 billion).
