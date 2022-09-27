ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Keenan Allen, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones affecting Week 4 WR rankings

By Nick Musial
ng-sportingnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Is Chris Godwin playing Sunday night? Fantasy injury update for Chiefs-Buccaneers Sunday Night Football

Chris Godwin has been a tough own for fantasy football owners in 2022, either being "questionable" or "out" every week so far. Heading into the Buccaneers' Week 4's Sunday Night Football showdown with the Chiefs, we're once again wondering if Godwin is playing, as he's slated to be a dreaded "game-time decision." Given the late kickoff coupled with Godwin's high floor and ceiling, fantasy owners will be desperate for the latest injury updates prior to locking in their start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
TAMPA, FL
ng-sportingnews.com

Eli Apple vs. Tyreek Hill: Who won the 'Thursday Night Football' sideshow for Bengals vs. Dolphins?

Tyreek Hill had plenty to say about Eli Apple heading into their Week 4 "Thursday Night Football" matchup between the Dolphins and Bengals. Despite trading in his red Chiefs jersey for the teal Miami jersey, Hill clearly hadn't forgotten his beef with Apple, who talked plenty of trash after the Bengals beat the Chiefs in the AFC Championship and proceeded to offer Hill and Mecole Hardman tickets to the Super Bowl.
CINCINNATI, OH
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Gabe Davis, Marquise Brown, Dalton Schultz, more pass-catchers impacting Week 4 start 'em, sit 'em calls

Fantasy football owners already know they'll be without Michael Thomas (toe), Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), Keenan Allen (hamstring), and Hunter Renfrow (concussion) in Week 4, and with Gabe Davis, Marquise Brown, Dalton Schultz, Dawson Knox, Zay Jones, Jakobi Meyers, Jarvis Landry, DJ Chark, and Josh Reynolds also "questionable," it's going to be a long Sunday of waiting out final injury reports to see which pass-catchers they can include in their start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
ng-sportingnews.com

Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 4 Buccaneers-Chiefs Showdown tournaments

It doesn't get much bigger than the Week 4 Sunday Night Football matchup between the Buccaneers and Chiefs. The game is currently priced at a pick 'em, with the total set at O/U 45.5 points, per Caesars Sportsbook. This game has a ton of talent at the skill positions on both sidelines, giving NFL DFS players a variety of potential stud and sleeper picks to fill out a DraftKings Showdown lineup.
TAMPA, FL
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, Cordarrelle Patterson, affecting Week 4 start 'em, sit 'em decisions

It's been a rocky week for running backs with David Montgomery (ankle, knee), and D'Andre Swift (shoulder) already ruled "out" and Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, and Cordarrelle Patterson all listed as "questionable." Remarkably, Dalvin Cook isn't even on the Vikings' injury report, but McCaffrey, Kamara, and Patterson are all must-start RBs who will require constant updates before fantasy football owners can lock in their Week 4 start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breshad Perriman
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Devante Parker
ng-sportingnews.com

Jimmy Garoppolo, Kyle Shanahan downplay 'joke' video of 49ers QB appearing to rip play-calling decisions

The 49ers offense had a night to forget on Sunday that was overshadowed by the brutal Broncos offense. After an early touchdown drive in which they went 75 yards on six plays, Jimmy Garoppolo and co sputtered for just three points the rest of the game, not to mention three turnovers, including an interception that all but clinched it for the Broncos.
NFL
ng-sportingnews.com

Tua Tagovailoa injury update: Dolphins QB stretchered off with concussion vs. Bengals

Tua Tagovailoa entered the Dolphins' "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Bengals nursing two injuries. He is now dealing with another injury. Tagovailoa was knocked out of the contest in Cincinnati after being sacked by Josh Tupou with 5:43 remaining in the second quarter. The third-year quarterback's head hit the turf as he was slung to the ground.
CINCINNATI, OH
ng-sportingnews.com

Jameis Winston injury updates: Saints quarterback misses second straight day of practice ahead of Vikings matchup

The Saints have seemed adamant that Jameis Winston attends to play on Sunday, but the walk isn't matching the talk. Winston, who is battling a back injury that has hindered him through the first three games of the season, missed his second straight day of practice after Dennis Allen called Wednesday a timely "rest day" and Winston said not practicing wasn't his choice.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#Sling Tv#Showtime#Starz#Chargers#Espn
ng-sportingnews.com

Week 4 Fantasy Busts: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Zay Jones among risky 'starts'

As we get more matchup numbers and see how each team is divvying up touches, it's becoming easier to spot potential busts before they happen. Notice we didn't say it was "easy," just that it's getting a little easier. Surprises still happen every week in the NFL, and any player can still score a short touchdown or rip off one big play despite a matchup that screams "do not start!" We do our best to dodge those landmines in our Week 4 fantasy bust picks, which include Dameon Pierce, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Trevor Lawrence, Zay Jones, and Aaron Rodgers.
NFL
ng-sportingnews.com

LeSean McCoy calls Cardinals QB Kyler Murray 'trash', rejects Patrick Mahomes player comparison: 'He plays like a high school player'

LeSean McCoy has never been afraid to speak his mind. And even in retirement, the former All-Pro running back is refusing to go into the sunset quietly. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete Tonight" podcast, Shady threw shade at Murray for his play style, saying the former Rookie of the Year is "trash" and "plays like a high school player."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ng-sportingnews.com

NFLPA president JC Tretter delivers impassioned message to NFL over Tua Tagovailoa injury: 'We are all outraged'

Tua Tagovailoa's scary injury on Thursday has resulted in a firestorm of criticism. The quarterback, who came back into a game in Week 3 looking visibly wobbly. Thursday, in Week 4's game against the Bengals, Tagovailoa was slammed to the turf and had to be carted off, leading to NFL fans and pundits wondering why he was on the field in the first place.
NFL
ng-sportingnews.com

Updated Week 4 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

There's no such thing as "too much" when it comes to weekly fantasy football projections and rankings. The more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can absorb, the more it will sharpen your Week 4 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions. Because we're big believes in the “more is...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy