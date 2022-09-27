Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Keenan Allen, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones affecting Week 4 WR rankings

Read full article on original website
Is Chris Godwin playing Sunday night? Fantasy injury update for Chiefs-Buccaneers Sunday Night Football
Chris Godwin has been a tough own for fantasy football owners in 2022, either being "questionable" or "out" every week so far. Heading into the Buccaneers' Week 4's Sunday Night Football showdown with the Chiefs, we're once again wondering if Godwin is playing, as he's slated to be a dreaded "game-time decision." Given the late kickoff coupled with Godwin's high floor and ceiling, fantasy owners will be desperate for the latest injury updates prior to locking in their start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Eli Apple vs. Tyreek Hill: Who won the 'Thursday Night Football' sideshow for Bengals vs. Dolphins?
Tyreek Hill had plenty to say about Eli Apple heading into their Week 4 "Thursday Night Football" matchup between the Dolphins and Bengals. Despite trading in his red Chiefs jersey for the teal Miami jersey, Hill clearly hadn't forgotten his beef with Apple, who talked plenty of trash after the Bengals beat the Chiefs in the AFC Championship and proceeded to offer Hill and Mecole Hardman tickets to the Super Bowl.
Mac Jones injury update: Patriots QB (ankle) reportedly tells teammates he might play vs. Packers
The way Mac Jones hopped off the field against the Ravens, it appeared he had sustained a major injury. When he was later diagnosed with a high ankle sprain, it certainly appeared an injured reserve stint could be forthcoming. But the Patriots quarterback appears on track to avoid heading to...
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Gabe Davis, Marquise Brown, Dalton Schultz, more pass-catchers impacting Week 4 start 'em, sit 'em calls
Fantasy football owners already know they'll be without Michael Thomas (toe), Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), Keenan Allen (hamstring), and Hunter Renfrow (concussion) in Week 4, and with Gabe Davis, Marquise Brown, Dalton Schultz, Dawson Knox, Zay Jones, Jakobi Meyers, Jarvis Landry, DJ Chark, and Josh Reynolds also "questionable," it's going to be a long Sunday of waiting out final injury reports to see which pass-catchers they can include in their start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 4 Buccaneers-Chiefs Showdown tournaments
It doesn't get much bigger than the Week 4 Sunday Night Football matchup between the Buccaneers and Chiefs. The game is currently priced at a pick 'em, with the total set at O/U 45.5 points, per Caesars Sportsbook. This game has a ton of talent at the skill positions on both sidelines, giving NFL DFS players a variety of potential stud and sleeper picks to fill out a DraftKings Showdown lineup.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, Cordarrelle Patterson, affecting Week 4 start 'em, sit 'em decisions
It's been a rocky week for running backs with David Montgomery (ankle, knee), and D'Andre Swift (shoulder) already ruled "out" and Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, and Cordarrelle Patterson all listed as "questionable." Remarkably, Dalvin Cook isn't even on the Vikings' injury report, but McCaffrey, Kamara, and Patterson are all must-start RBs who will require constant updates before fantasy football owners can lock in their Week 4 start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Is the Super Bowl hangover real or a myth? History of past losers, stats & records the next season
The Super Bowl might not feature the two, true best teams in the NFL every year, but there is never a doubt that they are among the best and most resilient teams in the league. Making it that far into the playoffs is challenging and takes loads of talent. It...
Why Tony Romo is getting field in Wisconsin named after him ahead of Packers vs. Patriots
Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is returning home for Patriots vs. Packers Sunday. Romo, who is calling the game in Green Bay for CBS, will be making a stop at Burlington High School, for the official dedication of "Tony Romo Field." Romo, of course, went to Burlington High in Wisconsin....
Jimmy Garoppolo, Kyle Shanahan downplay 'joke' video of 49ers QB appearing to rip play-calling decisions
The 49ers offense had a night to forget on Sunday that was overshadowed by the brutal Broncos offense. After an early touchdown drive in which they went 75 yards on six plays, Jimmy Garoppolo and co sputtered for just three points the rest of the game, not to mention three turnovers, including an interception that all but clinched it for the Broncos.
Mike McDaniel says Dolphins followed concussion protocol with Tua Tagovailoa: 'We don't mess with that'
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel announced after his team's 27-15 Week 4 loss to the Bengals on "Thursday Night Football" that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had suffered a concussion on a second-quarter sack that resulted in him being stretchered off the field. The rookie coach insisted that Tagovailoa did not suffer a...
Tua Tagovailoa injury update: Dolphins QB stretchered off with concussion vs. Bengals
Tua Tagovailoa entered the Dolphins' "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Bengals nursing two injuries. He is now dealing with another injury. Tagovailoa was knocked out of the contest in Cincinnati after being sacked by Josh Tupou with 5:43 remaining in the second quarter. The third-year quarterback's head hit the turf as he was slung to the ground.
Jameis Winston injury updates: Saints quarterback misses second straight day of practice ahead of Vikings matchup
The Saints have seemed adamant that Jameis Winston attends to play on Sunday, but the walk isn't matching the talk. Winston, who is battling a back injury that has hindered him through the first three games of the season, missed his second straight day of practice after Dennis Allen called Wednesday a timely "rest day" and Winston said not practicing wasn't his choice.
Why leaked video of Dolphins practice in Cincinnati sparked NFL inquiry ahead of Bengals game
The Dolphins prepared for their "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Bengals in a wide-open stadium in the middle of a university campus. Now, the NFL is investigating the filming of one of the team's practices. On Wednesday, videos began to circulate of Miami's practice on the University of Cincinnati's...
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill says he was 'disrespected' by a mystery Bengals coach: 'I'm gonna come find you, bro'
Tyreek Hill and Eli Apple have been known for their rivalry during games dating back to last season. But after Thursday's game between the Dolphins and Bengals, it was an assistant coach that fired up Hill. ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques reported after the game that Hill said a coach on the...
Week 4 Fantasy Busts: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Zay Jones among risky 'starts'
As we get more matchup numbers and see how each team is divvying up touches, it's becoming easier to spot potential busts before they happen. Notice we didn't say it was "easy," just that it's getting a little easier. Surprises still happen every week in the NFL, and any player can still score a short touchdown or rip off one big play despite a matchup that screams "do not start!" We do our best to dodge those landmines in our Week 4 fantasy bust picks, which include Dameon Pierce, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Trevor Lawrence, Zay Jones, and Aaron Rodgers.
LeSean McCoy calls Cardinals QB Kyler Murray 'trash', rejects Patrick Mahomes player comparison: 'He plays like a high school player'
LeSean McCoy has never been afraid to speak his mind. And even in retirement, the former All-Pro running back is refusing to go into the sunset quietly. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete Tonight" podcast, Shady threw shade at Murray for his play style, saying the former Rookie of the Year is "trash" and "plays like a high school player."
NFLPA president JC Tretter delivers impassioned message to NFL over Tua Tagovailoa injury: 'We are all outraged'
Tua Tagovailoa's scary injury on Thursday has resulted in a firestorm of criticism. The quarterback, who came back into a game in Week 3 looking visibly wobbly. Thursday, in Week 4's game against the Bengals, Tagovailoa was slammed to the turf and had to be carted off, leading to NFL fans and pundits wondering why he was on the field in the first place.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh 'astonished' by Tua Tagovailoa's head injury: 'Couldn't believe what I saw'
There were many people surprised to see Tua Tagovailoa playing Thursday after sustaining a scary-looking injury on Sunday. Count Ravens coach John Harbaugh among those. Speaking with reporters on Friday, Harbaugh was asked about concussions and said he "couldn't believe" what he had seen on Thursday from Tagovailoa. "I couldn't...
Jaguars fans protest Lamar Jackson winning 'NVP' after Nickelodeon deletes Twitter poll favoring Trevor Lawrence
Did you know Nickelodeon is still giving out an 'NVP' award?. The award, whose inaugural winner was Mitch Trubisky after throwing for 199 yards in a 21-9 loss to the Saints, is still kicking around, though it doesn't seem to get a lot of fanfare these days. Jacksonville Jaguars fans,...
Updated Week 4 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
There's no such thing as "too much" when it comes to weekly fantasy football projections and rankings. The more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can absorb, the more it will sharpen your Week 4 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions. Because we're big believes in the “more is...
