Kickstarter announced that marketing exec and entrepreneur Everette Taylor has been named CEO of the crowdfunding platform company. Taylor most recently served as chief marketing officer for Artsy, an online marketplace for buying and selling fine art. He takes over as CEO of Kickstarter from COO Sean Leow, who served as interim CEO since former chief exec Aziz Hasan announced earlier this year that he was stepping down after three years at the helm. “I am humbled to take on the role of CEO of Kickstarter at a very transformative time for the company,” Taylor said in a statement. “Kickstarter has made...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO