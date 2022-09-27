Read full article on original website
Prepare For Q4 With Podcast
Loyd Ford from Rainmaker Pathway Consulting Works and Alec Drake from Drake Media Group in Dallas will co-host “Selling On Main Street” a sales-focused podcast. The podcast is part of “The Encouragers™ The Radio Rally™” series and will feature practical ideas on how to grow revenue in Q4.
Adams Purchased By Group of Initial Investors
It owns and operates 18 radio stations in the markets of Fort Wayne; Valparaiso; Las Cruces, N. Mexico; and Tallahassee, Fla. Now, the company led by CEO Ron Stone is being acquired by an entity controlled by shareholders that were investors in Adams Radio Group when the company was initially formed in 2013.
Herbert Mines Associates Names Brenda Malloy CEO
An expert in chief executive officer succession planning, Brenda Malloy is now experiencing it herself — she is being promoted to CEO of Herbert Mines Associates, the executive search firm. Malloy, who has served as president, officially steps into the CEO role on Jan. 1. Malloy will be the third CEO in the firm’s 44-year history. Malloy replaces Hal Reiter, who will continue to serve as chairman.More from WWDAmour Vert Taps Lily KwongLiebeskind Berlin Gets New ManagementTag Heuer Mulls New Direction “In her new role, Ms. Malloy will be responsible for the strategic growth of the largest independent retained executive search firm...
Cumulus Adds New Division
Cumulus Vice President of Programming Operations Greg Frey will head up the new division of Music Partnerships. He will lead a team which will develop music marketing partnerships for Cumulus’s more than 300 music stations, Westwood One network franchises, and related social/digital platforms. “Greg will advance Cumulus’s music industry...
A Promotion to MD For A Morgan Murphy Media FM
He began his career in sports radio in 2005 in Spokane, and grew up in Venezuela. Now, he’s the new Music Director for Morgan Murphy Media’s “Big 99.9 Coyote Country.”. Earning the promotion at KXLY-FM in Spokane is Sean Widmer. Widmer will continue to serve as the...
A Money, Time And Life Focused Podcast Drops
It’s a podcast that sees its guests chat about a wide range of subjects including investing, travel, lifestyle design, financial independence, real estate, entrepreneurship, productivity, personal development, and the philosophy of money. Introducing “Afford Anything,” which aims to help listeners make smarter decisions about money, time, and life to...
Radio Returns to CES
Jacobs Media has announced that it is returning to the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, and is once again hosting custom tours for broadcasters. The tours provide a curated experience, enabling guests to engage with companies that have an impact on radio today, and in the future. Guests also have the ability to “jump” the lines and talk directly with leaders from companies like Google, Amazon Alexa, automakers, and mobile manufacturers.
New iHeartLand Event
In the metaverse, “The Trap Nerds” is debuting in iHeartLand on Roblox, streaming for users on the main stage at State Farm Park. iHeartMedia and Charlamagne Tha God’s The Black Effect Podcast Network have teamed up for the event. “The Trap Nerds” is a weekly podcast that...
iHeart Denver Raises Over $1.26 Million
IHeartMedia Denver’s KWBL-FM midday personality Denise Plante joined forces with The American Cancer Society and LOCASH to help raise more than $1.26 million at the 30th annual Cattle Baron’s Ball in Windsor, CO. Plante became an emcee of the event and celebrity ambassador after the suffering and passing...
Kickstarter Hires Everette Taylor, Formerly Artsy CMO, as CEO
Kickstarter announced that marketing exec and entrepreneur Everette Taylor has been named CEO of the crowdfunding platform company. Taylor most recently served as chief marketing officer for Artsy, an online marketplace for buying and selling fine art. He takes over as CEO of Kickstarter from COO Sean Leow, who served as interim CEO since former chief exec Aziz Hasan announced earlier this year that he was stepping down after three years at the helm. “I am humbled to take on the role of CEO of Kickstarter at a very transformative time for the company,” Taylor said in a statement. “Kickstarter has made...
‘Put Gratitude In Your Toolbox’
In today’s challenging times leaders are trying to navigate turbulence like never before. If one tried to determine a plan for dealing with a pandemic, global turmoil and economic strife they would have to summon superpowers like never before. The leaders of today have to pay more attention to...
salestechstar.com
beqom Names Eric Brown to Board of Directors
Beqom—a cloud-based provider of continuous compensation and performance management solutions—announced that Eric Brown has been appointed to the beqom Board of Directors. Eric has a background in both the technology sector and the Experience Economy, both of which are perfectly aligned with the strategic direction of beqom. “It’s...
Forecast 2023: Lessons From The Auto Industry
Forecast 2023 November 16, 2022 in NYC will feature a keynote interview “Serial Game Changer: An Interview with Scott Painter”. Painter has launched several business models that have disrupted and transformed the automotive industry. The focus will be on what the Broadcast Industry can learn from the disruption in the Automotive Industry.
Jacobs Media Tour At CES 2023
Jacobs Media is back with custom tours of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 5-8, 2023. The 90-minute custom, curated tours give guests a chance to talk directly with the major players in companies offering technology and knowledge that impact radio. Fred and Paul Jacobs have connected with...
A Motown Bounce For ‘Mean Jean’
Beasley Media Group’s Classic Hip-Hop station in the Motor City has a new Asst. Program Director. He’ll also be the co-host on the “Morning Bounce.”. That would be Jean “Mean Jean” Fremont. He joins WMGC “105.1 The Bounce” from WKHT in Knoxville. Originally...
No Bull: iHeart Country FM Tops $1M In Cancer Fight
Here’s another success story for Radio in its ability to drive donation dollars to an important and needed charity organization. KWBL “106.7 The Bull” in Denver midday host Denise Plante and recording duo LOCASH helped to raise $1.26 Million for the American Cancer Society. Plante was the...
