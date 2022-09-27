Maybe the nickname wouldn't have stuck if Teddy Bridgewater's first name didn't start with a "T," but it does, and thus: Teddy Two Gloves. Bridgewater is the only current NFL quarterback who wears gloves on both his hands while playing QB. After starting his career in Minnesota and moving on to New Orleans, Carolina and Denver, Bridgewater is now the backup turned fill-in starter for Miami after Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary head and neck injury in Cincinnati during Week 4 of the 2022 season. Bridgewater brought his gloves with him to every stop since he began his college career at Louisville.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO