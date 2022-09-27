Read full article on original website
Related
WGNO
Edi-torial: Self inflicted wounds, questionable officiating, enough to do in Saints against Vikings
The Saints have tasted some bitter defeats, but Sunday’s 28-25 loss to the Vikings in London may take it to a whole new level. The Saints did enough to shoot themselves in the foot again. New Orleans lost the turnover battle, 2-1, and was flagged for 10 penalties for 102 yards. That usually gets you […]
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Julio Jones playing Sunday night? Fantasy injury update for Chiefs-Buccaneers Sunday Night Football
Fantasy football owners are used to Julio Jones being "questionable," so it's no surprise that the veteran is a "game-time decision" because of a knee injury ahead of Tampa's Sunday Night Football showdown with the Chiefs. However, given his stature in a potentially high-powered Buccaneers' offense, Jones will once again cause owners to search for the latest updates about whether he's playing before they finalize their Week 4 start 'em, sit 'em calls.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Teddy 'Two Gloves' Bridgewater wears gloves while playing QB for Dolphins
Maybe the nickname wouldn't have stuck if Teddy Bridgewater's first name didn't start with a "T," but it does, and thus: Teddy Two Gloves. Bridgewater is the only current NFL quarterback who wears gloves on both his hands while playing QB. After starting his career in Minnesota and moving on to New Orleans, Carolina and Denver, Bridgewater is now the backup turned fill-in starter for Miami after Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary head and neck injury in Cincinnati during Week 4 of the 2022 season. Bridgewater brought his gloves with him to every stop since he began his college career at Louisville.
ng-sportingnews.com
College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 5 underdogs with the best odds to win
Middle Tennessee, we didn’t see you coming. The Blue Raiders torched Miami last week 45-32 as 25.5-point underdogs, showing once again that big upsets will happen across the college landscape. There were four double-digit dogs who knocked off favored opponents in Week 4. Kansas State was a 13.5-point underdog and went into Oklahoma and won 41-34. Southern Miss was a 12-point underdog at Tulane, which had just beaten Kansas State the week prior, and got the win. And Navy slipped past East Carolina in overtime as a 16.5-point underdog.
RELATED PEOPLE
ng-sportingnews.com
How does the NFL's concussion protocol work? Explaining the five-step process for return to play
It wasn't so long ago that concussions weren't a big talking point in the NFL. Players who were hit hard were sent back into the game, and post-playing-days issues were attributed to factors outside the sport. In today's NFL, they are taken far more seriously. Players who are hit hard...
ng-sportingnews.com
Dolphins QB depth chart: Tua Tagovailoa injuries lead Miami to dress two backups for 'Thursday Night Football'
Tua Tagovailoa will start for the Dolphins in Week 4, but the team is making sure it has options in case the banged-up quarterback has to leave the game. Miami made the unconventional move of dressing three quarterbacks for its "Thursday Night Football" game against the Bengals. Both Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson are on the game-day roster and will be available should Tagovailoa need to exit.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Gabe Davis, Marquise Brown, Dalton Schultz, more pass-catchers impacting Week 4 start 'em, sit 'em calls
Fantasy football owners already know they'll be without Michael Thomas (toe), Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), Keenan Allen (hamstring), and Hunter Renfrow (concussion) in Week 4, and with Gabe Davis, Marquise Brown, Dalton Schultz, Dawson Knox, Zay Jones, Jakobi Meyers, Jarvis Landry, DJ Chark, and Josh Reynolds also "questionable," it's going to be a long Sunday of waiting out final injury reports to see which pass-catchers they can include in their start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Mike McDaniel says Dolphins followed concussion protocol with Tua Tagovailoa: 'We don't mess with that'
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel announced after his team's 27-15 Week 4 loss to the Bengals on "Thursday Night Football" that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had suffered a concussion on a second-quarter sack that resulted in him being stretchered off the field. The rookie coach insisted that Tagovailoa did not suffer a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ng-sportingnews.com
New college football coaches September report cards: Lincoln Riley, Joey McGuire off to fast starts
Fourteen Power 5 jobs changed hands last season. In the final College Football Playoff rankings used on Selection Sunday last December, three of those 14 schools were in the Top 25. As we enter Week 5 of this season, four of those 14 schools now led by a new coach...
ng-sportingnews.com
LeSean McCoy calls Cardinals QB Kyler Murray 'trash', rejects Patrick Mahomes player comparison: 'He plays like a high school player'
LeSean McCoy has never been afraid to speak his mind. And even in retirement, the former All-Pro running back is refusing to go into the sunset quietly. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete Tonight" podcast, Shady threw shade at Murray for his play style, saying the former Rookie of the Year is "trash" and "plays like a high school player."
ng-sportingnews.com
How many teams make the MLB playoffs? Updated standings for new 2022 postseason bracket
The MLB playoffs will look a little different this year. Just as fans were starting to get used to the wild card game, with two teams meeting on the higher seed's home field in a winner-take-all contest, the playoff field has expanded again. Now, there will be three wild cards to go with the three division winners.
MLB・
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL London schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV channels to watch International Series games
The NFL's International Series is back for a 15th season in 2022 with a set of five games, three of which will take place in London. Since the International Series began in 2007, 31 of the NFL's 32 teams have taken the field in another country, with games played in London and Mexico City. The 2022 International Series is a groundbreaking one as Germany will host its first-ever NFL game and the Packers will become the final NFL team to make their international debut when they face the Giants in London.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ng-sportingnews.com
NFLPA president JC Tretter delivers impassioned message to NFL over Tua Tagovailoa injury: 'We are all outraged'
Tua Tagovailoa's scary injury on Thursday has resulted in a firestorm of criticism. The quarterback, who came back into a game in Week 3 looking visibly wobbly. Thursday, in Week 4's game against the Bengals, Tagovailoa was slammed to the turf and had to be carted off, leading to NFL fans and pundits wondering why he was on the field in the first place.
ng-sportingnews.com
Ravens coach John Harbaugh 'astonished' by Tua Tagovailoa's head injury: 'Couldn't believe what I saw'
There were many people surprised to see Tua Tagovailoa playing Thursday after sustaining a scary-looking injury on Sunday. Count Ravens coach John Harbaugh among those. Speaking with reporters on Friday, Harbaugh was asked about concussions and said he "couldn't believe" what he had seen on Thursday from Tagovailoa. "I couldn't...
ng-sportingnews.com
Lane Kiffin trolls Kentucky QB Will Levis, 'first pick of the draft,' after Ole Miss win
Lane Kiffin and 14th-ranked Ole Miss barely held off No. 7 Kentucky in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, winning 22-19. But hearing Kiffin speak after the game, you'd think the Rebels ran the Wildcats out of Oxford, Miss., or at least, one pointed quote regarding his defense's play against Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.
ng-sportingnews.com
Dolphins vs. Bengals final score, results: Joe Burrow leads Cincinnati win, Miami loses Tua Tagovailoa to another injury
The Bengals' 27-15 victory over the Dolphins on "Thursday Night Football" was overshadowed by a scary injury to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa left the game in the second quarter after being sacked by Bengals defensive lineman Josh Tupou. His head and back appeared to hit the ground hard, and he immediately showed signs of a fencing response after the play.
ng-sportingnews.com
'Slow pulse' Braves rookies Michael Harris II, Vaughn Grissom could be difference-makers in October
The Atlanta Braves were a frustratingly mediocre 22-25 after a loss at home against the Marlins on May 28. Most every Atlanta baseball fan already knows why that date is significant. For the rest of you: That was the day Michael Harris II made his big-league debut. “Michael Harris, when...
ng-sportingnews.com
TSN Archives: Willie Mays named Player of the Decade for 1960s (Jan. 17, 1970, issue)
This story, by Bay Area baseball writer and Willie Mays biographer Charles Einstein, first appeared in the Jan. 17, 1970, issue of The Sporting News under the headline, “Best of Decade: One and Only Mays”, naming Willie Mays TSN’s player of the decade for the 1960s. SAN...
MLB・
Comments / 0