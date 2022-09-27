ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ng-sportingnews.com

Is Julio Jones playing Sunday night? Fantasy injury update for Chiefs-Buccaneers Sunday Night Football

Fantasy football owners are used to Julio Jones being "questionable," so it's no surprise that the veteran is a "game-time decision" because of a knee injury ahead of Tampa's Sunday Night Football showdown with the Chiefs. However, given his stature in a potentially high-powered Buccaneers' offense, Jones will once again cause owners to search for the latest updates about whether he's playing before they finalize their Week 4 start 'em, sit 'em calls.
TAMPA, FL
ng-sportingnews.com

Why Teddy 'Two Gloves' Bridgewater wears gloves while playing QB for Dolphins

Maybe the nickname wouldn't have stuck if Teddy Bridgewater's first name didn't start with a "T," but it does, and thus: Teddy Two Gloves. Bridgewater is the only current NFL quarterback who wears gloves on both his hands while playing QB. After starting his career in Minnesota and moving on to New Orleans, Carolina and Denver, Bridgewater is now the backup turned fill-in starter for Miami after Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary head and neck injury in Cincinnati during Week 4 of the 2022 season. Bridgewater brought his gloves with him to every stop since he began his college career at Louisville.
NFL
ng-sportingnews.com

College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 5 underdogs with the best odds to win

Middle Tennessee, we didn’t see you coming. The Blue Raiders torched Miami last week 45-32 as 25.5-point underdogs, showing once again that big upsets will happen across the college landscape. There were four double-digit dogs who knocked off favored opponents in Week 4. Kansas State was a 13.5-point underdog and went into Oklahoma and won 41-34. Southern Miss was a 12-point underdog at Tulane, which had just beaten Kansas State the week prior, and got the win. And Navy slipped past East Carolina in overtime as a 16.5-point underdog.
MURFREESBORO, TN
ng-sportingnews.com

Dolphins QB depth chart: Tua Tagovailoa injuries lead Miami to dress two backups for 'Thursday Night Football'

Tua Tagovailoa will start for the Dolphins in Week 4, but the team is making sure it has options in case the banged-up quarterback has to leave the game. Miami made the unconventional move of dressing three quarterbacks for its "Thursday Night Football" game against the Bengals. Both Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson are on the game-day roster and will be available should Tagovailoa need to exit.
MIAMI, FL
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Gabe Davis, Marquise Brown, Dalton Schultz, more pass-catchers impacting Week 4 start 'em, sit 'em calls

Fantasy football owners already know they'll be without Michael Thomas (toe), Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), Keenan Allen (hamstring), and Hunter Renfrow (concussion) in Week 4, and with Gabe Davis, Marquise Brown, Dalton Schultz, Dawson Knox, Zay Jones, Jakobi Meyers, Jarvis Landry, DJ Chark, and Josh Reynolds also "questionable," it's going to be a long Sunday of waiting out final injury reports to see which pass-catchers they can include in their start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
NFL
ng-sportingnews.com

LeSean McCoy calls Cardinals QB Kyler Murray 'trash', rejects Patrick Mahomes player comparison: 'He plays like a high school player'

LeSean McCoy has never been afraid to speak his mind. And even in retirement, the former All-Pro running back is refusing to go into the sunset quietly. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete Tonight" podcast, Shady threw shade at Murray for his play style, saying the former Rookie of the Year is "trash" and "plays like a high school player."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ng-sportingnews.com

How many teams make the MLB playoffs? Updated standings for new 2022 postseason bracket

The MLB playoffs will look a little different this year. Just as fans were starting to get used to the wild card game, with two teams meeting on the higher seed's home field in a winner-take-all contest, the playoff field has expanded again. Now, there will be three wild cards to go with the three division winners.
MLB
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL London schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV channels to watch International Series games

The NFL's International Series is back for a 15th season in 2022 with a set of five games, three of which will take place in London. Since the International Series began in 2007, 31 of the NFL's 32 teams have taken the field in another country, with games played in London and Mexico City. The 2022 International Series is a groundbreaking one as Germany will host its first-ever NFL game and the Packers will become the final NFL team to make their international debut when they face the Giants in London.
NFL
NFLPA president JC Tretter delivers impassioned message to NFL over Tua Tagovailoa injury: 'We are all outraged'

Tua Tagovailoa's scary injury on Thursday has resulted in a firestorm of criticism. The quarterback, who came back into a game in Week 3 looking visibly wobbly. Thursday, in Week 4's game against the Bengals, Tagovailoa was slammed to the turf and had to be carted off, leading to NFL fans and pundits wondering why he was on the field in the first place.
NFL
ng-sportingnews.com

Dolphins vs. Bengals final score, results: Joe Burrow leads Cincinnati win, Miami loses Tua Tagovailoa to another injury

The Bengals' 27-15 victory over the Dolphins on "Thursday Night Football" was overshadowed by a scary injury to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa left the game in the second quarter after being sacked by Bengals defensive lineman Josh Tupou. His head and back appeared to hit the ground hard, and he immediately showed signs of a fencing response after the play.
CINCINNATI, OH

