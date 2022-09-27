Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
How to unlock the Lienna 57 in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard
The end is nigh for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone. Not really. The game’s aren’t going anywhere, but there’s definitely going to be a mass exodus of players from both games into both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 in a little over a month. Fans...
Gamespot
CoD: Warzone Adding New Resurgence Supreme LTM In Season 5 Reloaded Update
Activision announced Call of Duty Season 5: Last Stand's mid-season Reloaded update will arrive to Warzone on September 28, which includes the return of several fan-favorite playlists and a new "supreme" mode for Warzone's Rebirth Island map. Resurgence Supreme is a new respawn mode for Rebirth Island that fills the...
Infinity Ward Has Confirmed That It Is Focusing On Changes To Address The Significant Gripes Players Have With Modern Warfare 2
To address a common gripe from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 community, developer Infinity Ward has confirmed changes to how lobbies disperse following each match. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s open beta is available now for download on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Initially, the beta...
How to Activate SMS Protection for Overwatch 2
Players must learn to activate their SMS protection to play Overwatch 2. Overwatch 2, the next installment of Blizzard's popular series, is almost here. Complete with new characters, modes, and maps, its release is highly anticipated by fans everywhere. While the game can be pre-loaded ahead of time, some extra steps are needed to be able to play right away at launch.
Gamespot
Earn A Goat Fortnite Skin For Free With Goat Simulator 3 Purchase On Epic Games Store
The recent "buy a game on Epic Games Store, receive a free Fortnite skin" trend is continuing with Goat Simulator 3, which will offer "A Goat" skin in the battle royale for all pre-orders and purchases of the goat mayhem game. A trailer for the collaboration shows Pligor, one of...
dotesports.com
When does Wild Hearts release?
EA has partnered with Dynasty Warriors developer Omega Force to create Wild Hearts, a new and upcoming action and hunting game set in the era of feudal Japan. And in its first official reveal trailer, we got a glimpse of what to expect from the title, especially with the monsters and beasts players may face along the way.
dotesports.com
Valve pushes a new Dota 2 patch live just a week before The International 2022 LCQ
Valve is getting in what is likely one final patch ahead of The International 2022, which kicks off in early October. Gameplay updated 7.32c is live now, bringing plenty of fixes to areas of gameplay that were impacted in previous patches, such as an Earth Spirit bug that was being memed by the community.
How to Get the BP50 in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded
Wondering how to unlock the brand-new BP50 assault rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Reloaded? We've got you covered. As part of the newly released Vanguard and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded update, a final two new weapons will be incorporated into the mix starting Wednesday. Here's a breakdown of how to unlock the BP50 assault rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Reloaded.
dotesports.com
When does Overwatch 2 go live?
Just like the start of any game, Overwatch 2 is sure to have plenty of players chomping at the bit to jump in and play once the servers go live. After years of development at Blizzard Entertainment and speculation from fans, the game is almost ready to release. To prepare for the game’s launch, Blizzard has laid out a schedule detailing when the game will go live around the world.
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’ cheats will face “action” from Infinity Ward
Infinity Ward has confirmed that it will be “taking live action” against cheaters in Modern Warfare 2, following concern over the prevalence of hackers in the shooter. In a tweet posted on Saturday (September 24), Infinity Ward outlined some of the action it would take as the last beta for Modern Warfare 2 entered its final days.
After Over Two Decades, The Sega Dreamcast Is Getting A New Upgrade
Veteran gamers may recall 2001 as one of those rare, historic years when the trajectory of the video game industry well and truly changed forever. It was the year that Nintendo finally followed up the Nintendo 64 with the GameCube, Microsoft made its bold debut into the console market with the very first Xbox, and Sega ended production of the failed Dreamcast and exited the gaming hardware race for good. In many ways, the Dreamcast was an unfortunate casualty of Sega's biggest mistakes and its unique hardware and killer library of games were never given a true chance to shine. However, none of that has stopped Dreamware Enterprises in its bid to create a brand-new accessory for the system nearly 20 years after its discontinuation.
dotesports.com
There’s always one: Who could be this year’s Worlds dark horse?
Say what you will about best-of-ones and single-elimination tournament formats. Despite their flaws, the chaos potential remains relatively high so long as they are in play. Although it feels like the gap is widening at the top at times, threatening to slay competitive balance with each successive title an LPL team wins, there is absolutely still room for the likes of 2020 Suning to surprise us all and throw our pick ’ems right into the dumpster.
dotesports.com
How to earn drops and in-game items during League Worlds 2022
Riot Games has confirmed that drops are coming to the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. Fans who tune into the event through the official LoL Esports website will be able to link their League account to the site and claim drops throughout the tournament. Most drops will be collected...
dotesports.com
What time do Overwatch’s servers shut down?
Overwatch is leaving quite a legacy behind. From its origins as Blizzard Entertainment’s first hero shooter to its huge roster of characters and maps to the popularity of its Overwatch League professional scene, the game was a cultural phenomenon during its six-year life. It quickly garnered a huge fanbase around the world, and it kept them coming back with new events and supplementary materials, like animated shorts and comics.
PS5 restock updates - Your guide to buying a PlayStation 5
We're rounding up all the latest PS5 restock updates as soon as they come in, so that you have a daily action plan for chasing stock.
FIFA・
Polygon
PlayStation Plus offers Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed for October
Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed, and Superhot will be offered to PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers beginning Oct. 4, Sony announced on Wednesday. Hot Wheels Unleashed (for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5) is the newest game of the three, launching a year ago. Milestone’s racer isn’t necessarily a kart game — it employs strong racing physics as well as arcade-racing mechanisms like turbo boosts. It was a Polygon Recommends selection when it launched in September 2021.
ComicBook
New Fallout Miniatures Game Announced
Modiphius Entertainment has announced a new tabletop miniatures game based on Fallout 4. Fallout Factions: Nuka World is a brand new miniatures skirmish game that pits various factions from the Fallout series against each other. Details about the game is scarce, but it will be separate from Modiphius's other Fallout miniatures game Wasteland Warfare. However, while the rules for the two games are separate, the miniatures for Fallout Factions will be fully compatible with Wasteland Warfare. Fallout Factions: Nuka World was designed by James Hewitt, a long-time game designer with credits on Hellboy the Board Game, Necromunda, and Adeptus.
ComicBook
Xbox Games with Gold Reveals Free Games for October 2022
Xbox has officially revealed the new slate of free video games as part of Xbox's Games with Gold for October 2022. This latest set of free video games is notable in part because it marks the first set of Games with Gold to not include Xbox 360 video games since the service first started offering them. More specifically, Xbox's Games with Gold for October 2022 includes both Windbound and Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition.
dotesports.com
Back to workshop: Riot plans to revamp the system introduced in League’s 2021 preseason
Preseason is the time of experimentation and exploration for Riot Games to see how League of Legends can be perked up without disturbing the natural order. Long overdue for touch-ups, the Riot devs completely overhauled the itemization and shop in the 2021 preseason to spice up the current build paths, reduce boring and repetitive build paths, and give players more room to outplay with their items. Although the community has had mixed feelings about new items, particularly mythic items, Riot kept the system almost intact in the game except for balance changes. Still, that doesn’t mean Riot isn’t planning to tinker with the mythic item system. In fact, leader designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison has revealed that Riot plans to revamp the mythic item system in the future.
dexerto.com
Massive Overwatch 2 anti-toxicity system revealed: SMS, audio recordings, more
Blizzard has announced a brand new initiative to combat toxicity in Overwatch 2, which will see all voice chat logs recorded and transcribed. Even though Overwatch 2 will carry over many of the iconic elements that fans of the original know – including several heroes and maps – there are many new features that will take time to learn.
