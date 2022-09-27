ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 0

texags.com

Gettin' it done with former Texas A&M wide receiver Ryan Swope

Former Texas A&M wide receiver Ryan Swope joined Thursday's edition of TexAgs Radio to discuss who got it done vs. Arkansas and who will get it done in Starkville. The legendary wideout also offered his thoughts on the Aggie offense through four games. Key notes from Ryan Swope interview. Saturday...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Everything Coach Jimbo Fisher said about Mississippi State

Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher met with the media on Monday to share his thoughts on this weekend's game against Mississippi State. The Aggies (3-1, 1-0) are fresh off of a win over Arkansas last weekend. The Bulldogs (3-1, 0-1) blew out Bowling Green last weekend to advance their record.
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo teen shot in Haven Acres

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a teenage boy is expected to survive after being shot in the torso in Haven Acres. The shooting happened Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Moore Avenue. Witnesses told officers two males were involved with the shooting and...
TUPELO, MS
CBS 42

Mississippi man sentenced after shooting extended family member

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison on charges of shooting an extended family member in August 2020. According to the State of Alabama, Eric Jennings, 38, pleaded guilty to the first-degree assault of an Ethelsville man. Jennings drove from Mississippi on the morning of Aug. […]
SYLACAUGA, AL
Commercial Dispatch

Noxubee schools break streak of F ratings

Noxubee County School District earned a D in the most recent Mississippi Department of Education Accountability ratings, breaking a seven-year streak of F ratings. Earl Nash Elementary and B.F. Liddell Middle School earned Ds and Noxubee County High School earned a C in the unofficial ratings released Tuesday, which measured student performance in the 2021-22 school year.
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

$200M solar facility approved in Clay County

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said he signed an order approving a $200 million solar facility in Clay County. The following is a copy of Presley's announcement. Today, Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley officially signed the order to approve the construction and operation of a...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus Light & Water scam alert

COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – A recorded message is being circulated stating “You have been overcharged $50 on your utility bill and are due. compensation. For more information on how to get your money Press 1”. Please be advised that this message is not from Columbus Light...
COLUMBUS, MS
kicks96news.com

Statutory Rape and Lots of DUIs and Disorderly Arrests in Neshoba

JAMES A HARRINGTON, 39, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, MHP. Bond $1,500. TYDRICK DESHUN JACKSON, 23, of Union, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. TERRANCE A KIRK, 33, of Preston, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $800, $600, $1,000, $0, $0.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
relix

Reflections: Staple Jr. Singers

You won’t find anyone named Mavis or Pops in the Staples Jr. Singers. In fact, this group of siblings, which hails from Aberdeen, Miss.—a small town in the northeast part of the state—has never even met the other, more famous family ensemble with a very similar name.
ABERDEEN, MS
wtva.com

Eupora Police share image after fatal shooting

EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Eupora released a surveillance image of an individual who may have played a part in the fatal shooting of Daimian Britt. The image shows the individual running away and doesn’t show the person’s face or any other distinguishing features. Police officers found...
EUPORA, MS
wcbi.com

Police search for Peco Foods drive-by shooting suspect

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point Police are searching for a suspect in a drive-by shooting. The shooting happened late yesterday afternoon near the Peco Foods plant. West Point Police were on the scene quickly and began searching the immediate area. No suspect description has been released. No...
WEST POINT, MS
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, MS

Featuring some of the most diverse cuisines in Northeast Mississippi, Tupelo is home to a variety of unique restaurants that are perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and more. Keep reading to learn about the 14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, Mississippi. 1. D’cracked Egg. $$ | (662) 346-2611 | WEBSITE.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo drive-by shooting sends one woman to the hospital

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman injured. Early Monday morning police were called about a woman who had gone to the emergency room at North Mississippi Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Officers learned from the victim that she and...
TUPELO, MS
breezynews.com

Rape, Assault, Drugs, and DUIs in Attala and Leake

GARY BARNES, 64, of Noxapater, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500. ASHLEY A BUCKNER, 35, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,331, $168, $418. RODERICK L COOKS, 43, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS

