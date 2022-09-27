Read full article on original website
The national media makes its Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State predictions
For the first time this season, Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC) will play a true road game this coming weekend. The No. 17 Aggies will travel to Starkville to take on a Mississippi State (3-1, 0-1 SEC) squad that is receiving votes in both polls. Texas A&M has been the...
Gettin' it done with former Texas A&M wide receiver Ryan Swope
Former Texas A&M wide receiver Ryan Swope joined Thursday's edition of TexAgs Radio to discuss who got it done vs. Arkansas and who will get it done in Starkville. The legendary wideout also offered his thoughts on the Aggie offense through four games. Key notes from Ryan Swope interview. Saturday...
Everything Coach Jimbo Fisher said about Mississippi State
Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher met with the media on Monday to share his thoughts on this weekend's game against Mississippi State. The Aggies (3-1, 1-0) are fresh off of a win over Arkansas last weekend. The Bulldogs (3-1, 0-1) blew out Bowling Green last weekend to advance their record.
Tupelo teen shot in Haven Acres
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a teenage boy is expected to survive after being shot in the torso in Haven Acres. The shooting happened Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Moore Avenue. Witnesses told officers two males were involved with the shooting and...
Mississippi man sentenced after shooting extended family member
PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison on charges of shooting an extended family member in August 2020. According to the State of Alabama, Eric Jennings, 38, pleaded guilty to the first-degree assault of an Ethelsville man. Jennings drove from Mississippi on the morning of Aug. […]
Noxubee schools break streak of F ratings
Noxubee County School District earned a D in the most recent Mississippi Department of Education Accountability ratings, breaking a seven-year streak of F ratings. Earl Nash Elementary and B.F. Liddell Middle School earned Ds and Noxubee County High School earned a C in the unofficial ratings released Tuesday, which measured student performance in the 2021-22 school year.
$200M solar facility approved in Clay County
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said he signed an order approving a $200 million solar facility in Clay County. The following is a copy of Presley's announcement. Today, Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley officially signed the order to approve the construction and operation of a...
Columbus Light & Water scam alert
COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – A recorded message is being circulated stating “You have been overcharged $50 on your utility bill and are due. compensation. For more information on how to get your money Press 1”. Please be advised that this message is not from Columbus Light...
Police monitor social media threat made towards Starkville High School
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – In what has been a common sight lately, another area school is put on lockdown today. A spokesperson tells WCBI that Starkville High had a controlled lockdown this morning. There was a threat to the school posted on social media. No incident of this kind...
Statutory Rape and Lots of DUIs and Disorderly Arrests in Neshoba
JAMES A HARRINGTON, 39, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, MHP. Bond $1,500. TYDRICK DESHUN JACKSON, 23, of Union, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. TERRANCE A KIRK, 33, of Preston, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $800, $600, $1,000, $0, $0.
Reflections: Staple Jr. Singers
You won’t find anyone named Mavis or Pops in the Staples Jr. Singers. In fact, this group of siblings, which hails from Aberdeen, Miss.—a small town in the northeast part of the state—has never even met the other, more famous family ensemble with a very similar name.
Mississippi woman who reportedly shot her boyfriend loses appeal of her conviction in court
A Mississippi woman accused of shooting her boyfriend in the back has had her conviction in the 2020 shooting upheld after her appeals were denied. The Mississippi Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction and sentencing of Sharina Lee Wooten, of Bogue Chitto. Wooten was convicted June 18, 2021, in...
Eupora Police share image after fatal shooting
EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Eupora released a surveillance image of an individual who may have played a part in the fatal shooting of Daimian Britt. The image shows the individual running away and doesn’t show the person’s face or any other distinguishing features. Police officers found...
Police search for Peco Foods drive-by shooting suspect
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point Police are searching for a suspect in a drive-by shooting. The shooting happened late yesterday afternoon near the Peco Foods plant. West Point Police were on the scene quickly and began searching the immediate area. No suspect description has been released. No...
14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, MS
Featuring some of the most diverse cuisines in Northeast Mississippi, Tupelo is home to a variety of unique restaurants that are perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and more. Keep reading to learn about the 14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, Mississippi. 1. D’cracked Egg. $$ | (662) 346-2611 | WEBSITE.
Tupelo drive-by shooting sends one woman to the hospital
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman injured. Early Monday morning police were called about a woman who had gone to the emergency room at North Mississippi Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Officers learned from the victim that she and...
Rape, Assault, Drugs, and DUIs in Attala and Leake
GARY BARNES, 64, of Noxapater, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500. ASHLEY A BUCKNER, 35, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,331, $168, $418. RODERICK L COOKS, 43, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled...
Family settles federal lawsuit with Monroe Co. deputies for 2015 murder
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The family of a man killed by Monroe County deputies has settled a federal lawsuit. Ricky Keeton was shot and killed during a raid at his home in October 2015. At the time, investigators told WCBI there was information that there were drugs inside...
Teen charged with calling in bomb threat at Houlka High School
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Chickasaw County deputies made an arrest on a bomb threat to Houlka High School. The threat was called into the school district this past Friday. Today, a 15-year-old was charged with the crime. The case now goes to the Chickasaw County Youth Court. For...
Mississippi deputies arrest man on drug charges after he flees on foot from traffic stop
Mississippi deputies arrested a man on drug charges after he fled on foot during a traffic stop. On September 24th, 2022, Lee County Deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the Verona area of Lee County and the driver was identified as 37-year-old Romeal Brinker. As the Deputy...
