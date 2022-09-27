Read full article on original website
crescentcitysports.com
Two-time All-American, Team USA member Christi Orgeron helped Ragin’ Cajuns to 245 wins in softball
For someone who wasn’t highly recruited out of Mount Carmel Academy in New Orleans, Christi Orgeron did all right for herself. Two-time All-American … twice the Sun Belt Conference softball Player of the Year, not to mention being named the league’s Female Student-Athlete of the Year in all sports in both 2011 and 2012 … Winner of the Corbett Award as the state of Louisiana’s top female amateur athlete in 2012 … and two stints as a member of Team USA, the country’s national softball team.
crescentcitysports.com
Gold Nuggets win in 3 at city rival Loyola; XULA announces home time changes
NEW ORLEANS — For the first time ever, Xavier University of Louisiana women’s volleyball has defeated Loyola in three sets on the Wolf Pack’s court. The Gold Nuggets got double-doubles from Kennedy Wade, Angela Egonu and Emi Riglioni and three aces, all in the third set, from Juliana Cruz in a 25-19, 25-23, 25-18 victory Tuesday against their city rival at The Den.
crescentcitysports.com
Southeastern Louisiana returns to national FCS rankings, named Athlon Sports Team of the Week
HAMMOND, La. – After opening Southland Conference play with a thrilling 41-35 victory over then-No. 4/7 UIW last Saturday, the Southeastern Louisiana University football team returned to the AFCA FCS Coaches and Stats Perform national polls. Southeastern (2-2, 1-0 SLC) had been ranked for 27 consecutive weeks before briefly...
crescentcitysports.com
LSU Football Game Notes: Kelly’s Tigers travel to face Auburn in first true road game of season
LSU (3-1, 1-0 SEC) returns to SEC action on Saturday when the Tigers travel to face Auburn (3-1, 1-0) at 6 p.m. CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN with Joe Tessitore (pxp), Greg McElroy (analyst) and Katie George (sideline reporter) on the call. LSU is coming off a 38-0 non-conference win over New Mexico last week, while Auburn posted a 17-14 overtime victory over Missouri. Last year, Auburn outscored LSU 14-0 in the fourth quarter to overcome a 19-10 second half deficit to win in Tiger Stadium, 24-19. LSU enters the contest with one of the nation’s top defenses as the Tigers are allowing only 257.8 total yards per game (112.3 rushing, 145.5 passing), while limiting opponents to just 33 percent conversion rate on third down (17-of-51). Offensively, LSU has scored 30 or more points in three straight games and is averaging 39.3 points per game and 487.0 total yards per contest (198.8 rushing, 288.3 passing). QB Jayden Daniels ranks among the top 10 in the SEC in both rushing yards per game (65.5) and passing yards per game (208.8). LSU’s rushing offense has produced three straight 200-yard games, the longest streak since 2016. Defensively, LSU has allowed only 20 first half points this year and has held its last two opponents to only a second half field goal.
crescentcitysports.com
LSU’s pleasant surprises early in 2022 season
Progress could be made on the field for Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers without being fully reflected in the win-loss record. There is no question that Kelly and staff have the program headed in the right direction though, but the challenge of the upcoming schedule will test LSU to be certain. Injuries are going to happen (and already have) but it’s how the Tigers adjust on the fly that will be key.
crescentcitysports.com
LSU OL Dellinger has surgery on broken hand, doubtful for Auburn game
LSU has shifted offensive linemen around frequently since spring drills and during the season so far. An injury may cause more change for the first-string group. Sophomore Garrett Dellinger suffered a broken hand this past Saturday against New Mexico and had surgery on Tuesday, Tigers head coach Brian Kelly confirmed Wednesday.
Choctaw Stadium: What you need to know to make it a great day
Once the home of the Texas Rangers, Choctaw Stadium will now be a hosting site for the upcoming 2023 XFL
prosperpressnews.com
Lake Texoma bass taking tournament beatings
Special to the Prosper Press Normally in October the lake starts being deserted the way I like it. Last Saturday the lake was a mad house that snuck up on me. The North Texas High School division had a tournament. With 250 boats filled with high school fishermen, there wasn’t much solitude to be found. Thank goodness they went out of the dam site ramp launch. I had a friend who ran all over the lake Saturday and he said everywhere he went there were boats.
Texas woman missing in NOLA drove herself here
A search team from Texas is in New Orleans, working with New Orleans Police to try and find a missing teacher from the Houston area.
daystech.org
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games to Open 96,000 SF Venue in Grand Prairie, Texas
GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Andretti Indoor Karting & Games will open a 96,000-square-foot racing and leisure facility in Grand Prairie, positioned within the central a part of the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex. In addition to the namesake exercise, the middle will embody laser tag, arcade and digital actuality video games and duckpin bowling. The facility, which would be the second within the DFW space and seventh nationwide for the Orlando-based idea, is scheduled to open earlier than the top of 2023.
They moved from North Texas after the 2021 freeze. Now they’re dodging a hurricane.
HUDSON, Fla. — Melissa Bartell spent 16 good years in North Texas. But the 17th year was difficult. She and her husband, Chris, lost power during the winter storm of February 2021. The lights and heat would come back on every once in a while, but she said the...
List: Musical artists scheduled to perform at the State Fair of Texas
If music is your thing, there is no shortage of great artists performing, with live music scheduled every day of the fair's more than three-week run.
DART train smashes into SUV in Richardson
RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A DART train that was traveling from Richardson to Plano smashed into an SUV that came into the right-of-way Tuesday evening, sending the driver of the vehicle to the hospital.The accident happened at 6:20 p.m. on Jackson Street near Greenville Avenue.According to DART, the vehicle was past the barrier arms when it was hit by the northbound Orange Line train.That driver was taken to Medical City of Plano Hospital. Their current condition is not known.A shuttle bus has been set up between Arapaho Center Station and LBJ/Central Station while DART Police and Richardson firefighters work the scene.
Car of Missing Texas Teacher Found in New Orleans – Husband in NOLA Searching for Her
The husband of a teacher from Texas who has not been seen since Thursday, September 23 says his wife's vehicle was found in New Orleans according to KHOU. Michael Reynolds says Michelle Reynolds is a sixth-grade language arts teacher, and the last time anyone saw her was Thursday of last week.
havingfuninthetexassun.com
Prost! to the 14 Best Oktoberfest Festivals in Texas 2022
It may still be in the 90’s but a sure way to know it’s Fall in Texas is Oktoberfest! It’s not hard to find Texas’ German roots almost anywhere you look in the state, and Oktoberfest is surely one of the best ways to celebrate! These surprisingly family-friendly festivals run from September through November, and you’ll find plenty of bier and brats, as well as German music, stein hoisting competitions, keg rolls and even kids activities! So brush up on your chicken dance and find a Celebration or two near you!
Viral TikTok shows Frisco 'don't know how to act' at first H-E-B
Reports say sales may have been $1 million.
$1 million-plus winning Texas Lottery ticket won in Fort Worth
Well, it's always a good day when the Dallas Cowboys not only win but beat a division rival on Monday Night Football; however this Tuesday North Texas will be celebrating more than just one win.
Dallas-Fort Worth home to top Texas high schools for 2023, study says
After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
blackchronicle.com
Dallas flooding: Storms, massive rainfall hit D-FW area
Thunderstorms hit the Dallas-Fort Worth area Sunday evening into Monday and dropped massive quantities of rain within the span of 18 hours, inundating streets, flooding houses and forcing some drivers to desert their autos in excessive water. A 60-year-old lady died in Dallas County when her car was swept away.
WFAA
Ft. Worth’s JRB Navy Base used as a safe haven for Military aircraft from Tampa before Hurricane Ian makes landfall
FORT WORTH, Texas — Locally, the Naval Air Station in Fort Worth is helping with preparations for Ian. Military aircraft from Florida are being stored here until the storm passes. Officials from the Texas Air National Guard, and the navy are closely watching hurricane Ian’s path. Military aircraft...
