LSU (3-1, 1-0 SEC) returns to SEC action on Saturday when the Tigers travel to face Auburn (3-1, 1-0) at 6 p.m. CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN with Joe Tessitore (pxp), Greg McElroy (analyst) and Katie George (sideline reporter) on the call. LSU is coming off a 38-0 non-conference win over New Mexico last week, while Auburn posted a 17-14 overtime victory over Missouri. Last year, Auburn outscored LSU 14-0 in the fourth quarter to overcome a 19-10 second half deficit to win in Tiger Stadium, 24-19. LSU enters the contest with one of the nation’s top defenses as the Tigers are allowing only 257.8 total yards per game (112.3 rushing, 145.5 passing), while limiting opponents to just 33 percent conversion rate on third down (17-of-51). Offensively, LSU has scored 30 or more points in three straight games and is averaging 39.3 points per game and 487.0 total yards per contest (198.8 rushing, 288.3 passing). QB Jayden Daniels ranks among the top 10 in the SEC in both rushing yards per game (65.5) and passing yards per game (208.8). LSU’s rushing offense has produced three straight 200-yard games, the longest streak since 2016. Defensively, LSU has allowed only 20 first half points this year and has held its last two opponents to only a second half field goal.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO