Cosette Pharmaceuticals Announces the Approval and Launch of First Generic Versions of TAZORAC® (tazarotene) gel, 0.05% and 0.1%, with 180 days Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) exclusivity
BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Cosette”) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) for the first generic versions of TAZORAC® (tazarotene) gel, 0.05% and 0.1%, with 180 days Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) exclusivity. Cosette has already commenced commercial shipments, triggering the 180 days exclusivity.
Regeneron-Sanofi's Flagship Dupixent Becomes First FDA-Approved Treatment For Prurigo Nodularis
The FDA approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN and Sanofi SA's SNY Dupixent (dupilumab) for the treatment of adult patients with prurigo nodularis. With this approval, Dupixent became the first and only medicine specifically indicated to treat prurigo nodularis in the U.S. Prurigo nodularis is a chronic, debilitating skin disease with...
Revance Announces FDA Approval of DAXXIFY™ (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for Injection, the First and Only Peptide-Formulated Neuromodulator With Long-Lasting Results
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced that the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved DAXXIFY™ (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the temporary improvement of moderate to severe frown lines (glabellar lines) in adults. 1 DAXXIFY™ is the first and only neuromodulator stabilized with Peptide Exchange Technology™ (PXT) and is free of both human serum albumin and animal-based components. 1-2,7-11 Most importantly, DAXXIFY™ has the ability to address duration of treatment effect, which we believe is the greatest unmet need with existing neuromodulators for both consumers and injectors. 12 The FDA approval, Revance’s first, augments the company’s innovative aesthetics portfolio and expands the company’s access to the growing $3.2 billion U.S. facial injectables market, further establishing Revance as an innovation leader in the industry and laying the groundwork for potential future therapeutic indications. 13 This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005320/en/ Vials of DAXXIFY (Photo: Business Wire)
Novo Nordisk Joins NLRP3 Bandwagon, Bets $70M On Ventus' Lead Drug Candidate
Biotechnology startup Ventus Therapeutics is licensing its lead research program, a drug candidate for inflammatory disorders, to Novo Nordisk A/S NVO for an upfront $70 million. The lead experimental drug, dubbed VENT-01, is a small molecule that targets inflammasomes, which are protein complexes in immune system cells that activate inflammatory...
Atara Biotherapeutics to Receive Additional Near-Term Milestone Under Updated Tab-cel Commercialization Pact
Atara Biotherapeutics Inc ATRA announced an update to its existing collaboration agreement with Pierre Fabre for the commercialization of tabelecleucel (tab-cel) for Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-positive cancers. Under the amended terms, Atara will receive an additional $30 million milestone payment upon tab-cel European approval and subsequent filing of the Marketing Authorization...
FDA greenlights Amylyx's ALS drug
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX.O) said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its drug for slowing progression of ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and potentially delaying death, sending shares of the company up nearly 14% in extended trading.
PepGen's Duchenne Candidate Has Potential For Greater Exon Skipping Capabilities At Lower Doses Versus Sarepta's Candidate, Says Analyst
PepGen Inc PEPG reported data from PGN-EDO51's SAD study in adult healthy volunteers that suggest best-in-class exon skipping capabilities. SVB notes that PGN-EDO51's safety profile was generally well-tolerated. However, the 15mg/kg dose saw mild hypomagnesemia and an SAE of transient kidney biomarker changes, both events commonly linked to the peptide conjugates that aid oligo delivery.
