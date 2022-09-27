Read full article on original website
Taylor County History CenterNick Summers - ExplorerTaylor County, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Wrap Up Cowboy Classic SaturdayHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University Theatre Announces Pops at the Pond!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
The Buffalo Gap Volunteer Fire Department is Hosting a Fun Fundraiser
The Buffalo Gap Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting its first-ever walk, run, or bicycle event to help raise money for a new pumper truck fund. With the recent wildfires this past year, all area fire departments have stretched their firefighting equipment to its limits. The Buffalo Gap Volunteer Fire...
Homes For Dogs Adoption Event in Abilene is Set For October 1st
I know I'm not the only one who thinks so but to me, dogs are just the coolest. This is one Texan who is a true dog lover. But, sadly there are many dogs right here in Abilene who are without owners and homes. Local organizations are doing something to help with this. Coldwell Banker of Abilene is set to host the Homes for Dogs adoption event to benefit the Abilene Animal Shelter.
The Walk for Freedom Brings Attention to the Human Trafficking in Texas
Beyond Trafficking will be hosting Abilene’s annual 'Walk for Freedom.' The walk. is to raise awareness of the human trafficking issues in our own backyard and unite the. community to combat human trafficking. The Walk will begin and end at Everman Park on North 1st and Pine street on Saturday, October 15th, beginning with registration at 8 am with the walk beginning shortly thereafter at 9 am and lasting until 12 noon.
Fun Fall Festivals, Trunk or Treats, and Halloween Events for 2022 in Abilene
Fall is in the air and it's time to start making plans to attend one of the many fall festivals, Halloween events, and or trunk or treats in the Big Country. While it's still early and many Churches and civic organizations are still in the planning stages. Many have already committed to having some Fall fun this year.
Get Into the Fall Spirit With Help From the Abilene Community Band
The Abilene Community Band was founded on July 4th, 1976, and has been performing ever since. The director of the band is Joe Stevens retired Abilene Independent School District (AISD) Band Director. Mr. Stephens was my 9th-grade band director at what used to be called Mann Junior High School. Joe,...
Escape The Heat And Relax With These 10 Beautiful Mountain Ranges
It recently came up in conversation around the water cooler at the office that we, as Abilenians have endured what has been the hottest summer that I can ever remember. Numerous days in the triple digits. Every time you would go outside it was like walking into a giant hairdryer. We're still dealing with hot temperatures into late September. Personally, I've had enough of the hot weather. Bring on the Fall. Until it gets here, I found a way to escape, if even for a little while.
Abilene Listeners Sound Off on Absolute Worst Roads in Town
One of the longest-running jokes is about how bad the roads are in Abilene. The city had squandered money set aside for road repair, and then went on to tax us more for the same repairs, but Abilenians aren't happy with the current progress. So, we took to social media...
This Halloween Take the Extra Steps to Ensure Your Families Safety
The City of Abilene does not have any set guidelines currently on where, or when we can trick or treat on Halloween. Some City and county officials advise that trick or treating should be done between 5:30 PM and 9:00 PM on Halloween day only. That said, here are some...
Get Ready for the 10th Annual Buddy Walk Set for Saturday, September 17th
Get your best walking shoes ready. The 10th Annual Buddy Walk is coming to Abilene on September 17th conducted by The Upside Down Club. The Upside Down Club was started as a reach out to those families who have a loved one with Downs syndrome. Its mission is to promote awareness and acceptance of those in our community with Downs syndrome. Monthly get-togethers and events are held with one such being the annual Buddy Walk each September.
Texas Gun Owners Are Buying More Firearms However Gun Ownership Is Down
While Texas gun owners are buying more and more guns it appears that gun ownership is down. Although the previous statement sounds a little contradictory, the fact remains that Texas gun owners are buying more and more firearms, and yet there seems to be a huge decline in "new gun owners" in Texas.
The Taylor County Commissioners Court has Put Out a New Burn Ban
The Taylor County Commissioners Court has once again reissued a Burn Ban throughout Taylor county on September 27, 2022, and it goes into effect immediately across the entire Taylor County area. Even though the recent rains alleviated some of the dryness in Taylor County it was not enough to green...
Peppa Pig’s Exciting Adventure Is Coming to Abilene This Holiday Season
Moms, Dads get ready because the kids are gonna be asking about going to see Peppa Pig Live. Peppa pig is bringing her holiday adventure to the Big Country at the Abilene Convention Center. The adventure begins on Thursday, November 17th, and tickets for this family-friendly musical experience go on sale Friday, September 16th.
Abilene’s Big Brothers Big Sisters Annual Mac & Cheese Cook-Off is Back
While macaroni and cheese is not my personal favorite it's been a staple and a life-or-death favorite with all my eight children for the last 45 years at my house. So, it's not surprising to me that there is a macaroni and cheese cook-off that takes place right here in Abilene every year.
Gear Up Abilene and Jump On the Battle Wagon To Help Annihilate The Demons
Abilene's Rise Church and their Rise Discipleship are getting ready for their annual event, the "Demon Hunter Expo" a Zombie Paintball Ride. The demon hunting and extermination are scheduled for every Saturday night in October from 7:30 PM until midnight. This incredibly fun event all started as an exciting way...
APD Asking For Help in Finding This Man Who Beat up an ATM Machine
Abilene Police Department is turning to the public for help in identifying a man who was caught on camera beating the heck out of an ATM machine. We've all been there at least once, right? You think you have a certain amount of money in the bank, but then you get to the ATM and you don't have squat. I'm not sure that this is what caused the man to snap and take a tire iron to the machine. But, be honest, you've thought about it, right?
Texas Makes the Top 5 for 2022 Hardest-Working States in America
It's not hard to find a job in Abilene, let alone in the Lone Star State. Now, what I keep hearing in the media and from business owners is that there are not enough people to fill those jobs in the state of Texas. However, those of us that are...
In Abilene $1.6 Million Buys This Charming Cottage on La Hacienda Drive
There are some beautiful homes in Abilene, and then there are some gorgeous homes in Abilene. However, it's a bit different when the home that you're looking at was built for the builder that was building it. When it's a custom-built home for the builder, you know that nothing is...
Nearly Half Of All Car Seats Are Misused, Is Yours Installed Properly?
A baby aboard a vehicle is some precious cargo. Child car seats are the law and they save lives, but, believe it or not, nearly half of all safety seats are misused. Most of the time, it's because they are installed incorrectly. To make matters scarier, vehicle crashes are the leading cause of child deaths in the nation. Now is the time to make sure your baby or toddler is safely riding in a motor vehicle.
Coming Soon To the Paramount Theatre in Abilene New Bigger Better Seats
Americans have grown since the 1900s, in both population size and in the sheer size of the human body. Elife.org aka eLife Digest reports that the human body has grown considerably from 1920 to 2020 both in height and in circumference. And I personally will attest that within the last...
Nothing Bundt Cakes in Abilene Giving Away Free Bundtlets On September 1st
Nothing Bundt Cakes has been in business for 25 years, and they have decided to have a sweet celebration by hooking up customers with free bundtlets on Thursday, September 1st. Plus they're giving you a chance to win a $25,000 party planned by a celebrity party planner. First of all,...
