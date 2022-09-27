ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

Money

How to Apply for Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Program

Some 40 million federal student loan borrowers are slated to have a large chunk — and in many cases all — of their student debt forgiven. President Joe Biden's forgiveness plan, announced at the end of August, will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers with an annual income less than $125,000. Borrowers who received a need-based Pell Grant while in college can receive up to $20,000 of forgiveness, so long as they meet that same income cap.
msn.com

Student Loan Debt Forgiveness: First Day to Apply Is Coming Soon

The application for student loan debt forgiveness is expected to open within the next couple of weeks. Those who are eligible can apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt canceled. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
GOBankingRates

Student Loans: Parent Plus Loans Could Get $10K Forgiveness

President Joe Biden announced his administration's much-anticipated plan for student loan forgiveness on Aug. 24. But now, a group of senators is urging the administration to revise the forgiveness of Parent PLUS loans to match Pell grants, which get the highest relief under the plan.
Fortune

If you paid off your federal student loans during the COVID-19 pandemic, you may still be eligible for Biden's forgiveness. Here's how

Borrowers who regret paying off their student loans during the COVID-19 pandemic may be able to get a refund and benefit from the one-time forgiveness. Borrowers who paid off the remaining balance of their federal student loans during the coronavirus pandemic may lament narrowly missing out on President Joe Biden's recently-announced widespread forgiveness effort.
Daily Mail

Biden's $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan faces FIRST lawsuit: Indiana case says President's ploy to wipe $10,000 in debt is 'flagrantly illegal' and will leave some worse off because of taxes

President Biden's plan to forgive billions in student debt for millions of Americans is 'flagrantly illegal', violates the Constitution and will make some worse off because of taxes, the first lawsuit against the ploy states. Conservative group Pacific Legal Foundation filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the Department of Education...
WFLA

Student loan forgiveness plan hit with lawsuit

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Biden Administration's plan to forgive billions of dollars in student loans has drawn a lot of criticism. Now it's drawing a legal challenge.  The Pacific Legal Foundation filed the first lawsuit against the plan this week. Michael Poon is an attorney with the foundation.  "There is just nothing in the law […]
newsy.com

Government Announcing More Student Loan Forgiveness Details In October

An estimated 43 million Americans will receive student debt relief, with the Biden administration saying the details on how to get it will be announced in early October. It's welcome news to lots of borrowers, like Mary Dunne, who owes $60,000 in loans. "The $5,600 that I'm paying towards my...
Florida Phoenix

Indiana lawyer files first significant lawsuit against Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A public interest lawyer in Indiana is suing to block President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan on the basis that he would be forced to pay state taxes on the canceled debt. It's one of the first significant legal challenges to Biden's plan. The federal lawsuit was filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana.
