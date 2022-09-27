Read full article on original website
Mary McClease Conway of Manteo, September 22
Dare County native Mary McClease Conway surrendered her soul to God peacefully at her daughter’s home in Georgia September 22, 2022. She was 98 years loved on this earth and was the daughter of the late Cora and George McClease of Manteo, NC. Mrs. Conway was also predeceased by her beloved husband, Linwood Conway.
At town hall meeting, straight talk about suicide
The Sept. 27 Dare County town hall on suicide featured a documentary with moving accounts from those affected by suicide, ominous warnings about the increase in suicide among young people and practical information about the reasons people take their owns lives and ways to prevent it. The event, titled “Shattering...
Increasing confidence that eastern NC will feel Ian impacts
(Dare County Emergency Management) On the morning of Sept. 28, Dare County Emergency Management issued this update on the status of Hurricane Ian and predictions about its potential impacts on our regions. Here is the information. Ian is now a strong Category 4 hurricane located about 75 miles WSW of...
Garland W. Anderson, September 23
Garland Whitley Anderson, 93, died Friday afternoon, September 23, 2022 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. Born July 21, 1929, he was the son of the late Louis Whitley Anderson and Isolan Roughton Anderson of Elizabeth City and the husband of LaClaire Winslow Rogerson Anderson. Mr. Anderson grew up in...
Nags Head National Night Out on October 4
Join us for National Night Out on October 4, 2022 from 5 – 7 pm at Dowdy Park at 3005 S Croatan Hwy!. This is our opportunity each year to promote police-community partnerships and engage with the public. National Night Out helps to bring back a sense of community and provides a great opportunity to bring law enforcement and neighbors together under positive circumstances. We will have a bounce house, a dunking booth, a seatbelt simulator and other various vendors and kids activities. The police department will also be providing food for the event. We hope to see you all there!
Currituck Chamber of Commerce Board named Davidson to South Council seat of the Board of Directors
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors have named Sandy Davidson, Branch Manager/Assistant Vice President at TowneBank, to a South Council seat of the Board of Directors. Sandy working in banking for 25 years and has lived in Currituck County her entire life. She has been married to Joey...
Given storm fears, Dare Schools will shift to remote learning on Friday Sept. 30.
The Dare County Schools has sent out this Sept. 28 notice to school families, indicating that due to concerns about Hurricane Ian, Friday will be a remote learning day. Here is the announcement. District and local officials are monitoring the weather conditions related to Hurricane Ian. All schools will have...
Latin Ballet Of Virginia Performance Postponed
UPDATE: In cooperation with Dare County Schools, the Don and Catharine Bryan Cultural Series and Dare Arts have postponed the performance by Latin Ballet of Virginia scheduled for Thursday evening September 29 at First Flight High School. Details of a future performance will be announced when they are known. Ticket...
Duck Woods Country Club breaks ground for a new pickleball facility
Duck Woods Country Club in Southern Shores broke ground this month on a new pickleball court complex. Bobby Kidder, the Club’s General Manager and Project Director indicated work was beginning immediately by Outer Banks Tennis Contractors, LLC, LoWire Technologies and Dare Concrete. The Duck Woods facility will be a state-of-the-art, tournament-sanctioned, lighted court complex that will provide the best playing court surface on the Outer Banks. Completion is expected before the end of the year.
Abortion rights a central message at Dowdy Park rally
Speakers hailing from as close as Dare County and as far away as Charlotte and New York shared messages encouraging civil engagement and hope for the state’s future at Rally for Our Freedoms on Sept. 25 at Dowdy Park in Nags Head. The Dare County Democratic Party, Democratic Women...
Dare County Land Transfers
Williams Christopher W from Wetzel Dawn Gray/014537000—Metes & Bounds/$489,000/Improved Residential. Benson Charles Garland II from Gallagher LLC/029821000—Metes & Bounds/$530,000/Improved Residential. Equity Trust Company Custodian from Trader Erick R/ 014676000—Metes & Bounds/$292,000/Improved Residential. Kerr Janacina Venna from Intile Nandi/014577000—Lot 2 Sec 1 Oceanfront Enterprises/$377,700/Improved Residential. Lidonni &...
Wind Advisory in effect as Ian impacts Outer Banks
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. On the evening of Sept. 28, Dare County Emergency Management provided this outlook on the...
