Join us for National Night Out on October 4, 2022 from 5 – 7 pm at Dowdy Park at 3005 S Croatan Hwy!. This is our opportunity each year to promote police-community partnerships and engage with the public. National Night Out helps to bring back a sense of community and provides a great opportunity to bring law enforcement and neighbors together under positive circumstances. We will have a bounce house, a dunking booth, a seatbelt simulator and other various vendors and kids activities. The police department will also be providing food for the event. We hope to see you all there!

NAGS HEAD, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO