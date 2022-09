The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will present a distinctive musical experience at the Knoxville Botanical Garden & Arboretum on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. Music Director Aram Demirjian will lead the KSO as musicians perform selections by Mozart. This family-friendly concert is free and open to the public. No tickets...

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO