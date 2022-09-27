Read full article on original website
Related
NBA Analysis Network
Atlanta Hawks Acquire Pascal Siakam In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Planning for the future is always smart. It’s good to take the long view. At the same time, it’s best to avoid doing so at the expense of the present. The same principles apply to NBA teams. Let’s say you’ve known you wanted to be a doctor since...
DeRozan Thought He Was Joining Lakers Until Westbrook Trade
Prior to joining Chicago, the five-time All-Star thought the idea of playing in Los Angeles was a “done deal.”
Thibs’ Passing Bigs: Comparing Isaiah Hartenstein’s Role in Knicks’ Offense to Joakim Noah
The skill set Isaiah Hartenstein has on offense is reminiscent of another big man Tom Thibodeau used to coach: Joakim Noah. Let’s explore that comparison and what it means for the Knicks. As we approach the opening of the New York Knicks’ 2022-23 regular season, few pieces seem to...
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Think The Team Is Much Better Than Last Year: Patrick Beverley, Dennis Schroder, And Thomas Bryant Replacing Talen Horton-Tucker, Malik Monk, And Carmelo Anthony
Russell Westbrook may have been the perennial man in the headlines for the Los Angeles Lakers, but the fans feel their roster looks much better than the previous season when they failed to make the playoffs. There have been some notable additions to the squad this season, especially with Patrick...
RELATED PEOPLE
Nia Long Finally Speaks Out About Ime Udoka’s Affair
Nia Long has released a statement regarding her fiancé Ime Udoka being exposed for having an affair with a co-worker.
Yardbarker
West Notes: Jazz, Kelly Olynyk, Timberwolves, Grizzlies
The trade that sent forward/center Kelly Olynyk from the Pistons to the Jazz caught him by surprise, he says, but he’s excited about his new spot. The deal reunites Olynyk with Jazz CEO Danny Ainge, as the two were together with the Celtics. “It’s crazy because when I got...
Yardbarker
Cavs Interested in Trading for Suns’ Jae Crowder
That interest makes sense, given that the Cavs are currently still deciding on who will start at small forward (related Dribbles). Crowder could prove to be the perfect fit. He has already played for the Cavs once, during the LeBron James era, appearing in 53 games with Cleveland during the 2017-18 season. President of basketball operations Koby Altman traded Crowder to the Jazz in February 2018. A.
Detroit News
Pistons' Rashard Lewis brings relatability as former NBA player to coaching
Detroit — New Pistons assistant coach Rashard Lewis spent the end of practice working with Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren on their perimeter shooting. Lewis specialized in 3-point shooting as a stretch forward during his 16-year NBA career. A two-time All-Star and NBA champion, Lewis understands playing the game at a high level as an individual, but he also knew how to play a role in order for a team to win a title.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Darvin Ham & Patrick Beverley Appreciative Of Ben Wallace’s Appearance At Practice
During his playing days, new Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham was as blue-collar of a player as it could get. And arguably no player in NBA history exemplifies that like former Detroit Pistons center and NBA Hall of Famer Ben Wallace. Wallace went from undrafted all the way...
NBA
Healthy LaVine and DeRozan ready to lead 22-23 Bulls as an All-Star duo
DeMar definitely is Butch. "You can always tighten up on everything,” DeMar DeRozan was saying earlier this week. “I haven’t met anybody that has perfected anything in any type of craft. As long as you’re adding something small, no matter how small it is, to something you already have, it’s beneficial. That’s how I look at it, understanding games differently, watching how to score differently, how to finish. There are still so many ways that this game can be figured out.
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Thought Lakers Signing Was a ‘Done Deal'
DeMar DeRozan thought Lakers signing was 'done deal' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan thought it was all said and done. In the summer of 2021, he was going home to become a Los Angeles Laker. “I thought it was a done deal,” DeRozan said on JJ Redick’s...
Nick Nurse Names Two Standouts From Day 1 of Raptors Training Camp
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse praised Dalano Banton and Juancho Hernangomez as early stars at training camp this year
NBA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Raptors could make play for OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
The Raptors were repeatedly tied to big-name trade candidates this offseason, rumored to be possible suitors for Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, and Kevin Durant. Toronto ended up having a relatively quiet summer, making only minor tweaks to its roster, according to Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca, who says the club is counting on internal growth from its own players, including Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes.
NBA・
Gregg Popovich acknowledges Spurs' difficulty in replacing Dejounte Murray
Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich doesn’t know who the team’s starting point guard will be yet after trading All-Star Dejounte Murray to Atlanta this offseason, but he knows that making up for Murray’s production will be very difficult, writes Jeff McDonald of The San Antonio Express-News. “We...
Comments / 0