NBA

Yardbarker

Lakers Fans Think The Team Is Much Better Than Last Year: Patrick Beverley, Dennis Schroder, And Thomas Bryant Replacing Talen Horton-Tucker, Malik Monk, And Carmelo Anthony

Russell Westbrook may have been the perennial man in the headlines for the Los Angeles Lakers, but the fans feel their roster looks much better than the previous season when they failed to make the playoffs. There have been some notable additions to the squad this season, especially with Patrick...
Yardbarker

West Notes: Jazz, Kelly Olynyk, Timberwolves, Grizzlies

The trade that sent forward/center Kelly Olynyk from the Pistons to the Jazz caught him by surprise, he says, but he’s excited about his new spot. The deal reunites Olynyk with Jazz CEO Danny Ainge, as the two were together with the Celtics. “It’s crazy because when I got...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Cavs Interested in Trading for Suns’ Jae Crowder

That interest makes sense, given that the Cavs are currently still deciding on who will start at small forward (related Dribbles). Crowder could prove to be the perfect fit. He has already played for the Cavs once, during the LeBron James era, appearing in 53 games with Cleveland during the 2017-18 season. President of basketball operations Koby Altman traded Crowder to the Jazz in February 2018. A.
PHOENIX, AZ
Detroit News

Pistons' Rashard Lewis brings relatability as former NBA player to coaching

Detroit — New Pistons assistant coach Rashard Lewis spent the end of practice working with Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren on their perimeter shooting. Lewis specialized in 3-point shooting as a stretch forward during his 16-year NBA career. A two-time All-Star and NBA champion, Lewis understands playing the game at a high level as an individual, but he also knew how to play a role in order for a team to win a title.
DETROIT, MI
NBA

Healthy LaVine and DeRozan ready to lead 22-23 Bulls as an All-Star duo

DeMar definitely is Butch. "You can always tighten up on everything,” DeMar DeRozan was saying earlier this week. “I haven’t met anybody that has perfected anything in any type of craft. As long as you’re adding something small, no matter how small it is, to something you already have, it’s beneficial. That’s how I look at it, understanding games differently, watching how to score differently, how to finish. There are still so many ways that this game can be figured out.
CHICAGO, IL
Hoops Rumors

Raptors could make play for OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The Raptors were repeatedly tied to big-name trade candidates this offseason, rumored to be possible suitors for Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, and Kevin Durant. Toronto ended up having a relatively quiet summer, making only minor tweaks to its roster, according to Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca, who says the club is counting on internal growth from its own players, including Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes.
NBA

