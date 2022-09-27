ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Activists, Democrats seek to energize Black voters. ‘Change is coming, because I don’t owe anyone anything.’

Political activists and Democratic elected officials in South Florida are stepping up efforts to energize African American and Caribbean American voters, hoping they’re a potent and decisive force in November’s elections. A strong turnout among Black voters is crucial for Democrats. Without it, the party has little hope of winning the marquee contests — for governor and U.S. Senate — and could ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
KOOL 101.7

Remembering The Old Playfront Castle In Duluth & Where To Find Ones Like It

Remember the old wooden castle at Playfront park in Duluth? A few similar ones still exist today if you're willing to do a little road trip for it. Some of my best childhood memories took place at this park. No amount of splinters could stop me from having the time of my life. I remember begging my parents countless times to bring me to Playfront. Even in high school my friends and I would play capture the flag at the park.
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Buffalo, MN
Parkland, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Duluth, MN
State
Florida State
Local
Minnesota Society
Duluth, MN
Society
City
Parkland, FL
The Tufts Daily

David Hogg on ending gun violence, building a movement and his future in activism

David Hogg, co-founder of March For Our Lives, is pictured at Tufts on Sept. 19.(Courtesy Alonso Nichols / Tufts University) David Hogg, a gun control activist who survived the 2018 Parkland school shooting, visited Tufts on Sept. 19 in the first installation of this year’s Tisch College Alan and Susan Solomont Distinguished Speaker Series. At the event, Hogg discussed his path to civic engagement, the importance of putting pressure on the government and the steps that young people can take in order to support the gun control movement.
PARKLAND, FL
cw34.com

South Florida community hit by high winds

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One residential neighborhood west of Delray Beach was hit hard by the fierce winds that came through overnight as Hurricane Ian churned through the Gulf of Mexico. A grandmother who lives in Floral Lakes had quite a scare Tuesday night. We found her looking...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Hogg
KOOL 101.7

It’s Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota

Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
DULUTH, MN
NBC Miami

Tornado Flips Small Planes, Uproots Trees in South Florida

Tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Ian overturned small planes, uprooted trees and unleashed more damage Tuesday evening throughout South Florida. Officials at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines confirmed a tornado hit a section of the airport, damaging several aircraft and hangars. Several images showed small planes destroyed and turned completely...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#The Duluth News Tribune#The Rally For Peace
MaxPreps

High school football: No. 13 American Heritage at No. 25 Cardinal Gibbons headlines Top 10 Games of the Week

The only MaxPreps Top 25 matchup of the week features former district foes as No. 25 Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) hosts No. 13 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.). This is the 17th meeting since 2009 and the game, originally scheduled for Friday, was rescheduled for Saturday as as precaution because of Hurricane Ian. The Patriots have won 14 of the previous 16, including three in a row. The Chiefs snapped Heritage's 11-game win streak against them in 2018 beating them twice that season en route to winning the school's first state title.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Outside Ian’s cone, a wave of closures hits South Florida services

Broward and Miami-Dade public schools will be closed Thursday and Friday. Hurricane Ian means no school on Wednesday and Thursday for 612,000 public school students in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, it was announced Tuesday. Palm Beach County schools, meanwhile, announced plans to shut down operations on Wednesday for some 193,000...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
tamaractalk.com

Broward Schools Cancel Classes Due to Hurricane Ian

Broward County Public Schools have canceled all classes Wednesday and Thursday due to Hurricane Ian, administrators said. Before and after school activities are also canceled, including field trips, night classes, and aftercare. The district chose to hold regular classes Tuesday. But all after-school activities, field trips, and night classes were...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
KOOL 101.7

KOOL 101.7

Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
811K+
Views
ABOUT

Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy