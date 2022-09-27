ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian packs 'catastrophic' storm surge threat made worse by climate change

By David Knowles, Yahoo News
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jTH0f_0iCQg42800

Hurricane Ian is forecast to make landfall Wednesday along Florida's southwest coast, bringing with it a potentially "catastrophic" 12-foot storm surge made worse by rising sea levels due to climate change.

The National Hurricane Center posted a "Peak Storm Surge Forecast" Tuesday that showed that a stretch of coastline south of Tampa Bay down to Bonita Bay could see between 8 and 12 feet of storm surge as Ian makes its way on land.

“In some areas there will be catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm surge,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a Tuesday news conference. “When you have 5 to 10 feet of storm surge, that is not something you want to be a part of.”

Strengthening to a Category 3 storm on Tuesday, by day's end Ian was expected to intensify into a monster Category 4 storm as it churned northeast toward Florida's flat, low-lying coast. The storm could weaken slightly Wednesday evening before making landfall, but the storm surge it generates will remain a serious threat due to rising seal levels.

Making things worse: climate change and Ian's overlapping with a semi-annual king tide.

Sea levels around Florida have risen on average by 8 inches since 1950, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), with the bulk of that rise coming in recent years as rising global temperatures have sped up the melting of the polar ice caps. Due to a variety of factors, sea level rise does not happen uniformly, and the ocean has risen in St. Petersburg, which sits on Tampa Bay, by 9 inches, according to the NOAA.

All that additional water will make a dangerous situation even more so.

"Live-threatening storm surge looks increasingly likely along much of the Florida west coast where a storm surge warning is en effect, with the highest risk for Fort Myers to the Tampa region," the National Hurricane Center said in an 11 a.m. advisory issued Tuesday. "Residents in these areas should listen to advice given by local officials and follow evacuation orders if made for your area."

Mandatory evacuation orders have gone up in the following counties: Charlotte, Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Levy, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota.

Storm surge is not the only threat from Ian, which is expected to pack winds exceeding 110 miles per hour when it makes landfall. It could drop as much as 24 inches of rain to parts of central parts of the west coast.

While recent studies have found that climate change makes hurricanes wetter and causes them to strengthen more quickly, for years, scientists have warned that Florida, the flattest state in the U.S., faces extreme risks due to climate change.

Ft. Myers, the second-fastest-growing county in the U.S., sits at an elevation of just 10 feet above sea level. Forecasts show that South Florida can count on another 11 inches of sea level rise by 2040 as polar ice melt continues apace due to rising temperatures caused by the burning of fossil fuels. Over that same span of time, warming waters will continue to energize hurricanes at a faster rate than previously observed.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Photos: Hurricane Ian leaves 'historic' damage in Florida

Hurricane Ian caused “historic” damage after making landfall in Florida, leaving more than 2.5 million without power. In a briefing Thursday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis said, “The impacts of this storm are historic, and the damage that was done has been historic and this is just off initial assessments.”
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

Water drains from Tampa Bay from Ian's winds, then refills

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Water driven back by powerful winds drained from Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approached Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday, and some dared to venture out on the exposed bay floor. Ian eventually made landfall as a major hurricane near Fort Myers, about...
ENVIRONMENT
WGAU

Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed homes and businesses and left millions in the dark. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
City
Hernando, FL
State
Florida State
WGAU

Biden: Hurricane Ian 'could be the deadliest' in Florida history

President Biden said Hurricane Ian could potentially be the deadliest in Florida's history, pledging federal government support for the state's recovery after the Category 4 storm . “This could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida’s history,” Biden said while speaking at FEMA headquarters Thursday afternoon. “The numbers are still unclear...
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

Hurricane Ian could cripple Florida's home insurance industry

NEW YORK — Hurricane Ian could cripple Florida's already-fragile homeowners insurance market. Experts say a major storm like Ian could push some of those insurance companies into insolvency, making it harder for people to collect on claims. Since January 2020, at least a dozen insurance companies in the state...
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

Hurricane Ian: Photos, videos capture devastation in Florida

Ian made landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane Wednesday, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and devastating storm surge to parts of the Florida Peninsula, according to the National Hurricane Center. First responders, news organizations and other social media users are sharing photos and videos of the devastation. Here are...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
WGAU

Biden to visit Florida when 'conditions allow' after storm

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday said "our entire country hurts" along with the people of Florida after Hurricane Ian flooded communities across the state, knocking out electrical power and forcing people into shelters. Biden said he would visit Florida and meet with Republican Gov....
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

After Ian, Florida hospitals evacuate hundreds of patients

Hundreds of hospital patients were being evacuated from facilities across the Fort Myers region Thursday after damage from Hurricane Ian cut off water supplies. One area hospital began assessing the full damage from ferocious winds that tore away parts of its roof and swamped its emergency room. Other health care...
FORT MYERS, FL
WGAU

Hurricane Ian: South Georgia theme park offers free admission for storm evacuees

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A South Georgia theme park is offering free admission to Florida residents who were forced to flee their homes during Hurricane Ian. Valdosta’s Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta is providing free passes on Saturday or Sunday for anyone from the 26 Florida counties who were forced to leave under mandatory evacuation orders, The Tampa Bay Times reported.
VALDOSTA, GA
WGAU

Florida health care facilities evacuate patients after Ian

Thousands of people were evacuated from nursing homes and hospitals across Florida on Thursday even as winds and water from Hurricane Ian began receding. Hundreds of those evacuations were taking place across the hard-hit Fort Myers region, where damage cut off potable water to at least nine hospitals. Kristen Knapp...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Tampa Bay Area#Storm Surge#Hurricane Ian
WGAU

States spend federal COVID aid on roads, buildings, seawalls

Standing 14 stories tall, the Docking State Office Building is one of Kansas' largest and oldest state workplaces. It's also largely vacant, despite a prime location across from the Capitol. So Kansas officials are planning to spend $60 million of federal pandemic relief funds to help finance its demolition and...
KANSAS STATE
WGAU

Gov Kemp announces Lake Lanier water sharing agreement

A historic Lake Lanier water agreement has been finalized between the state and representatives with water service providers from Forsyth, Gwinnett, and Hall counties. After more than 30 years of work and negotiation, Governor Brian Kemp says the state has a sound, carefully developed, and fair resolution to the long and slow battle of what was referred to as the “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WGAU

After Supreme Court backs praying coach, no sweeping changes

Across the ideological spectrum, there were predictions of dramatic consequences when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a public high school football coach’s right to pray on the field after games. Yet three months after the decision — and well into the football season — there’s no...
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WGAU

‘This baby is mine today’: Florida woman accused of kidnapping child from hotel

MARATHON, Fla. — An employee at a hotel in the Florida Keys was arrested after investigators said she kidnapped a child. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies were called to the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Marathon at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday because a woman said her child had been kidnapped. When deputies arrived, a hotel employee told them that Zita Gasperik, who also works at the hotel, had taken her 16-month-old child without her permission.
MARATHON, FL
WGAU

GOP states sue Biden administration over student loan plan

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Six Republican-led states are suing the Biden administration in an effort to halt its plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans, accusing it of overstepping its executive powers. It's at least the second legal challenge this week to the...
MISSOURI STATE
WGAU

Three men accused of trying to steal traffic lights with saw

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Three men were arrested in Florida after deputies said they were seen using a saw to cut down and steal traffic lights. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a detective driving home from an off-duty detail overnight Saturday saw a suspicious van. The van’s driver stopped near an intersection and turned off the vehicle’s headlights. The detective then said they saw sparks.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
WGAU

High stakes for O'Rourke in Texas governor's debate Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Beto O'Rourke spent his 50th birthday this week behind the wheel of his pickup in Texas, fast approaching a big moment in his uphill climb for governor. While a road trip through college campuses showed how the Democrat continues to draw big crowds...
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
27K+
Followers
91K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy