Memphis-based Varsity Spirit named in lawsuit alleging sexual abuse

This story will be updated.

Memphis-based Varsity Spirit LLC has been named in a new federal lawsuit that accuses multiple cheerleading coaches of a range of misconduct and illicit sexual behavior with minors.

Attorneys representing two unnamed plaintiffs held a press conference Tuesday, Sept. 27, outside the Odell Horton Federal Building in Downtown Memphis, claiming Varsity Spirit was negligent in allowing sexual abuse.

Varsity manufactures apparel for cheerleading and dance teams, and it organizes cheerleading competitions and operates training camps.

“We chose this location to file this lawsuit so that all these victims know that we’re taking this message to their front door,” said Bakari Sellers, one of the attorneys representing the plaintiffs in this case.

The suit claims Varsity and other defendants, including the United States All Star Federation and Premier Athletics, engaged in a conspiracy to cover up abuse.

The suit alleges Dominick Frizzell was allowed to emotionally, physically and sexually exploit and abuse Premier’s young athletes, all while under the control and putative authority of Varsity Brands, which owns Varsity Spirit.

Attempts to reach Varsity Spirit for comment were not successful.

Sellers is one of the attorneys who filed a similar lawsuit in South Carolina earlier this month against Rockstar Cheer and Dance Inc. and its founder, Scott Foster.

Foster, who was accused of soliciting sex and explicit photographs from athletes under his care, died by suicide on Aug. 22.

Varsity Spirit and its parent company, Bain Capital, were also named in the South Carolina lawsuit.

At the time the South Carolina lawsuit was filed, Sellers said: “This was a factory of abuse designed specifically to generate two things: a constant supply of underage victims for Scott Foster and his fellow predators and a billion dollar revenue stream to Varsity Spirit, USASF and Bain Capital.”