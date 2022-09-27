Read full article on original website
Mets make big change to starting rotation ahead of Braves series
The New York Mets are moving all their chips to the middle of the table, changing the date of ace Jacob deGrom’s next start. MLB.com’s Anthoy DiComo reports “The Mets are moving Jacob deGrom up to start Friday’s series opener against the Braves, per Buck Showalter.”
Marlins reportedly asking Mets fans to fill ballpark for Braves series
The Miami Marlins began Tuesday at 63-90 and in fourth place in the National League East standings as they attempt to essentially run out the clock on the 2022 MLB season. It appears some within the organization found an interesting way to try to fill LoanDepot Park during the campaign-closing series against the division-rival Atlanta Braves from Oct. 3-5.
Braves Reportedly Denied Schedule Request From Mets
The Atlanta Braves are scheduled to host the New York Mets for a three-game series starting on Friday. The aftereffects of Hurricane Ian are expected to hit Atlanta on Saturday. In order to get all three game of the series in, the Mets suggested the start date move up to Thursday.
Fan hits, bites usher at Braves-Nationals game
The Atlanta Braves pulled into a tie with the New York Mets atop the National League East division standings thanks in part to their 8-2 victory over the last-place Washington Nationals on Tuesday night, but it appears the most noteworthy thing to have occurred at Nationals Park that evening may have happened in the stands.
WDEF
Acuna Homers Twice as Braves Down Washington 8-2
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a pair of solo home runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 8-2 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win, moving them into a first-place tie in the NL East with the New York Mets. Orlando Arcia also...
The Mets Are Dealing With A Shocking Issue
Somehow, some way, the New York Mets have run into an attendance problem. Yes, you read that right. In the middle of a pennant race, where the Mets have a chance to lock down their first NL East title since 2015 after clinching a postseason berth, the team is struggling to draw a respectable crowd.
Braves Select Silvino Bracho
The Braves announced Wednesday that they’ve selected the contract of righty Silvino Bracho from Triple-A Gwinnett. Atlanta created roster space by optioning lefty Kyle Muller to Gwinnett and by recalling righty Huascar Ynoa and placing him directly on the 60-day injured list. Ynoa had Tommy John surgery earlier this summer.
numberfire.com
Bryson Stott on Phillies' bench Thursday afternoon
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against rookie right-hander Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs. What It Means:. Stott will take a seat after starting the last 18 games and going just 2-for-31 (.065) with 13 strikeouts in the last...
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: September 29th
1959: In Game 2 of the three-game playoff, the Los Angeles Dodgers defeat the Milwaukee Braves in 12 innings, 6-5, at the Los Angeles Coliseum to clinch the National League pennant. Gil Hodges scores the winning run on a throwing error by Felix Mantilla. 2009: Chris Iannetta hits a two-run...
NBC Sports
Schedule change: Phillies to play doubleheader Friday in D.C.
CHICAGO -- Hurricane Ian has forced changes in the Phillies' schedule for their upcoming series in Washington. The Phillies and Nationals will play a separate admission doubleheader on Friday. Game times will be 1 and 7 p.m. The teams will play Saturday at 1 p.m., and Sunday at 1:35 p.m....
Dodgers beat Padres in 10 this time
Freddie Freeman drives in game's only run in the 10th inning a night after Padres won in extras
Pitch clock cut minor league games by 25 minutes to 2:38
NEW YORK (AP) — Use of pitch clocks cut the average time of minor league games by 25 minutes this year, a reduction Major League Baseball hopes is replicated when the devices are installed in the big leagues next season. The average time of minor league games dropped to...
Christopher Morel’s 3-run blast powers Cubs past Phillies
Christopher Morel hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth inning, and fellow rookie Hayden Wesneski allowed one run while
CBS Sports
Hottest 2022 MLB playoff baseball gear includes t-shirts, hats, hoodies for Yankees, Mets, Dodgers more
The final weekend of the MLB season has arrived, and the 2022 MLB playoff picture is shaping up. Five division winners are settled, as the Dodgers (NL West), Cardinals (NL Central), Astros (AL West), Guardians (AL Central) and New York Yankees (AL East) have all clinched. That leaves the NL East, where the Braves and Mets have been battling for months, as the only undecided division. The loser of that race is guaranteed to be one of the NL Wild Card teams. Get MLB playoff gear for every team at Fanatics.
numberfire.com
Jesus Aguilar absent for Orioles Thursday afternoon
Baltimore Orioles infielder Jesus Aguilar is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and the Boston Red Sox. Ryan Mountcastle will move to first base and the cleanup spot in place of Aguilar. Anthony Santander will work as the Orioles' designated hitter and No. 3 batter. Kyle Stowers will replace Aguilar in the order to play left field and bat eighth.
In the interim, Rob Thomson leads Phillies to brink of playoffs
PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Rob Thomson has the sparse office decor of a manager who still has interim in his title. He also has the Philadelphia Phillies on the brink of their first playoff berth in 11 years.Get there -- and end the longest postseason drought in the National League -- and maybe Thomson can hang a few more keepsakes. The ones already on the wall are mostly framed newspaper pages with boldface headlines of the greatest moments of the Phillies' last heyday, reminders of the success the franchise has yet to duplicate during the trying slog of a decade since...
