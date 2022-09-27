I won't throw out a guess as to when we will get our first substantial snowstorm this year, but being that it's almost October, we know it's not far off. Like most years, I'm not really looking forward to winter. I don't snowmobile or ski anymore, and I barely get out ice fishing. My mid-section would tell you I should be out and more active all year round, but I just don't care for the cold.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO