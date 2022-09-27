ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 101.7

Illinois Family’s Brilliant ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween Illusion Has the Internet Stumped

TikTok users' level of frustration over how this family pulled off this Stranger Things Halloween decoration has reached a high level. How do you think they did this?. It appears that the millions of people who have seen this illusion in a Plainfield, Illinois yard have absolutely no idea how this man got a 'Max' from the extremely popular Netflix series, Stranger Things, to float high about his yard.
PLAINFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
State
Wisconsin State
KOOL 101.7

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Review: A Sequel With Very Little Magic

Your eyes have not been bedazzled by witchcraft; that is a picture of the cast of Hocus Pocus (and now the new Hocus Pocus 2) standing in a Walgreens pharmacy. This pharmacy becomes the location of a key scene in Hocus Pocus 2, and it is shot in the style of an extremely lengthy commercial. First, the witches gaze at the brick-laden exterior of the Walgreens, where its red neon sign shines through the darkness of a dreary New England evening. Then the witches go inside at the behest of some of the other characters, where they proceed to try out the drug store’s admittedly impressive selection of beauty serums and lotions. Just for a laugh, they even try eating one or two of them. Lo and behold, they actually taste pretty good.
MOVIES
KOOL 101.7

Everything New on Hulu in October

If you want to raise a little hell this Halloween, then you might want to make sure you’re up to date on your Hulu subscription this October. The streaming service is getting a new update of Hellraiser, the venerable horror franchise from the mind of Clive Barker. And if you prefer movies that don’t involve people with pins sticking out of their heads, you could always watch Looper, The Sixth Sense, Sinister 2, or the original Blade trilogy instead.
TV & VIDEOS
KOOL 101.7

KOOL 101.7

Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
812K+
Views
ABOUT

Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy