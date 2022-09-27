ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

The Hill

Latino voters divided on Biden job performance: poll

Latino voters are split on whether they approve of the job President Biden is doing, according to a new NBC News/Telemundo poll released Sunday. About 51 percent of Latinos approve of how Biden is handling his job, compared to 45 percent who disapprove, according to the poll of 1,000 registered Latino voters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

