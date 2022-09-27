Read full article on original website
Here’s When Berkshire County Residents Can Expect the First Frost of 2022
Those of us that live or spend any time in the Berkshires know that Berkshire County weather can be very fickle. On a fall day for example it could be 70 degrees outside and then the next day it could be 50 or 40. You never really know when you should put your summer clothing away which also holds true for winter clothing during the spring season.
capeandislands.org
On Martha's Vineyard, state Teacher of the Year has a message: Let's change how we think about alternative education
Cheers and applause erupted from the audience at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School yesterday as alternative education teacher Danielle “Dani” Charbonneau — in a surprise for her students — was named Massachusetts Teacher of the Year for 2023. Charbonneau teaches English and coordinates Project Vine,...
Another New England-based utility company announces massive rate hike ahead of winter season
CONCORD, New Hampshire — Another New England-based utility company has announced a massive rate hike ahead of the winter season. Unitil, a natural gas utility company that provides electric services to hundreds of thousands of customers in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine, recently requested to increase electric rates to 26 cents per kilowatt hour, the New Hampshire Bulletin reported.
Poll: Have You Turned On Your Heat Yet? Here’s When You Should…
The struggle is real here in late September living in Western Massachusetts. The morning temperatures are in the low 40's and the highs seem to be touching the mid 60's. Marjo and I go back and forth about this subject all the time... It's amazing to find out what people will spend money on and what they will not spend money on. I find comfort in comfort, I will tell you that; however, oil prices are still high.
Here’s Where You’ll Find The Tallest Tree In Massachusetts
Climbing trees was never my thing, in fact, I never realized I had a slight fear of heights until I was vacationing in Yellowstone National Park in June. After circling up the side of a mountain in Colorado in an RV, I noticed this shaky feeling in my legs while looking down.
NECN
State Approves Mass General Brigham's Plan to Cut Health Care Spending
After months of back and forth and an "extremely vigorous review process," the Health Policy Commission unanimously approved Mass General Brigham’s plan to cut health care spending $127.8 million by March 31, 2024, a win for potential longterm health costs savings in Massachusetts. MGB, the largest health system in...
A Special Celebration Takes Place In the Berkshires On October 10th
On Monday, October 10th, the Town of Great Barrington will participate in the yearly Indigenous People's Day get together. Event coordinator Susan Jameson recently appeared on my Saturday "Let's Talk" segment to discuss preparations for these memorable festivities that begin at 11am. You are invited to assemble at The Gazebo located behind Town Hall on Main Street (the same location where local performers participate in the annual summer concert series) as this is billed as "a community event" for everyone to enjoy.
Are Gas Prices In MA Scheduled To Go Up Or Down?
If there is one thing that is putting a smile on my face these days, gas prices have been on a steady decline. In the Berkshires, we average anywhere between $3.35 and $3.45 a gallon which is a lot better than when we hovered near the $5 mark a few months ago. Motorists are expressing some concern regarding Hurricane Ian which touched down in Florida on Wednesday as these storms are a prime catalyst in raising prices.
The Food Insecurity Issue Among Berkshire Families is Quite Startling
It's no secret (or maybe it is) that many families throughout the Berkshires are struggling to make ends meet. Many folks were never really able to bounce back financially after the heart of the pandemic. Add to that, affordable housing is still difficult to come by, and let's not forget, food costs have risen by 14% since 2021. Yes, 14%! That's just crazy if you ask me. Many of us are feeling the pinch in the supermarket aisle.
Converted Church Makes Stunning & Unique Home in The Berkshires, Massachusetts
Berkshire County in western Massachusetts is no stranger to some pretty spectacular real estate. From historical homes to modern mountain retreats, The Berkshires has a property for every taste. With proximity to New York City and Boston and a market that boasts far more square footage and significantly less expensive...
WCVB
Bay State natives ride out Ian as Mass. volunteers move in to help
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Massachusetts natives now living in Hurricane Ian’s path say they feel prepared to ride out the storm. At the same time, disaster volunteers from Massachusetts are mobilizing to assist in the storm's wake. For people in the Fort Myers area and Marco Island area...
One Massachusetts Company is Recalling Their Candy Corn This Halloween Season
With Halloween just around the corner, so many people are wanting to hit up the stores for the best candy to hand out, or just to consume their favorite candy that is available in bulk. Unfortunately, there is one Massachusetts company that is having to recall some of its product they have been distributing to stores.
State encourages residents to seek assistance with heating bills
As temperatures start to drop in Massachusetts, the state is looking for ways to help residents manage what are expected to be high heating bills this winter.
country1025.com
Massachusetts Is Brewing Fall Flavors: Here Are 7 Made In Mass. Beers To Try
Whether you are a fan of pumpkin spice, or on the verge of starting a protest to ban it, there’s bound to be a beer made in Mass. to tickle your taste buds. Let’s support of local brewers and try out one (or all) of these bubbly autumn delights. Boston.com recently shared 10 seasonal suds that will have you hopping over to your local packie or bar.
WCVB
Massachusetts residents who own Florida homes concerned about Hurricane Ian's path
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Many people in Massachusetts consider Florida a second home, especially in the winter, and those who own property there are closely watching the track of Hurricane Ian. Boats in the canals of Sarasota have been raised and businesses have been boarded up. In Tampa, stores have...
WCVB
Geese with headlights on? String of lights spotted in night sky over Massachusetts was SpaceX Starlink satellites
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A line of objects glowing in the sky over some Massachusetts towns startled some residents Monday night. Several viewers shared video of what appeared to be a string of lights flying in the night sky. “Migrating geese?" a viewer in Plymouth is heard saying in a...
This Creepy Spot in the Berkshires Has a Unique and Terrifying Backstory
Halloween is slowly creeping up on us and it will certainly be here before we know it. We all know that Massachusetts has a very unique history as it is when it comes to some haunting and frightening stories. What you may not realize is that one of those spots with a unique history has its own terrifying backstory as well. And it's right here in the Berkshires.
These are the 10 best high schools in Mass. this year, Niche writes
Across the board, Massachusetts is known as a center for education in the U.S. and globally, however when it comes to the best high schools, private institutions largely prevail over public ones in the rankings, according to newly released data from Niche. For Niche’s list, nine out to the top...
Hurricane Ian: Mass. residents gauge damage to their Florida properties
Hurricane Ian has left miles of damage in its wake, and some Massachusetts residents are worried about their second homes in Florida. Westhampton resident Tom Kirkpatrick told WCVB he was concerned whether Ian would strike Sanibel Island, where his family has a home. Part of the causeway connecting the island to the state collapsed, NBC News reported.
country1025.com
The 25 Best Public High Schools In Massachusetts Ranked
Some towns will feel a jolt of hometown pride as a result of this list while others will debate it vigorously, demanding answers over why their high school didn’t make the list or wasn’t higher. My message? Don’t shoot the messenger. Niche releases this report every year. And unlike other “Best High Schools” lists that are based entirely on test scores, Niche takes that into account along with input from students and teachers, as well as data from the US Department of Education. In the end we have this, the Top 25 Best Public High Schools in Massachusetts.
