ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Another New England-based utility company announces massive rate hike ahead of winter season

CONCORD, New Hampshire — Another New England-based utility company has announced a massive rate hike ahead of the winter season. Unitil, a natural gas utility company that provides electric services to hundreds of thousands of customers in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine, recently requested to increase electric rates to 26 cents per kilowatt hour, the New Hampshire Bulletin reported.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Live 95.9

Poll: Have You Turned On Your Heat Yet? Here’s When You Should…

The struggle is real here in late September living in Western Massachusetts. The morning temperatures are in the low 40's and the highs seem to be touching the mid 60's. Marjo and I go back and forth about this subject all the time... It's amazing to find out what people will spend money on and what they will not spend money on. I find comfort in comfort, I will tell you that; however, oil prices are still high.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBEC AM

Here’s Where You’ll Find The Tallest Tree In Massachusetts

Climbing trees was never my thing, in fact, I never realized I had a slight fear of heights until I was vacationing in Yellowstone National Park in June. After circling up the side of a mountain in Colorado in an RV, I noticed this shaky feeling in my legs while looking down.
WSBS

A Special Celebration Takes Place In the Berkshires On October 10th

On Monday, October 10th, the Town of Great Barrington will participate in the yearly Indigenous People's Day get together. Event coordinator Susan Jameson recently appeared on my Saturday "Let's Talk" segment to discuss preparations for these memorable festivities that begin at 11am. You are invited to assemble at The Gazebo located behind Town Hall on Main Street (the same location where local performers participate in the annual summer concert series) as this is billed as "a community event" for everyone to enjoy.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
WBEC AM

Are Gas Prices In MA Scheduled To Go Up Or Down?

If there is one thing that is putting a smile on my face these days, gas prices have been on a steady decline. In the Berkshires, we average anywhere between $3.35 and $3.45 a gallon which is a lot better than when we hovered near the $5 mark a few months ago. Motorists are expressing some concern regarding Hurricane Ian which touched down in Florida on Wednesday as these storms are a prime catalyst in raising prices.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
WBEC AM

The Food Insecurity Issue Among Berkshire Families is Quite Startling

It's no secret (or maybe it is) that many families throughout the Berkshires are struggling to make ends meet. Many folks were never really able to bounce back financially after the heart of the pandemic. Add to that, affordable housing is still difficult to come by, and let's not forget, food costs have risen by 14% since 2021. Yes, 14%! That's just crazy if you ask me. Many of us are feeling the pinch in the supermarket aisle.
SHEFFIELD, MA
WCVB

Bay State natives ride out Ian as Mass. volunteers move in to help

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Massachusetts natives now living in Hurricane Ian’s path say they feel prepared to ride out the storm. At the same time, disaster volunteers from Massachusetts are mobilizing to assist in the storm's wake. For people in the Fort Myers area and Marco Island area...
country1025.com

Massachusetts Is Brewing Fall Flavors: Here Are 7 Made In Mass. Beers To Try

Whether you are a fan of pumpkin spice, or on the verge of starting a protest to ban it, there’s bound to be a beer made in Mass. to tickle your taste buds. Let’s support of local brewers and try out one (or all) of these bubbly autumn delights. Boston.com recently shared 10 seasonal suds that will have you hopping over to your local packie or bar.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
country1025.com

The 25 Best Public High Schools In Massachusetts Ranked

Some towns will feel a jolt of hometown pride as a result of this list while others will debate it vigorously, demanding answers over why their high school didn’t make the list or wasn’t higher. My message? Don’t shoot the messenger. Niche releases this report every year. And unlike other “Best High Schools” lists that are based entirely on test scores, Niche takes that into account along with input from students and teachers, as well as data from the US Department of Education. In the end we have this, the Top 25 Best Public High Schools in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

WBEC AM

Pittsfield, MA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
743K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for The Berkshires news, talk and sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1420wbec.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy