Santa Barbara Independent
Scores of Santa Barbarans Attend Maternal Healthcare Panel
This article is a joint reporting venture by Edhat and the Santa Barbara Independent and is part of an ongoing series of stories on maternal health in Santa Barbara. Read our last collaborative story here. The Cabrillo Pavilion was filled with nearly 200 parents, caregivers, and healthcare workers on the...
syvnews.com
More than 150 expected to Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Waller Park in Santa Maria
Families and friends of Alzheimer’s patients and others who support finding an end to the disease will take the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday morning in Santa Maria. After being held at Rotary Centennial Park last year, the walk will return to its original location at Waller Park, where members of the public can sign up to participate in the walk at 8:30 a.m. at 3107 Orcutt Road or just cheer for the walkers as they make laps around the grounds.
Cottage Health cooks up new meaning for “hospital food” in Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A local hospital in Santa Barbara is trying to help people become healthier, even if you're not a patient. The Cottage Health Hospital Oak Park Market and Eatery revamped its overall approach to health and nutrition this year. Located just across the street from Cottage Health, the eatery is expanding its The post Cottage Health cooks up new meaning for “hospital food” in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
George Donald Riemer
On Friday, September 23, 2022, George Donald Riemer, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 84 at his home in Santa Barbara, CA. Born to George Charles Riemer and Hildegarde Ida Riemer, he was raised in New Hyde Park, NY. George graduated from Hobart College in 1959 with a degree in Economics, where he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. He then joined the U.S. Marine Corps and completed Officer Candidates School at Quantico, VA. He served from 1959 to 1962 in the Fleet Marine Force, Pacific, and as Provost Marshal at Twentynine Palms, CA. After completing his service, George began a successful career in Human Resources with JCPenney, Pan American World Airways, Phillip Morris, and Miller Brewing Company.
Noozhawk
Car Crash Leads to Life-Changing Discovery for Bob Hawkins
“A car accident turned out to be a blessing in disguise, thanks to Cottage Health.”. Bob Hawkins has always enjoyed an active life, even in retirement. For a hobby, he loves to restore antique cars and convert them to hot rods. He currently owns a 1929 Ford Model A Roadster,...
Carpinteria power pole crash sends driver and child to Cottage hospital
A driver and a child passenger were taken to Cottage hospital after a Carpinteria crash Wednesday morning. The vehicle hit a power pole. The post Carpinteria power pole crash sends driver and child to Cottage hospital appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Death notices for Sept. 24-25
Delinda Redding, age 73, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Sept. 24. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Michael Brokaw, age 77, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Sept. 24. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Clayton Dynes, age 64, a resident of...
Santa Barbara Independent
Young People in Recovery and Gauchos for Recovery Hosts Free Community Screening of the Award-Winning Feature Documentary Film, ‘Tipping the Pain Scale’
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, September 28, 2022 – Young People in Recovery is partnering with Gauchos for Recovery to host a free film screening of Tipping The Pain Scale, highlighting the innovative solutions and change agents in the addiction and recovery world making a difference across the country. The screening will take place at Isla Vista Theater on October 6, 2022 at 6:30 pm.
Santa Barbara Independent
How Will Goleta Change Hollister in Old Town?
In the hope of creating a more neighborly feeling along Hollister Avenue in Old Town — as well as adding restaurant parklets and 25 more parking spaces — the City of Goleta is asking for a consultation on the new project with its citizens on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Goleta Community Center.
Santa Barbara Independent
Cruise Ships Returning to Santa Barbara in Record Numbers Following Pandemic Pause
The Scenic Eclipse anchored a mile off Santa Barbara Harbor around noon on Tuesday, one of 30 cruise ships to make port at the city this year. Billed as a “discovery yacht” by owner Scenic of Australia, the 10-deck ship is on a 10-day cruise from Vancouver to San Diego that costs a passenger more than $4,000. Though the city reaps $10 per passenger, about a dozen swimmers, fishers, and scientists appeared at a new Harbor subcommittee last Thursday to make a case that the environmental costs exceed that amount.
Be Advised: Templeton High School is Sheltered in Place
TEMPLETON — UPDATE 1:31 p.m.: Students are being evacuated from their classrooms to an open area. A second notice has been sent to parents informing them students are being evacuated from Templeton High School. A note with a bomb threat was found indicated a specific time. With that time approaching, and law enforcement’s search incomplete, the evacuation was enacted to ensure the search is completed.
Update: Students released from Templeton High School shelter in place
Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the bomb threat to campus.
mustangnews.net
Cal Poly set to expand its two-year campus housing requirement despite student opposition
This story comes from The Hill, a team of data analysts and reporters focused on data-driven and investigative stories at Mustang News. Click here to read more stories from The Hill. Editor’s note: This article was updated on Sept. 27 to correct the title and display of pie charts.
Santa Barbara Independent
UC Santa Barbara Student Reportedly Raped in On-Campus Housing
On the morning of the first day of the fall quarter, a UC Santa Barbara student was reportedly raped at an on-campus housing facility. Except to say the suspect was unknown, a “timely warning” broadcast to the student community four days later contained no further details. Kiki Reyes,...
State Street to host free job fair on Wednesday
Various organizations are partnering together to host a free job fair on State Street on Wednesday, and Your News Channel will be participating with a booth. The post State Street to host free job fair on Wednesday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Red Light Roundup 09/19 – 09/25/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. September 19, 2022. 04:45— Manuel...
Santa Barbara Independent
One Child Dead After Wednesday-Morning Rollover in Lompoc; at Least Three Injured
One child is dead, and at least three more are injured — including an adult, teen, and another child — after a single-vehicle rollover in Lompoc Wednesday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. on Highway 1, just south...
calcoastnews.com
Cambria and Cayucos residents facing huge garbage rate increases
Amid public outrage, officials in Cayucos and Cambria have agreed to raise trash rates over 40%. While trash rates throughout the state are increasing because of new regulations regarding food waste and increases in gas prices, Cambria and Cayucos rate hikes are almost double average projected increases. In Cayucos, rates are set to increase 43.3%.
Santa Barbara Independent
Free Hazardous Waste Collection Days
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – It’s that time again! Come bring your hazardous waste to the October Hazardous Waste Events in Santa Barbara County! The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department will hold two events in early October – on Saturday, October 08 in New Cuyama and Sunday, October 09 in the Santa Ynez Valley. The County offers free hazardous waste collection events biannually in the Santa Ynez Valley and annually in Cuyama.
Residential structure fire in Paso Robles
Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a structure fire call at 730 23rd Street in Paso Robles on Tuesday. The post Residential structure fire in Paso Robles appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
