Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com
AAMC opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $27.44.
Short Interest in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Rises By 40.9%
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Koppers by 46.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Koppers by 15.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Koppers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 1.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,160,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.
Short Interest in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Grows By 40.0%
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.8 %. Shares of GOF stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $20.75.
Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital
LON:HUW opened at GBX 157.50 ($1.90) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. Helios Underwriting has a 1-year low of GBX 140 ($1.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £106.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 152.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 161.80.
U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Silica from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Silica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 10th.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
MHLD stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Maiden has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $178.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
MAI Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Short Interest Update
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter worth $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $85,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter worth $106,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $565,000. 28.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Short Interest Update
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.14.
Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
Shares of PLX opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $52.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.78. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.
River Road Asset Management LLC Has $8.20 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wedbush Lowers Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $90.00
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DAVA. KeyCorp started coverage on Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.
Courier Capital LLC Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,793,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,471 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 979,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,980,000 after buying an additional 48,978 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,038,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,483,000 after acquiring an additional 174,416 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MAI Capital Management Invests $1.04 Million in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000.
Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $91.28
Several research analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.21.
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 54 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Saia by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after buying an additional 14,582 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Saia by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Saia by 21,243.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 451,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,013,000 after buying an additional 449,093 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Saia by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 13,847 shares during the last quarter.
Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $303,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,254,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,596 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,984,000 after acquiring an additional 46,888 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after acquiring an additional 33,658 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 435.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,018,000 after acquiring an additional 715,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 834,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,818,000 after acquiring an additional 49,269 shares during the last quarter.
ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Short Interest Update
Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $184.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.19 and its 200-day moving average is $222.80. ICON Public has a one year low of $179.95 and a one year high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Trading 14.3% Higher
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.54 million and a PE ratio of -13.33. Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It offers viable options for helping manufacturers reduce waste, save resources, save money, and lower their carbon footprint; upcycles end-of-life electronic components; and sequesters C02 emissions through waste diversion and converts biomass waste into consumables.
