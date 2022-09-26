Read full article on original website
Michele Joliat lives on a hilltop home with her husband Tom in the rural township of Metamora in Lapeer County. When they purchased their home in 2001, they could drink the water that came from the well on their property that was fed by aquifers. What they were not aware of was that the section of town they moved into was zoned in a category known as Ag-2, which meant it was zoned for mining as well as agriculture.
STATE HOUSE/56TH DISTRICT
Sharon MacDonell of Troy has been a manager for advertising and video at Lawrence Technological University. She has a degree in history from University of Michigan, and has been a precinct delegate. Abortion ballot issue. Voters will be asked whether they support cementing abortion rights in the Michigan Constitution when...
COUNTY COMMISSION/1ST DISTRICT
David Woodward has been chairman of the Board of Commissioners since 2019, and has been an Oakland County commissioner since 2005. A resident of Royal Oak, he previously served in the state House of Representatives. He has a bachelors degree in mathematics from Wayne State University, is a trustee for Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union and is past president of Oakland County Health Plan.
Our endorsements for November election
Birmingham, Bloomfield Hills and Bloomfield Township voters will be deciding in the November 8 general election a variety of congressional, state and political offices, along with local school boards candidates, plus determining the fate of several state, county and local ballot issues. Downtown Newsmagazine sent questionnaires to candidates in all...
BIRMINGHAM PUBLIC SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION
Art Jack is a recent retiree of Ford Motor Company, having worked in research and advanced engineering. A resident of Southfield, he received his BS degree in electrical engineering from Southern University in Baton Rouge, and his masters degree in manufacturing engineering from Wayne State University. He is a board member of Ascension Health of SE Michigan and a parent leader with Birmingham African-American Family Network.
BLOOMFIELD HILLS SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION
Four-year terms terms, Non-partisan, Vote for four. Jim Baker of Bloomfield Hills is an attorney with Sterling Employment Law. He received his undergraduate degree in political science at Michigan State University and his law degree from Thomas M. Cooley Law School. He is involved in National Employment Law Association/ Michigan Employment Law Association, National Association for Justice/Michigan Association for Justice, Michigan Bar Association and Marine Corps League.
Barry A. Franklin
Barry A. Franklin, Ph.D, helps patients with heart health as director of preventative cardiology and cardiac rehabilitation at Beaumont Health, Royal Oak, and is the author of numerous academic papers and books. His recent publication is the book GPS for Success. Yet instead of reversing heart disease in this endeavor, he empowers a new mindset. He navigates the reader on a road to success by offering attainable strategies. His passion is studying successful people, which he acknowledges in this unique resource book for entry-level professionals and aspiring leaders.
Brett Berk
As a seasoned freelance writer, Brett Berk writes non-fiction pieces for major publications, such as Architectural Digest, The New York Times and Vanity Fair. He is also a contributing editor to popular titles like Car and Driver and Road & Track. Born in Detroit and raised in Farmington Hills, attending Cranbrook Schools, Berk and his boyfriend, Tal McThenia, now divide their time between New York City and a house in upstate New York, but he still has family and friends in metro Detroit, where he’s always happy to return for work or a personal visit.
