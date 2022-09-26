Michele Joliat lives on a hilltop home with her husband Tom in the rural township of Metamora in Lapeer County. When they purchased their home in 2001, they could drink the water that came from the well on their property that was fed by aquifers. What they were not aware of was that the section of town they moved into was zoned in a category known as Ag-2, which meant it was zoned for mining as well as agriculture.

