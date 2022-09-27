Read full article on original website
Hastings lowers property tax levy, many locals upset with budget process
HASTINGS, NE — The City of Hastings is lowering its property tax levy for the first time since 2016. The city council voted unanimously at its meeting Tuesday night to lower the city’s property tax request from the originally proposed amount of $7,721,186 to $7,497,280 - a difference of $233,906. The reduction sets the tax rate at $0.424342 per $100 of assessed valuation, about 3% less than originally called for.
Hastings selects Shawn Metcalf as next city administrator
HASTINGS, NE — The City of Hastings has selected its next city administrator. The city council voted unanimously at its meeting Tuesday night to appoint Shawn Metcalf to the position. Mayor Corey Stutte says all 12 people on the selection panel ranked Metcalf as the best choice. “We’re looking...
Results: Tanquary 4th at UNK Invite
KEARNEY - Tallissa Tanquary led the Sidney Girls Cross Country team to a 12th place finish out of 21 teams at the UNK High School Invitational Cross Country meet on Monday. The junior traversed the Kearney Country Club course in 20:24.3 to finish fourth in the Class C Girls 5000 Meter race. Sidney senior Rheo Dykstra made the top-50 crossing the finish line in 44th out of 166 runners in a time of 22:56.5.
Overturned livestock trailer leads to loose hogs on I-80
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. - Several hogs were loose along Interstate 80 in central Nebraska after a crash Wednesday. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a livestock trailer overturned near Grand Island just before 5:00 p.m. Troopers responding to the scene found several hogs loose from the trailer, in addition to...
Nearly $300K worth of meat stolen in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Authorities are investigating another meat theft in Grand Island. The Grand Island Police Department said that GIX Logistics reported a theft of two-semi loads of fresh beef. It was reported that the beef was valued at $277,549.08. GIPD Capt. Jim Duering told News Channel Nebraska the...
Gary D. Pawloski
Hastings resident Gary D. Pawloski, 77, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village, Hastings, NE. Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 1, at Butler Volland Chapel with Pastor Dale Phillips. Burial with military rites by U.S. Navy Honor Guard & Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Friday, September 30, at the funeral home. The family will greet friends and relatives one hour before the service. Memorials may be given to the family to be distributed between the various Veterans organizations. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Gary’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Three people arrested after brief standoff in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. - Three people are in custody after a brief standoff in central Nebraska. According to Grand Island Police, multiple arrests were made at a home on North Locust Street after a tactical response team was deployed at the home. Officers were reportedly trying to apprehend 24-year-old Alejandro...
Osceola man charged with trying to kill Hastings Police officer
HASTINGS, NE — An Osceola man is accused of trying to kill a Hastings Police officer in connection to an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday. 33-year-old Anthony Mattison is charged in Adams County Court with attempted second-degree murder, attempted assault of an officer, terroristic threats, two weapons violations and drug possession. The arrest affidavit is sealed, but the criminal complaint reveals some new details. It accuses Mattison of intentionally trying to kill a Hastings Police officer, using a gun during the incident and possessing meth.
Two officers fire shots, one arrest made during incident next to Hastings Police Department
UPDATE (7:45 PM 9/27) - One person is in custody and multiple agencies are investigating following an officer-involved shooting in Hastings. The Hastings Police department says the shooting happened around 12:40 Tuesday afternoon just east of the police department. A news release says multiple officers were involved and two officers fired shots. The Nebraska State Patrol arrested one suspect on unrelated felony warrants. Nobody was injured.
