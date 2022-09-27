Hastings resident Gary D. Pawloski, 77, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village, Hastings, NE. Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 1, at Butler Volland Chapel with Pastor Dale Phillips. Burial with military rites by U.S. Navy Honor Guard & Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Friday, September 30, at the funeral home. The family will greet friends and relatives one hour before the service. Memorials may be given to the family to be distributed between the various Veterans organizations. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Gary’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO