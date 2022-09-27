Read full article on original website
Savage Appoints New Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer
Savage, a global provider of industry infrastructure and supply chain services, is pleased to announce the appointments of Jeff Roberts as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Tom Coler as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). As CFO for the past six years, Mr. Roberts has steered Savage’s financial and acquisitive growth, helping transform the company through key acquisitions in the agriculture and environmental sectors. Mr. Coler joins Savage with extensive leadership experience in finance and business across multiple industries. Both appointments will be effective Oct. 1, 2022.
beqom Names Eric Brown to Board of Directors
Beqom—a cloud-based provider of continuous compensation and performance management solutions—announced that Eric Brown has been appointed to the beqom Board of Directors. Eric has a background in both the technology sector and the Experience Economy, both of which are perfectly aligned with the strategic direction of beqom. “It’s...
Chief Analytics Officer for AFS Logistics Named to Prestigious List of Female Leaders in Supply Chain
Accomplished data scientist honored for achievements in transportation industry, along with mentorship and support for women in logistics. AFS Logistics announces the company’s Chief Analytics Officer, Mingshu Bates, as one of Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2022 Women in Supply Chain award winners. At AFS, her work delivers real-world business value for clients and internal teams, and her leadership has helped spark the careers of promising logistics professionals at every stop in her journey. The work of Bates and her team also contributes to the industry at large, such as the quarterly release of the Cowen/AFS Freight Index, a predictive asset that applies machine learning and modeling techniques to large data sets to extract predictive insights for the quarter ahead.
Davenport Group Partners with SAASTEPS
Davenport Group announces self-service digital eCommerce and quoting upgrades to enable business transformation and accelerate growth. Davenport Group, an innovative end-to-end IT services and solution provider, announced yesterday a partnership with SAASTEPS and an initiative to upgrade the company’s digital commerce, quoting, and renewals infrastructure to improve customer experience, streamline operations, and accelerate business growth.
Yellowbrick Names Lisa Krueger as Vice President of Customer Success
Success Professional joins to ensure customers derive business value from data investments and experience exemplary lifetime value in choosing Yellowbrick. Yellowbrick Data, the leading multi-cloud data warehouse vendor, announced that Lisa Krueger has been named the company’s new Vice President of Customer Success. Krueger will lead the customer success...
Bain & Company: Digital Disruption Will Maintain Pace And/or Accelerate Over Next 5 Years, According to Survey
70% of the 1,400 business leaders surveyed by Bain say they’re experiencing ‘significant digital disruption, and 85% of them believe this disruption will either maintain its pace, or accelerate’. Nearly 80% of companies that are considered as “digital disrupters” gained market share over the last two years, according...
Joget Welcomes Ric Fleisher to Its Advisory Board
Joget, Inc. (Joget), the global open source no-code/low-code application platform provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ric Fleisher to its Advisory Board. Ric Fleisher has more than 30 years of experience in business development, sales and technology. He has been involved with 9 start-ups. These ventures have included automotive, real estate, two-sided marketplaces, mobile, location-based services, ID verification, networking hardware, speech, streaming video, collaboration, intelligent agents and RFID. He has helped build early-stage technology companies in software, hardware and service areas. His current start-up is Merlin Mobility. Merlin brings safety and autonomous functionality to all drivers. He was also the co-founder of Urgent.ly, a global digital roadside assistance platform, originally created as a platform for all urgent needs including those for homes.
Navisite Appoints Jason Zolczynski as Vice President of Oracle Applications
Accomplished consulting leader to head Navisite’s professional services team for the Oracle practice, including Oracle EBS, JD Edwards, PeopleSoft and Hyperion. Navisite announced that Jason Zolczynski has joined the company as vice president of Oracle applications overseeing the professional services team. Building on the significant scale and growth of Navisite’s Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS), JD Edwards, PeopleSoft and Hyperion practices, Jason will work with leadership to continue to evolve the company’s Oracle strategy, including Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and its Oracle applications portfolio.
Real Time Technologies Recognized on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America for Second Time
RT² shows Three-Year Revenue Growth of 453% Percent. Real Time Technologies, Inc (RT²), a leading enterprise software platform company delivering retail activation, point-of-sale (POS), business intelligence, and inventory management solutions to the wireless industry, has been recognized on Inc. 5000’s annual list, the most prestigious ranking of America’s fastest-growing private companies. The recognition marks the company’s second appearance on the list, at No. 1524 up from No. 1981 in 2021.
Versace Chooses Board to Transform Retail Planning
Board helps luxury fashion house optimize Allocation, Replenishment, and Item Planning processes. Board, the leading global provider of Intelligent Planning Solutions which help organizations plan smarter — enabling actionable insights and better outcomes, announced that Versace, the Italian fashion house that symbolizes luxury worldwide, has chosen Board to transform its Retail Planning.
UiPath Recognizes Global Winners of 2022 Partner Awards at FORWARD 5 Conference
Global automation market leader celebrates automation visionaries across seven categories. UiPath , a leading enterprise automation software company, today at its global user conference, FORWARD 5, announced the winners of the UiPath 2022 Partner Awards. The awards celebrate partners that have demonstrated outstanding results helping organizations implement and scale automation to drive superior business outcomes, operational efficiencies, and customer service.
Brex Announces New Integration With NetSuite to Help Businesses Optimize Spend Management
Enhanced integration includes 15 new features to accelerate and automate financial data. Brex announced a new, expanded integration with NetSuite, the leading integrated cloud business software suite. Brex and NetSuite together now give businesses better control over their finances by providing real-time visibility into all financial data synced across both...
Acumatica Named Global Leader in Cloud Computing
Cloud ERP Provider Wins Two Business Intelligence Group 2022 Stratus Awards. Acumatica, the world’s fastest-growing cloud ERP company, has been named a winner of two Business Intelligence Group (BIG) 2022 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing: Cloud Disruptor and Cloud Integrator. This year is the second consecutive year the company has earned the Cloud Integrator award.
UiPath Announces FHIR-enabled API Automation to Simplify Integration and Transform Patient Experiences in Healthcare
Solution to be showcased during Healthcare Summit at UiPath FORWARD 5 conference on September 29. UiPath , a leading enterprise automation software company, announced during its FORWARD 5 global user conference that it has added Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR)-enabled application programming interface (API) automation to significantly simplify how healthcare organizations exchange information across systems, with particular utility for accessing and using regulated FHIR endpoints.
Weave Named a Great Place to Work for the Fourth Year in a Row
Based on employee feedback, Weave is recognized yet again for workplace excellence. Weave, the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small business, has been certified as a Great Place to Work for the fourth year in a row. This certification, powered through Emprising, is based entirely on current employee feedback on Weave’s culture, outlook, and career opportunities.
RevealCX Achieves Platinum Partner in COPC Inc.’s ATP Program
Recognizing Technology Solutions Proven to Deliver Real Business Value. COPC Inc. is pleased to announce that it has once again approved Nexcom’s RevealCX as a Platinum Partner in the COPC Approved Technology Provider (ATP) program. RevealCX is an AI-Powered software as a service (SaaS) quality monitoring solution. The innovative...
Introducing Calendly Analytics for Teams to Optimize Scheduling and Make Informed Business Decisions
Calendly’s new analytics dashboard surfaces meeting activity and trends in the most comprehensive, visual offering on the market. Calendly, the modern scheduling platform for high-performing teams and individuals, announced the launch of Calendly Analytics, an intuitive reporting dashboard that allows team leaders to easily discover activity and trends — such as popular meeting days, top performers, and in-demand meeting types — to optimize scheduling and reach team goals faster. Through data-driven scheduling insights, revenue teams can accelerate pipeline, convert leads, speed up the sales cycle, improve customer retention, and drive more revenue.
Xerox Hosts ‘Now & Next’ Premier Partner Forum in London
Xerox is pleased to announce that its in-person Premier Partner Forum will return to London this October after a two-year hiatus. The two-day event will provide Xerox’s elite print partners, business owners, and leaders in the graphic communications space from around the world with the opportunity to grow their business through industry knowledge and idea sharing, peer-to-peer networking, and collaborating with other print partners, marketing services providers and industry stakeholders.
Epicor Recognized as a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises
Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software designed to promote business growth, announced the company has been named a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises. “We view our Challenger positioning as strong reinforcement of the company’s ability to execute on our Industry...
Netwrix Establishes Partner Technical Committee to Collect Pre-Release Product Feedback
The upcoming version of Netwrix Auditor was the first product to be evaluated by channel partners. Netwrix, a cybersecurity vendor that makes data security easy, launched a program for its channel partners and their technical resources to evaluate new versions of Netwrix products prior to their release. The latest version of the company’s flagship product, Netwrix Auditor, was the first solution to be reviewed by the Channel Partner Technical Committee.
