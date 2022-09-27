Read full article on original website
Related
tickerreport.com
Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Short Interest Update
NYSE:KOP opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $433.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61. Koppers has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
tickerreport.com
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Short Interest Update
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.14.
tickerreport.com
The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.26
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26. Institutional Investors Weigh In On The New Germany Fund. A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GF. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in The New Germany Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 40,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in The New Germany Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in The New Germany Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in The New Germany Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The New Germany Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,375,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares during the period.
tickerreport.com
Short Interest in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Grows By 40.0%
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.8 %. Shares of GOF stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $20.75.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tickerreport.com
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,160,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
MAI Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.33.
tickerreport.com
Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Up 81.3% in September
NASDAQ EPSN opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.30. Epsilon Energy has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tickerreport.com
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 3,463 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at about $390,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,003,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 594,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 113,712 shares during the last quarter.
tickerreport.com
Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Director James Augustus Manzi Sells 500 Shares
TSE SJ opened at C$38.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.96, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 12.32. Stella-Jones Inc. has a 1 year low of C$30.54 and a 1 year high of C$46.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$39.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.92.
tickerreport.com
Investors Research Corp Has $51,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,047,310,000 after acquiring an additional 261,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after acquiring an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,430,810,000 after acquiring an additional 150,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,323,746,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
tickerreport.com
GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 626 Financial LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,132,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,150,000 after purchasing an additional 36,681 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 476,704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,770,000 after purchasing an additional 278,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Short Interest in Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Increases By 39.4%
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTSDF opened at $4.72 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. Wall Street Analyst Weigh In. Several research...
tickerreport.com
Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Short Interest Update
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.31. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $75.69 and a 52 week high of $177.20. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.96.
tickerreport.com
ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Short Interest Update
Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $184.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.19 and its 200-day moving average is $222.80. ICON Public has a one year low of $179.95 and a one year high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
tickerreport.com
Icon Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stake Increased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of AON by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Wedbush Lowers Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $90.00
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DAVA. KeyCorp started coverage on Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.
tickerreport.com
Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 1,210 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in APA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in APA by 10.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in APA by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in APA by 28.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in APA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Comments / 0