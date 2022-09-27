The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26. Institutional Investors Weigh In On The New Germany Fund. A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GF. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in The New Germany Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 40,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in The New Germany Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in The New Germany Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in The New Germany Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The New Germany Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,375,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares during the period.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO