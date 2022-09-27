A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Koppers by 46.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Koppers by 15.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Koppers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 1.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO