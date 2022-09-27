Read full article on original website
MAI Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Short Interest in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Expands By 40.0%
NYSE JEQ opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $9.77. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Announces Dividend.
Short Interest in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Rises By 40.9%
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Koppers by 46.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Koppers by 15.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Koppers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 1.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Short Interest Update
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.14.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
MHLD stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Maiden has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $178.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Short Interest Update
Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $184.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.19 and its 200-day moving average is $222.80. ICON Public has a one year low of $179.95 and a one year high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.60
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.73.
U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Silica from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Silica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 10th.
StockNews.com Downgrades Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) to Hold
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Short Interest Update
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.31. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $75.69 and a 52 week high of $177.20. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.96.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,823,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $91.28
Several research analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.21.
Wedbush Lowers Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $90.00
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DAVA. KeyCorp started coverage on Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.
First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) versus Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Financial Review
Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership. Institutional...
River Road Asset Management LLC Has $8.20 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 146.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 818.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Courier Capital LLC Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,793,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,471 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 979,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,980,000 after buying an additional 48,978 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,038,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,483,000 after acquiring an additional 174,416 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Insider Acquires C$25,047.23 in Stock
FNSC Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):. On Thursday, August 25th, FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 1,316 shares of First National Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$38.02 per share, with a total value of C$50,038.00. On Wednesday, June 29th, FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased...
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com
AAMC opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $27.44.
Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,405.9% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 90,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,565,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 354,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,541,000 after purchasing an additional 60,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 76,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.
