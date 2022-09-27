Read full article on original website
Wyoming Game & Fish Release Their Favorite Photos
It's no secret that Wyoming is home to pretty cool animals. The Wyoming Game and Fish have collected their favorite photos from traveling across the state. The photos were taken by Patrick Owen, Grant Frost, Mark Nelson, Stan Harter and Justin Binfet. CHECK THEM OUT HERE. A Stunning Look At...
Do You Remember How To Do The Wyoming Line Dance?
Line dancing is a dancing style that's been around since the 1800's and has been a staple of the American dance scene ever since. In the 1980's thanks to movies like 'Urban Cowboy' & in the 1990's thanks to Billy Ray Cyrus 'Achy Breaky Heart', there was a surge of line dancing and you could go to any country dance club and see dancers lined up kickin' up sawdust to all the top country songs.
LOOK: This Is When Wyoming’s Fall Colors Will Be At Their Peak
Growing up in Wisconsin, I associate Fall with bold and brightly colored leaves. Red, Gold, Yellow, Pink, and even Rusty Brown leaves would cover our yard. Granted, I wasn't a huge fan of raking up those leaves, but jumping in a massive leaf pile was always a fair reward for the work.
Not A Bad Outing For First Hunt: 12-Year-Old Wyoming Girl Bags Impressive Bull Elk
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If there’s one thing John Eckman wants his 12-year-old stepdaughter Addison Coscarelli to understand about hunting, it’s the importance of ethics. “We’re animal lovers, we don’t want to see anything suffer,” Eckman, who lives in Greybull, told Cowboy State...
PHOTOS: Black Smoke in Glenrock Caused by Active Fire at Black Hills Lignite Plant
There is currently an active fire at the Black Hills Lignite Plant in Glenrock, Wyoming. That's according to Converse County Emergency Management, who posted to social media that the thick, black smoke in Glenrock is due to the fire. "The Glenrock Fire Department is on scene at this active fire...
Young Vloggers Show The World How To Have Fun In Casper, Wyoming
Casper is full of fun, family-friendly activities, and that's one of the things we love about living here. But, it can be hard to decide which ones are appropriate for your kids. Are they active and need a place where they can roam around?. Or maybe they're Western History buffs...
Get Your Ghost Hunt Tickets SOoON, Casper
Get ready all you ghost hunting enthusiasts, Casper has the chance to look for Casper (wha-wha-wha). If the thought of searching for paranormal activity fills you with excitement, you better mark your calendar. The Fort Caspar Museum invites you to join them for ghost investigations on October 21st, 22nd, 28th...
What is the Most Listened To Band in Montana?
I am not saying this is a bad band, but there is no way this claim is accurate. If there is one thing Montanans enjoy, it's music—whether at a live show, in the car, or while outside on a beautiful Montana night. The real question is, what is Montana's favorite band or artist? Well, we might have that answer.
A New Pre-Historic Reptile Has Been Found In Wyoming
It's hard to believe that Wyoming was once underwater, a hot spot for dinosaur and home to some of the creepiest creatures. The history in Wyoming is quite incredible and every day there are more discoveries that add to the lure of this state. If you were to take a trip to Thermopolis today, you could dig for dinosaur bones, you could visit the Tate Geological Museum, check out the Glenrock Paleontological Museum or you could even stumble on a new discovery that would cement the wild history of the state.
Aerial Photo Over Wyoming’s Sacred Medicine Wheel Sets Off Storm Of Controversy
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The legality of a recent aerial photo of Wyoming’s famed Medicine Wheel may raise a question that seems to be one ingredient in a multi-jurisdictional blender. Photographer Tim Doolin of Sheridan recently posted a photo on Facebook with the tagline:...
Extinct Volcano In Mississippi Could Cause Beer Shortage In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For some people, they’re words that define what might as well be the end of the world: beer shortage. And it could happen. The beer shortage, that is. Like seemingly everything, supply chain issues are affecting the beer industry. But...
LOOK INSIDE: Beautifully Historic 100-Year-Old Casper Home is a Gem
There are many wonderful homes in the Casper area, but none with the level of history and beauty as this one. Located at 233 East 12th Street, this amazing home is 100-years old, but still has all of the sophistication of the latest mansion. The house, which is 3650 square...
Wyoming Ice Mountain Climbing Guaranteed To Kick Start Your Heart
Honestly the thought of climbing a mountain with just a rope as my lifeline, makes me want to vomit. With that being out there, there are those that are always seeking their next challenge in life. Maybe that new challenge is Ice Mountain Climbing. A few months ago Wyoming Mountain...
CASTING CALL: Want to Be the Next Casper Radio DJ & Influencer?
Townsquare Media Casper, WY has an opportunity to be a part of the 2022 Wyoming Association of Broadcasters "Station of the Year". Casper's #1 for New Country, My Country 95.5 (http://mycountry955.com), needs your help filling the high heels of morning co-host Prairie Wife. After four years, she is leaving the show to spend more time with her family. We are now searching for the next co-host /content creator to join the award winning My Country Morning Show alongside radio vet Drew Kirby. This is your chance to become a well-known local influencer.
PHOTOS: Mills Spring Ranch Barbecue & Hayrides
On Saturday the Spring Mills Ranch hosted a large gathering to celebrate Fall. It was a beautiful afternoon on Casper Mountain. As if the trees and fresh air weren't enough, there was horseshoe, corn hole, and volleyball. Mills Spring Ranch fed hundreds, even sending volunteers back to town to buy...
Do You Know This Staggering Montana Statistic?
This statistic is a little shocking, and honestly makes me second-guess living here in the Gallatin Valley. People love to visit Montana for its rivers, lakes, forests, mountains, and other geological attributes. Recently, we found out that something else is pretty common Montana—something a little less appealing. Montana is...
Soaking up Sunshine in Casper Before the Stormy Weekend
It's not quite sweater weather yet, but according to the National Weather Service there's a storm brewing... Today's forecast is sunny with a high near 78 and a nice breeze attached, but heading into the tail end of the week the temps are expected to drop. Showers and thunderstorms are...
Wyoming Man Earns ‘Ultimate Angler’ Title After Catching Trophy-Sized Fish Of 10 Species
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Garrett Isaacson of Rock Springs is no stranger to Wyoming angling. “My dad was always taking me fishing since I was old enough to walk,” he told Cowboy State Daily on Monday. “Maybe even before then.”. Isaacson recently became...
The ‘Twisted Pretzel’ Is Opening This Week in the Eastridge Mall
The Flaming Wok will no longer be the only eatery in the Eastridge Mall food court, as the Twisted Pretzel is set to open this Wednesday (September 28th, 2022). The official Twisted Pretzel Facebook page made the announcement earlier today (Monday, September 26th, 2022), with a picture of the new logo and message that read:
Easy Steps To Take Your Gun On A Plane Leaving Wyoming
Here in Wyoming, we love our guns. A CBS report released in 2021 stated that 66.2% of adults in Wyoming live in homes with at least one gun. I know lots of Wyomingites that carry a gun with them at all times and feel like they've forgotten an important clothing item if they don't have it with them. Safety and comfort are two things on the mind of people when they carry a gun.
