Hypebae
Youth to the People and DedCool Link Up To Drop the Most "Cosmic" Fragrance Collab
Cult-loved skincare brand Youth to the People and emerging fragrance brand DedCool have joined forces to create a new lane, a new territory with their perfume collaboration drop, “Cosmic Release.”. The two Los Angeles-based brands banned together to create an ethereal scent encompassing the teams’ respective identities. With violet,...
Hypebae
Everything Happening at Converse Right Now
Despite creating one of the world’s most recognizable sneaker silhouettes, Converse has made it its mission not to rely on its classics alone. The brand continues to evolve with designer partnerships and forward-thinking, sustainable silhouettes. Here’s a rundown of everything happening at Converse right now. Baby Keem Joins...
Hypebae
Hailey Bieber-Approved Brand EB Denim Drops Fall 2022 Collection
Los Angeles-based brand EB Denim has just unveiled its Fall 2022 collection, delivering new denim pieces that are dying to be seen. The star of the show are the Gemini jeans as the inventive style is expertly crafted from two separate jeans, representing the spirit of the zodiac’s charming twins. Months in the making, the reworked vintage denim jeans is founder Elena Bonvicini’s favorite and most intricate piece she’s ever created. The jeans spend four weeks in the wash and are crafted with 100 different pattern pieces to achieve the dual vintage tones, resulting in a truly unique style.
Hypebae
Away Taps Ashish, Palomo Spain and Vaquera for Latest Designer Collection
Having worked with Sandy Liang, Tia Adeola and Ji Won Choi for the previous release, Away has now tapped Ashish, Palomo Spain and Vaquera to join the latest installment of its Designer Collection. The collaboration features some of the luggage brand’s bestselling core styles, including the Bigger Carry-On and Sling...
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Is Launching a Home Accessories Collection
From her shapewear brand SKIMS and beauty line SKKN, to her unexpected private equity firm and Beyond Meat partnership, there’s literally nothing that Kim Kardashian hasn’t dipped her toes in. This time around, the reality star is launching a collection of home accessories through her skincare label. Fans...
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
Madonna’s son David Banda celebrates 17th birthday in plunging sequined suit
Madonna’s younger son celebrated his 17th birthday Saturday with a disco-themed bash for family and friends, and the gender-fluid fashion star didn’t disappoint with his choice of outfit for the evening. Banda sported a teal sequined pantsuit over a silky black shirt unbuttoned halfway down his chest, which...
Gucci features identical twins on the runway at Milan Fashion Week
MILAN — Sixty-eight sets of twins walked down the runway in Milan for Alessandro Michele’s Spring-Summer 2022-23 collection dubbed “Twinsburg.”. Michele, Gucci’s creative director, had a stage constructed with a secret reveal. According to The Associated Press, he staged side-by-side shows inside the Gucci Hub, each unbeknownst to the other, until a wall lifted, revealing sets of twins in similar looks in synchronic stride.
disneytips.com
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Show Now Permanently Closed Following Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is approaching Florida as a Category 4 storm with the potential to become a Category 5 event with wind speeds up to 155 mph. While the Walt Disney World theme parks, along with neighboring Central Florida theme parks and attractions have closed ahead of the storm, they should reopen once severe weather patterns move out of the area.
Coco Austin Responds to Criticism of 6-Year-Old Daughter Chanel Bathing in Sink
Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. On Sept. 25, Coco Austin—who shares daughter Chanel, 6, with husband Ice-T—defended her parenting practices after receiving criticism for bathing her daughter in the kitchen sink last week. "Wow just Wow!" the 43-year-old tweeted alongside a...
knowtechie.com
Doogee S96 GT – the first smartphone to feature a night vision camera
Rugged phones are designed for specialized purposes, and for that reason, rugged phones are the best ways to test out new techs. One of the most memorable ones is Doogee’s S96 Pro. It is the first smartphone with a night vision camera. Two years on, after a million were...
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Posts Romantic Message For A Special Someone: "Slide Through"
Drake is living his bachelor lifestyle to the fullest. The Certified Lover Boy isn't romantically linked to anyone (publicly) at the moment, but he's been dropping cryptic hints in recent posts letting fans know that love --- or the lack there of -- is on his mind. Last week, he had fans guessing after posted a photo on Instagram with a caption explaining why he didn't propose to a woman.
Hypebae
The Patta x New Balance 990v3 Has an Official Launch Date
Amsterdam-based streetwear label Patta and New Balance announce the official release date of their upcoming iteration of the 990v3. Entering a new phase of collaboration, the duo created a sneaker for all members of the family. The latest drop is a set to be a combination of a classic New...
iPhone 15 Ultra leak points to dual selfie cameras
The next-gen iPhone will reportedly bring another dramatic change to Apple’s product segmentation strategy. The iPhone 15 Pro Max will reportedly take the name of Ultra. The handset will offer various improvements over the regular Pro. That’s certainly an annoying rumor for iPhone users who favor the smaller Pro model. But we already have plenty of reports indicating that the switch to Ultra is imminent.
Hypebae
3.PARADIS Takes Flight With SS23 Collection
Montreal-based label 3.PARADIS unveiled its Spring/Summer 2023 womenswear collection at Paris Fashion Week, presenting an avian-inspired array of fanciful garments. After designing menswear for nearly nine years, the brand has turned its attention to womenswear. Creative Director Emeric Tchatchoua shares that the venture is a “natural evolution in the brand’s mission of inspiring freedom and unity.” He continues, “Our intention has always been to design from an explorative place, using the world around us as inspiration. When I look outwardly, women are a reflection of life. Women deserve ‘paradis.’”
Best Anti-Cellulite Leggings 2022
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cellulite is...not our favorite thing in the world. To say the very least. Even though so many of us have it, it can still leave us feeling insecure and upset. it can have us avoiding beach and pool […]
Jessica Simpson Stuns In Leather Romper With Maxwell, 10, Who Is So Tall, & Ace, 9, & Birdie, 3
Jessica Simpson proved she was the moment at a promotional event for her new fall 2022 collection at Nordstrom in Los Angeles on Saturday (September 24). The singer/reality star/designer looked incredible in a black leather pair of shorts, matching top and knee-high boots featuring extra fringe and sequin! She was joined by her lookalike daughter Maxwell, 10, son Ace, 9 and daughter Birdie, 3.
Iman Appears on ‘CBS Morning’ in Glamorous Pink and Purple Look with Metallic Platform Heels To Promote ‘Supreme Models’
Supermodel Iman strutted into CBS studios in a pink and purple fall-forward outfit this morning. Iman is currently on the press tour for “Supreme Models,” a new six-part YouTube docuseries celebrating the historic journey of Black models in the fashion industry. For her appearance on “CBS Morning,” Iman wore a pink ribbed turtleneck with giant pink fur wrap around trim sleeves and a pair of relaxed-fit purple pants. The cherry on top of the outfit was her metallic gold platform open-toe strappy block heels. She finished off the look by accessorizing with a three-stone ring on her left hand. Beauty was a...
