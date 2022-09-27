ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overton County, TN

newstalk941.com

Avery Trace Middle School On Lockdown Thursday Morning

Avery Trace Middle School is on lockdown as of 8:40 Thursday morning after a report of a suspicious person was seen walking around the school with what appeared to be a gun. The School Resource Officer, city police, and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office canvassed the area, and at this time there is no evidence found. Authorities have cleared the outside of Avery Trace.
COOKEVILLE, TN
Overton County, TN
Government
County
Overton County, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
newstalk941.com

Cumberland Co Deputies Investigating Potential Murder-Suicide

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office investigating a possible murder-suicide at an assisted living neighborhood. Two people were found dead from gunshot wounds Monday morning at Uplands Village. Deputies responded to an address on Main Street in Pleasant Hill around 7:30 a.m. A release shared by the office stated that the preliminary evidence points towards a murder-suicide.
PLEASANT HILL, TN
#Checkpoint#Tennessee Highway Patrol#Sobriety
lakercountry.com

Pulaski man arrested by JPD

A Pulaski County man was arrested by Jamestown Police on fleeing and evading police and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol charges on Tuesday evening, according to jail records. William Phillips, age 48, was lodged in the Russell County Detention Center just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Officer Heath...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wjle.com

Arrests Made in Aggravated Assault Cases Involving Guns

Arrests have been made in recent days in aggravated assault cases involving a gun. 25-year-old Bradley Cole Emberton of North Judkins Lane, Smithville is charged with aggravated assault. He is under a $25,000 bond and he will be in court on September 29. Sheriff Patrick Ray said that on September...
SMITHVILLE, TN
News Break
Politics
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE WOMAN KICKS OFFICER IN ABDOMEN WHILE VIOLENTLY RESISTING ARREST

On 09/25/2022 Crossville police observed a white Dodge Journey traveling West on Hwy 70 East. The vehicle had an expired tag since April 2022 so they initiated a traffic stop. Officers made contact with the driver identified to be Sarah Yu who rolled both windows down simultaneously, and they observed that while retrieving her documents and driver’s license she had very slow movements and an alcoholic odor was emitting from the vehicle. Officers observed a bottle in the middle console with a pink liquid in it and asked her what it was and she stated.
CROSSVILLE, TN
lakercountry.com

Grand jury hands down indictments on 16 individuals

A Russell County grand jury handed down indictments against 16 individuals yesterday. Cecil D. Stacy, age 31, of Russell Springs, was charged with two counts of wanton endangerment 1st degree, class D felonies, and speeding 26 mph or more over the limit. Justin M. Weddle, age 37, of Russell Springs,...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
newstalk941.com

Cumberland Six-Year-Old Hit In Parent Pick Up Line Monday Morning

A six-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car leaving parent pick up at Brown Elementary in Crossville Monday morning. 35-year-old Ineda Cawthorne was driving a 2000 Mazda Minivan when she hit the young boy crossing from the parking lot to the covered walkway at the front entrance of the school.
CROSSVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Clay County Deputies seize drugs, weapons, and money

Black Oak Heights Baptist Church and Callahan Road Baptist church both report bigger offering numbers after a big win by the Tennessee football team. Cool mornings as we await Ian's landfall later this week. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Ben Cathey looks ahead to cooler weather as Hurricane Ian...
CLAY COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Don’t throw that out! Take it here

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cleaning fluids, pesticides, rechargeable batteries and other hazardous materials that shouldn’t be thrown out in the trash can be safely disposed of in Anderson, Cumberland and Monroe counties on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is offering the following drop-off...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN

