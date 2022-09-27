Read full article on original website
Man charged with 5th DUI after crashing into tree on I-24 in Smyrna
A man is being charged with his fifth DUI after officials say he crashed into a tree early Tuesday morning on Interstate 24 in Smyrna.
70-year-old Kentucky man killed after driving all-terrain vehicle onto state highway
A 70-year-old Kentucky man was killed Monday night when he drove his all-terrain vehicle onto a state highway and was struck by an oncoming minivan, state troopers said. The accident happened at approximately 5:19 p.m. on Monday. Kentucky State Police Post 15 Troopers said the two-vehicle collision was on East...
Avery Trace Middle School On Lockdown Thursday Morning
Avery Trace Middle School is on lockdown as of 8:40 Thursday morning after a report of a suspicious person was seen walking around the school with what appeared to be a gun. The School Resource Officer, city police, and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office canvassed the area, and at this time there is no evidence found. Authorities have cleared the outside of Avery Trace.
Charges against driver who disrupted Macon County parade
A driver accused of running from police by breaking through barriers along a parade route in Macon County Friday is now facing a long list of charges.
'The Lord protected me,' Macon Co. SRO says about life-saving decision at parade
A Macon County SRO risked his own life to protect more than a hundred children, parents and teachers at the high school's homecoming parade last week.
Gang member arrested in Putnam County after attempting to evade three police agencies
PUTNAM COUNTY (WZTV) — Putnam County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), Algood Police Department (APD) and Cookeville Police Department (CPD) arrested and charged a gang member Monday after two traffic stop attempts. Zachary Austin Shockley, who has known affiliation to the gang “Vice Lords” was booked into the Putnam County...
Cumberland Co Deputies Investigating Potential Murder-Suicide
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office investigating a possible murder-suicide at an assisted living neighborhood. Two people were found dead from gunshot wounds Monday morning at Uplands Village. Deputies responded to an address on Main Street in Pleasant Hill around 7:30 a.m. A release shared by the office stated that the preliminary evidence points towards a murder-suicide.
Tennessee man arrested for soliciting 13-year-old on dark web
An Anderson man was arrested Tuesday night after traveling to Tennessee to solicit a 13-year-old girl for sexual activity.
Pulaski man arrested by JPD
A Pulaski County man was arrested by Jamestown Police on fleeing and evading police and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol charges on Tuesday evening, according to jail records. William Phillips, age 48, was lodged in the Russell County Detention Center just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Officer Heath...
Arrests Made in Aggravated Assault Cases Involving Guns
Arrests have been made in recent days in aggravated assault cases involving a gun. 25-year-old Bradley Cole Emberton of North Judkins Lane, Smithville is charged with aggravated assault. He is under a $25,000 bond and he will be in court on September 29. Sheriff Patrick Ray said that on September...
2 dead in murder-suicide at Cumberland County senior living community
An investigation is underway after a reported murder-suicide left two people dead at a senior living community in Pleasant Hill.
Possible murder-suicide reported in Cumberland County
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two people early Monday morning.
CROSSVILLE WOMAN KICKS OFFICER IN ABDOMEN WHILE VIOLENTLY RESISTING ARREST
On 09/25/2022 Crossville police observed a white Dodge Journey traveling West on Hwy 70 East. The vehicle had an expired tag since April 2022 so they initiated a traffic stop. Officers made contact with the driver identified to be Sarah Yu who rolled both windows down simultaneously, and they observed that while retrieving her documents and driver’s license she had very slow movements and an alcoholic odor was emitting from the vehicle. Officers observed a bottle in the middle console with a pink liquid in it and asked her what it was and she stated.
Grand jury hands down indictments on 16 individuals
A Russell County grand jury handed down indictments against 16 individuals yesterday. Cecil D. Stacy, age 31, of Russell Springs, was charged with two counts of wanton endangerment 1st degree, class D felonies, and speeding 26 mph or more over the limit. Justin M. Weddle, age 37, of Russell Springs,...
Cumberland County Clerk’s Office Services On Pause After Leak Found In Old Courthouse
Old Cumberland Courthouse having to close its original 1905 portion due to a portion with hazardous structural integrity. Mayor Allen Foster said a leak discovery led to structural engineers recommending the closure of that part of the building which houses the County Clerk’s office. “We call ourselves lucky that...
Cumberland Six-Year-Old Hit In Parent Pick Up Line Monday Morning
A six-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car leaving parent pick up at Brown Elementary in Crossville Monday morning. 35-year-old Ineda Cawthorne was driving a 2000 Mazda Minivan when she hit the young boy crossing from the parking lot to the covered walkway at the front entrance of the school.
Injured hiker rescued at Cummins Falls State Park
An injured hiker has the Putnam County Rescue Squad to thank for helping them get to safety at Cummins Falls State Park.
Overton Industrial Consultant Recommends Committee To Search For Land
Consultant Ray Evans recommended that the new members of the Overton County Industrial Board consider purchasing land for an industrial park. During Tuesday’s meeting, Evans said Overton County is one of the few, if not the only county in the state, that does not have land for industrial prospects.
Clay County Deputies seize drugs, weapons, and money
Black Oak Heights Baptist Church and Callahan Road Baptist church both report bigger offering numbers after a big win by the Tennessee football team. Cool mornings as we await Ian's landfall later this week. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Ben Cathey looks ahead to cooler weather as Hurricane Ian...
Don’t throw that out! Take it here
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cleaning fluids, pesticides, rechargeable batteries and other hazardous materials that shouldn’t be thrown out in the trash can be safely disposed of in Anderson, Cumberland and Monroe counties on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is offering the following drop-off...
