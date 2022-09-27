On 09/25/2022 Crossville police observed a white Dodge Journey traveling West on Hwy 70 East. The vehicle had an expired tag since April 2022 so they initiated a traffic stop. Officers made contact with the driver identified to be Sarah Yu who rolled both windows down simultaneously, and they observed that while retrieving her documents and driver’s license she had very slow movements and an alcoholic odor was emitting from the vehicle. Officers observed a bottle in the middle console with a pink liquid in it and asked her what it was and she stated.

CROSSVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO