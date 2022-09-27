Read full article on original website
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
Thousands are running for gang-rehabilitation charity in Downtown Los AngelesGloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Here's where to get free coffee and cocktails on National Coffee Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
5 Best Local Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Chipotle's First Ever 'Tortilla Robot' Will Make Your Order this Month in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
One Month Late On Rent? In LA County, You May Soon Be Protected From Eviction
If enacted, the county’s proposed ban on evictions for renters behind on rent would be the first policy of its kind in the Los Angeles area.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Fentanyl overdose rocks another SoCal highschool
Two weeks ago, 15-year-old Melanie Ramos died from a fentanyl-related death. Ramos was found unresponsive in a bathroom in Hollywood’s Bernstein High School after consuming a fentanyl-laced pill. Her death was the 7th known fentanyl-related poisoning the district had seen since the semester began in August. Following public outcry...
UCLA buys new campus to address crowding, increase enrollment
The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) has purchased two new sites in Rancho Palos Verdes and San Pedro in an effort to address increasing student demand. The two sites belonged to Marymount California University (MCU), a private Catholic college that shuttered in Aug. 2022. MCU cited declining enrollment and rising costs as the reasons […]
California doc pleads guilty to prescribing unneeded drugs
A physician pleaded guilty Wednesday to defrauding California’s Medi-Cal system by prescribing unnecessary drugs to more than 1,000 patients, prosecutors said.
foxla.com
LAPD hopes to attract new officers with rent incentive program
LOS ANGELES - Andy Huynh and his girlfriend check out the custom kitchen in what could be his new apartment if he's hired by the Los Angeles Police Department. A new hiring incentive program called Housing For Hires could knock $1,000 off of his monthly rent. Huynh wants to be...
KTLA.com
Los Angeles adopts new rental protection for low-income families
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted two rent protection motions aimed at keeping low-income families in their homes and decreasing the chances of people falling into homelessness. The first motion calls for an expansion of the county’s StayHoused L.A. program. Launched during the pandemic, the...
kcrw.com
30,000 Section 8 housing vouchers hit LA. Will stigma disappear?
For the first time in five years, the City of LA will open the Section 8 housing voucher waitlist next month. Typically, recipients pay 30% of their income towards rent, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) pays the rest. To qualify for vouchers, applicants must be...
kcrw.com
Section 8 waitlist opens, will landlords accept the housing vouchers?
The City of LA will open the Section 8 housing voucher waitlist next month. But there will likely be 10 times as many applicants as available vouchers — plus the challenge of finding a landlord who accepts the program. California developers can provide fewer parking spaces in new buildings...
theregistrysocal.com
UCLA Buys Former Marymount California University Campus in Southern California for $80MM
Ocean view campus will help university educate more constituents in the state of California. RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. – September 27, 2022 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, announced that the firm is representing the University of California Los Angeles (“UCLA”) under the advisory of the University of California Board of Regents in acquiring the former Marymount California University (“MCU”) campus in Southern California. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island, the coastal property comprises ±24.57 acres of developed campus and vacant land in Rancho Palos Verdes plus a neighboring vacant 86-unit student apartment complex situated on ±11.06 acres in San Pedro.
retailleader.com
TRP Opens Cookies Cannabis Dispensary in Los Angeles
A new Cookies cannabis dispensary opened in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. The store will be operated by the cannabis holding company TRP. The global cannabis market is anticipated to grow to $57 billion by 2026. The cannabis holding and operating company TRP this week opened a new Cookies...
Teen boy and stepmother arrested, father sought in slaying of rapper PnB Rock at South LA restaurant
A 17-year-old boy and his stepmother have been arrested in connection with the murder of rapper PnB Rock, who was shot at the Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.
citywatchla.com
Sheriff Alex Villanueva is Stuck in the 1950's
He actually believes in that old motto, Truth, Justice, and the American Way. The American way, at least in the 1950's as portrayed in Superman comics and the TV show, meant the rule of law rather than allowing crooks to run amuck. Back then, that was an ethos in which we all believed.
How to get speed humps in your neighborhood
If you live in a Los Angeles neighborhood that gets a lot of traffic you can once again apply for a speed hump to be installed. The program was paused two years ago after the city decided to focus more on the pandemic. However, the program is now back and will start accepting applications next week on Oct. 6. Authorities will consider the speed limit, a street's incline as well as the width and drainage when deciding on where humps should go.More than 800-speed humps were installed across the city between 2017 and 2020. Click here to apply now.
tejanonation.net
Free Tardeada de Mariachi to celebrate Latino Heritage Month in Los Angeles on Oct. 8
LOS ANGELES, CA. — The Latino Heritage Foundation, Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, and Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department are uniting to present a free community event, the TARDEADA DE MARIACHI, on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 3:00 – 7:00pm at the East Los Angeles Civic Center Lake Stage. Other sponsors of the event include Anthem Blue Cross, California Water Service, Hispanic Lifestyle, L.A. Kings, Firefly, and Yelp.
Canyon News
Rep. Porter Blames Police For Boyfriend’s Arrest
CALIFORNIA—California Congresswoman Katie Porter of California sent out texts insulting Irvine police officers on July 12, during a Town Hall meeting at Mike Ward Community Park in Irvine where her boyfriend was arrested. Protestors arrived and Porter’s boyfriend, Houston Keene was arrested and given a citation for punching one of the protesters to the ground, resulting in a bloody nose.
nypressnews.com
Homeless vagrant takes up residency on Los Angeles home’s PORCH and refuses to leave
A Los Angeles homeowner who is housing an uninvited homeless man on her porch is concerned for her safety after the police have ‘done nothing’ to remove him. Shacola Thompson, a resident of Van Nuys, said the homeless man has nestled up on her patio furniture about ten times this month.
lastandardnewspaper.com
HBCUs impact in Los Angeles
Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are intertwined in Black culture in the South and in many parts of the East and Midwest, with over 100 Black colleges in those regions. But those institutions are not present in the Western region of the United States outside of Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in Los Angeles, which is considered a historically Black graduate school.
New Metro K line will connect E and C line to South Los Angeles
Officials are testing out the new Metro K line, which will connect the E and C line to South L.A.
UCLA Acquires Defunct University In Rancho Palos Verdes And San Pedro
The $80 million purchase will enable the instruction of 1,000 students.
Man charged in hate attacks on women in SoCal
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A 25-year-old man has been charged with pepper spraying women in hate attacks in Southern California, prosecutors said Tuesday. Johnny Deven Young faces multiple charges including assault and illegal use of tear gas with enhancements for using a deadly weapon and hate crimes, the Orange County District Attorney’s office. Prosecutors […]
