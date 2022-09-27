Stephen Henderson, technical services manager for the Office of Information Technology customer care team, is retiring after 25 years of service at Boise State University. Henderson has been with the university since 1997 and has been involved in many notable projects, including pioneering open-access student computer labs, working with the Disability Resource Center (now the Educational Access Center), serving on the Professional Staff Association committee, and leading student employees and the OIT audio-visual team.

BOISE, ID ・ 22 HOURS AGO