Celebrities

HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Seen In 1st Photos Since Hailey Bieber Denied Stealing Justin From Her

Selena Gomez was seen out for the first time publicly since Hailey Baldwin revealed the timeline of her love life with Selena’s ex Justin Bieber, putting to bed any rumors of their romances overlapping. The Only Murders in the Building star enjoyed a fun dinner with friends in Malibu on Tuesday night (September 27) as she rocked a sophisticated black ensemble paired with a camel coat. Selena looked to be having a grand time without a care in the world, which would line up with what Hailey said about there being “no drama” between the two women.
MALIBU, CA
Cinemablend

Taylor Swift's Awkward Response May Have Confirmed All Too Well Theories After Years of Fans Speculating

From calling out Joe Jonas on “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Forever and Always” to her Harry Styles nods in “Style,” Taylor Swift is known for not holding back on her breakup songs. The ex who has been in question the longest is probably Jake Gyllenhaal, with their shared past resurfacing by way of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on Swift's re-released version of Red. The rumors have swirled around this song for years, but after the release of the short film All Too Well and the way Swift stammered through an interview question at the Toronto International Film Festival, some long-standing fan theories about a certain scarf appear to be closer to truth than ever.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Emily Ratajkowski Says She’s a ‘Recently Single Person’ and ‘Thinking About Dating’ Amid Sebastian Bear-McClard Split

Speaking out. Emily Ratajkowski acknowledged her split from Sebastian Bear-McClard for the first time — and revealed she is open to dating again. The revelations came as the model, 31, reacted to a clip about female sexuality on TikTok. "Patriarchy does not give space for the existence of love," The Gardening Theologian said in a […]
HOME & GARDEN
Page Six

Johnny Depp and his lawyer-turned-girlfriend Joelle Rich were hiding in plain sight

Johnny Depp and his newly revealed lawyer-turned-girlfriend, Joelle Rich, have been hiding in plain sight for months. Despite not having any official role in the movie star’s victorious defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year, Rich was photographed at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia nearly every day of the weeks-long trial that ran from April 11 to June 1.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Think Kylie Jenner Has 'Botched' Plastic Surgery In Her Latest Instagram Post: 'She Looks 50'

Although Kylie Jenner finally admitted to getting lip fillers (the same ones she denied having for years!) the same can’t be said for other alleged cosmetic treatments, as she, along with the rest of her famous family, don’t seem to be very forthcoming when it comes to talking about what they have and haven’t had done. (Hence why we were totally shocked when Khloé Kardashian confessed to having a nose job in 2018!) However, fans are more than convinced that the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder recently had some “botched” plastic surgery, as the difference in her appearance in recent Instagram pictures was hard to ignore!
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Ashton Kutcher Is Stunned by Kim Kardashian’s Running Skills: ‘I Don’t Even Understand’

Fitness buddies! As Ashton Kutcher trains to run the New York City Marathon, he’s enlisted some famous pals to help him get in shape — including Kim Kardashian. “Excitement level, I’m at, like, 11 today. My friend, Kim, is here. I’m really, really stoked to have a conversation with her,” the Ranch alum, 44, said in a Thursday, September 1, Instagram video, promoting next week’s Peloton Tread episode of “Our Future Selves With Ashton Kutcher.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower

It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Wore A Sheer Lace Dress While Stepping Out In New York City And We're Still Not Over It

Jennifer Lopez is a style chameleon! Over the past few weeks alone, we’ve seen her wear a variety of different outfits ranging from sexy, ab-baring workoutwear while heading to a dance class in Los Angeles to some understated, chic ensembles while on her European honeymoon with her new husband, and of course, beyond-beautiful bridalwear during her and Ben Affleck’s fairy-tale Georgia wedding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
E! News

Watch Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Officially Debut Her Baby Bump

Watch: Kelly Osbourne Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 1!. Kelly Osbourne's baby bump just made its Red Table Talk debut. The Osbournes star, 37, gave fans a look at her bump on the Sept. 28 episode of the Facebook Watch series. "Come on out here, mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne," Jada Pinkett...
CELEBRITIES
